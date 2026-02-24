Spire Motorsports DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne Race Advance

In 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Spire Motorsports has logged three top-15 and six top-20 finishes. In the 2025 edition of the Cup Series’ annual visit to COTA, Michael McDowell matched a team-best 11th-place result, first earned by Corey LaJoie in the 2023 race. Spire Motorsports fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NCS with Daniel Suarez, McDowell and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne from COTA will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The third of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Daniel Suárez – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Daniel Suárez will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at COTA.

Last year at COTA, the Monterrey, Mexico native posted top-five speed, earning stage finishes of eighth and 10th after qualifying fifth. Unfortunately, his race came to an early end on Lap 51 following an on-track incident, leaving him 36th in the final rundown.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner has made five starts at COTA. He holds an average starting position of 9.2 and an average finishing position of 30.2 at the 2.3-mile road course where he’s also led 16 laps.

On other notable road-course outings, Suárez earned the pole for the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, turning the fastest qualifying lap at 87.968 seconds (99.814 mph). It marked his third-career Cup Series pole and first on a road course.

Last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Suárez finished fifth in NASCAR Overtime. Despite handling challenges, the Freeway Insurance driver made key adjustments throughout the race, allowing him to charge through the field in the final stage to secure his 26th top-five and 77th top-10 finish in NASCAR’s premier division.

Freeway Insurance was established in 1987 and is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a “click, call, or come in” approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation’s leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

Suárez has made 37 NASCAR Cup Series road course starts, earning one win, six top-five, eight top‑10, and 10 top‑20 finishes. His top-five finishes on road courses include his win at Sonoma Raceway (2022), third at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course (2023), third and fourth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (2017, 2018), and fifth at Road America (2022).

The 34-year-old is a veteran of 325 Cup Series starts and has notched two wins (Sonoma, June 2022; Atlanta, Feb. 2024), 26 top fives and 77 top 10s. Suárez has led a total of 907 laps and has earned three poles since entering the series full time in 2017.

Daniel Suárez Quotes

What are your thoughts on the new layout at COTA and how does it change the racing for both the drivers and the fans?

“Man, every time we come back to COTA it just gets better. The new layout really makes the corners come alive, it’s exciting for the fans and honestly, it’s just as exciting for me in the car. You’ve got to be aggressive, you’ve got to be precise, and that’s what makes this place special. For me, the new 20-turn layout is more technical and strategic, keeping me more focused with every lap. I am excited to get back out there.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Ryan Sparks

Ryan Sparks has called 204 NASCAR Cup Series races, earning six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes since making his Cup Series debut atop the pit box in 2020.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native earned his best finish at COTA in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race with an 11th-place result.

Sparks joined Spire Motorsports in 2021, where he served as both Crew Chief and Competition Director, leading the organization’s competitive and technical efforts. In 2026 Sparks serves in a singular role as crew chief for Daniel Suárez.

Sparks brings more than a decade of experience across all three national series, highlighted by 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing and contributions to title-winning campaigns in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2013).

Michael McDowell – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Michael McDowell will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Katz Coffee Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA.

McDowell owns five Cup Series starts at COTA, highlighted by one top 10 and six laps led. He started 23rd and claimed a venue-best seventh-place finish in the series’ inaugural visit to the track in 2021.

Last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the two-time Cup Series winner started 20th after Saturday’s qualifying session was rained out and battled handling woes throughout the 400-mile contest. Contact with a competitor on Lap 223 resulted in damage to the No. 71’s nose and right-rear fender, forcing the team to make a handful of repairs. Still, McDowell’s team rallied from deep in the field to earn a respectable 20th-place finish.

Across his 50 Cup Series starts on road courses, the former open-wheel racer has tallied one win, six top fives, 14 top 10s and a 19.7 average finish.

Prior to his time in stock car racing, the Glendale, Ariz., native spent his time sports car racing and coaching, including time behind the wheel in racing divisions like IMSA, Grand-Am Rolex, and the Star Mazda series, where he earned a dominating seven wins in 10 starts on his way to the 2004 Star Mazda Championship.

In five previous Cup Series starts at COTA, McDowell has just one finish outside of the top-15 (2024).

The 2021 Daytona 500 Champion will have a familiar voice on the spotter stand this week where McDowell’s cousin, Jason Noll, will assist primary spotter Michael Fisher during the Cup Series’ visit to The Lone Star State.

In his debut season with Spire Motorsports, the 41-year-old collected a career-high, three top-five finishes, all coming on road courses.

Across his first three races in 2025, the Cup Series veteran earned an average finish of 11.6 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

The No. 71 Chevrolet will proudly represent Texas coffee company, Katz Coffee. The Houston-based roaster will sport a vibrant green and yellow livery for the 95-lap race.

Katz Coffee has been roasting Liquid Love since 2003. As Texas’ largest specialty coffee roaster, Katz sources exceptional beans from trusted farms around the world and roast them fresh daily in small batches. Every batch is Made to Order, delivering bold flavor, a clean finish, and the energy to power everything from daily routines to race day. Born in the Lone Star State, Katz’s reach stretches from coast to coast, and its growing partnership with Spire Motorsports and Texas Motor Speedway reflects a commitment to performance, community, and purpose. Through our Drink the Flag initiative in partnership with the PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope, Katz is proud to stand for something bigger. We roast with purpose, serve with passion, and always strive to Grow Together.

Austin, Texas-headquartered Tecovas, will ride along on the No. 71 Katz Coffee machine in an associate sponsorship capacity and the western-wear company will return at Phoenix Raceway in the fall as a primary partner.

With 34 points-paying races left on the 2026 schedule, McDowell is 20th in the driver standings, a mere two points outside the top 16 in points.

Michael McDowell Quote

How can you maximize your weekend at COTA?

“I’m looking forward to going to COTA. Obviously having a road course early in the season is beneficial, especially for me with my background in sports cars and road-course racing. The first handful of races are places we have had success, even though Daytona and Atlanta didn’t play out the way we wanted. We had some good speed and opportunities on the two drafting tracks so far, but now we can learn where we have improved our road-course program from last year. We had three top-five finishes on road courses and a penalty at COTA last year potentially cost us a fourth, but this weekend we will have a lot of opportunities to score some big points, and race for a win with Katz Coffee onboard.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Travis Peterson

Travis Peterson led Michael McDowell to victory in the 2023 Verizon 200 on the road-course layout at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After starting fourth, McDowell led 54 of 82 laps en route to his second win in NASCAR’s premier division.

Peterson called his first road course race as a Cup Series crew chief with Chris Buescher at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022 where Buescher started 16th and rallied to finish 10th.

Across 115 starts, the veteran NASCAR crew chief has captured seven top-five finishes, six of which came on road courses with McDowell.

Peterson contributed to several victories during his tenure at RFK Racing, Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports, highlighted by clinching the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in 2014 and collecting three Cup Series wins with Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and the No. 88 team in 2015.

Peterson is a mechanical engineering graduate of the Williams States Lee College of Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The West Bend, Wis., native earned his degree in 2012.

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Carson Hocevar will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chili’s Ride The ‘Dente Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, his third start at the venue.

Last week in Atlanta, the No. 77 team rallied from falling two laps down early in the event to earn an opportunity to restart on the front row during NASCAR Overtime. Hocevar was eventually credited with a fourth-place result, marking his second top five and third top 10 in the last three races held at Atlanta.

Through the first two races of the Cup Series season, the No. 77 team sits fourth in the championship point standings thanks in part to a stellar performance in the America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona International Speedway and an accumulation of 21 stage points, the fourth-most of all competitors.

Hocevar clocked the fourth-fastest lap in last season’s qualifying session at COTA. The fourth-place starting position marked a then-career best on a road course and his first top-10 start on a road or street circuit. He went on to finish 13th in Sunday’s 95-lap race, a career-best result at the purpose-built Formula 1 facility.

The five-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner owns three previous starts at COTA, registering a pair of top 10s in 2021 (seventh) and 2022 (eighth). Hocevar has also competed in a pair of O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events at the track.

In 14 Cup Series starts on road and street courses, the series’ 2024 Rookie of the Year registered a then-career best third-place finish at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August 2024. It stands as his lone top-10 result on a road or street course.

It’s time to Ride the ‘DenteTM …Again’te! Chili’s® Grill & Bar returns to the No.77 Chevrolet this weekend with a new black, white and red livery with the addition of pepper vines crawling across the top and sides, a homage to Chili’s founder Larry Lavine and the fashion sense he displayed in the early days of the 50-year-old restaurant brand.

Hi, welcome to Chili’s! A proud leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), Chili’s was named Ad Age’s 2025 Brand of the Year. Founded in 1975, Chili’s is known for serving Big Mouth Burgers®, Crispy Chicken Crispers®, and sizzling fajitas, while hand-shaking more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the United States.

Chili’s operates 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories with over 70,000 team members. With a purpose to make everyone feel special, Chiliheads take food, drink and service seriously – but not themselves. Chili’s was a proud winner at the 2025 MenuMasters Awards for Best New Menu Item for Nashville Hot Mozz, the breakout addition to the social media-famous Triple Dipper. For more than 20 years, Chili’s has been a proud supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has raised more than $120 million for the organization through generous guest and team member donations. Find more information at chilis.com, follow on X or Instagram, like on Facebook, or join Chili’s on TikTok.

Carson Hocevar Quotes

You have come out of the gate strong this season. How do you continue the momentum into COTA?

“Our guys on the No. 77 team have done a great job this year building us fast Camaros, and I don’t see that changing this week. Of all the road courses, this is definitely the one that has been the most challenging for me. We always qualify well on road courses. The goal for Sunday is to keep it on the asphalt and not make mistakes. If we can keep it clean, we’ll maximize our day and come out of the weekend with a solid points day.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Luke Lambert

Crew chief Luke Lambert enters his third season at Spire Motorsports and fourth with Carson Hocevar. The potent duo has logged one pole award, four top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in 82 races together.

The 16-year veteran crew chief has called four NASCAR Cup Series events at Circuit of the Americas, earning a pair of venue-best 13th-place finishes with Chris Buescher (2021) and Hocevar (2025).

The Mount Airy, N.C., native has been on the “war wagon” for 42 road and street course events, of which Hocevar owns his best finish of third (Watkins Glen, 2024). His only other top five in such races came with Chris Buescher on Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway’s road-course configuration in 2020, where they finished fifth.

In nine NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races atop the box at road courses, Lambert, 43, has registered top-10 finishes in all but two, including a career-best third-place result at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL with Noah Gragson in 2022. He and Gragson tallied a fourth-place showing in Lambert’s lone O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at COTA in 2022.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.