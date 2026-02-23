Tajín and Zambos Partner with Niece Motorsports and Andrés Pérez de Lara

Salisbury, NC (February 23, 2026) – Niece Motorsports is proud to welcome global snack brands Tajín® and Zambos® to the sport of NASCAR through a multi-race partnership with parent company, Mexlink Inc., and driver, Andrés Pérez de Lara.

Both brands will officially debut as primary sponsors this coming weekend at the St. Petersburg Street Circuit, where they will adorn the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST in the inaugural running of the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150.

Tajín is a well-known producer of chile products, including its flagship Clasíco seasoning, Chile Lime sauce, and Chamoy sauce, among others. Tajín’s products are available in over 30 countries, including the United States and Mexico, where the brand was born in 1985.

“At Tajín, we are incredibly proud to support Andrés Pérez De Lara as he competes in St. Petersburg,” said Mariana Alvarez Reynal, Head of Trade Marketing for Mexlink Inc. “As a brand born in Mexico and rooted in authentic flavor and passion, we see in Andrés the same dedication, energy, and Mexican pride that define who we are. Supporting him on this stage reflects our commitment to celebrating talent that represents our country with excellence and heart.”

For over 50 years, Zambos has been recognized as Central America’s favorite plantain chip brand. The company offers several varieties of plantain chip flavors, including Original, Chile Lime, Salsa Verde, and more. Headquartered in Honduras, their products are available in many countries, including the United States.

“Zambos is honored and excited to stand behind Andrés Pérez De Lara for the St. Petersburg race,” continued Reynal. “As a proudly Honduran brand with a strong presence across Latin America and the U.S., we believe in supporting young talent who inspires new generations. Andrés embodies determination, discipline, and Latin pride, and we are thrilled to be part of his journey in NASCAR.”

Pérez de Lara’s successful opening to his sophomore season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series currently sees the young driver tied for sixth-place in the points standings. He looks forward to carrying both brands on his truck in St. Petersburg.

“I am super excited to have Tajín and Zambos on our No. 44 Silverado this weekend,” said Pérez de Lara. “I’ve enjoyed eating their products ever since I was a kid, and I think it’s very cool to represent two Latin American-based companies in the sport. Hopefully we can make them proud by giving them a good result in their first race.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the St. Petersburg Street Circuit for the third race of the season on Saturday, February 28. Live coverage of the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 will air on FOX, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM Radio.

About Tajín: Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

About Zambos: Zambos® is a proudly Honduran brand and a market leader of plantain chips in Central America, Dominican Republic, and United States. Part of Snacks Yummies, Zambos has been delivering high-quality snacks since 1973, becoming a household favorite known for authentic flavors and innovative varieties. Its premium plantain chips are made from locally sourced plantains grown along the Caribbean Coast, carefully sliced, cooked, and seasoned to achieve the signature taste loved for generations. The brand’s expansion into the U.S. brings a taste of Honduras to international consumers. For more information, visit www.zambos.com or follow us on social media at @zambosusa.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

