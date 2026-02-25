CECIL COUNTY DRAGWAY SET TO HOST TESTO NHRA CHESAPEAKE SPORTSNATIONALS FOR FIRST TIME IN 2026

RISING SUN, Md. (Feb. 25, 2026) – For the first time, Cecil County Dragway will host a prestigious SPORTSnationals race in 2026, as the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals is set for May 23-24, bringing the standout event for drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to the NHRA Division 1 track as part of a thrilling doubleheader event over Memorial Day weekend.

The historic weekend will open with a divisional race on May 21-22, leading into the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals, and will host hundreds of sportsman racers from every NHRA division. Racing will take place across eight categories and big prize money and contingency payouts will be on the line at the prestigious SPORTSnationals event.

It will also mark the fourth SPORTSnationals event to take place in 2026, along with the JEGS SPORTSnationals (May 22-24 at Beech Bend Raceway), the Laris Cajun SPORTSnationals (March 27-29 at Belle Rose) and the Canadian SPORTSnationals (June 11-12 at Mission Raceway Park).

“We’re absolutely fired up to host the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals at Cecil County Dragway for the first time,” Cecil County Dragway Owner Jim Halsey said. “This one’s for the racers and fans who’ve supported us for 25-plus years, and we’re looking forward to packing the place with racers and fans while showcasing the talent of our staff and a second-to-none racing surface. This place is BUILT to race.”

Testo, which is a world market leader in the field of portable and stationary measurement solutions, was thrilled to partner with NHRA and Cecil County Dragway for the event.

“Division 1 needed an NHRA SPORTSnationals and heads-up class racing in the Northeast, and Cecil County Dragway on Memorial Day Weekend is perfect for it. As a class-racer here, this had to take place, so we made sure it did,” said Michael Ficacci, Testo Vice President of Marketing.

“To also celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, we’re offering all racers 15 percent off our website all year long using the coupon code NHRA15.”

The divisional event kicks off the holiday weekend on Thursday and Friday, leading into the Testo NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals. Class racing will also be included during the event, which will be streamed for free on NHRA.tv. and the NHRA YouTube page.

The racing will be action-packed and intense, as a SPORTSnationals victory has always been a major accomplishment for any driver. That’s especially true this year, as winners will get a special diamond Wally during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. Additional activities for the doubleheader weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Cecil County Dragway has earned this opportunity,” NHRA Division 1 Director Mark Dawson said. “This track, this staff and this racing community have consistently delivered, and it shows. Hosting the NHRA Chesapeake SPORTSnationals is a big moment for the facility and our division, and it’s a testament to the quality of the racing surface, the commitment of the team and the support of racers and fans who show up year after year. This is a track that’s ready for the spotlight.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

