HOT DOG! Joey Chestnut hosting ‘Wiener Takes All’ event at Phoenix Raceway

GOVX Partners with Charbroil and Competitive Eating Champion Joey Chestnut to Host Wiener Takes All Presented by Joey Chestnut at the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Feb. 26, 2026) – GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former military, first responders, emergency medical professionals, and other government personnel has partnered with Charbroil, America’s #1 gas grill brand and competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut to host Wiener Takes All Presented by Joey Chestnut at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday, March 8th at Phoenix Raceway.

Starting at 9am MST, the 17-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the event, which features GOVX members with military, law enforcement, and firefighter backgrounds competing head-to-head in a 7-minute pre-race hot dog eating contest held at Victory Lane.

“I’m excited to be part of this race weekend and to see the different military branches go head-to-head in the hot dog competition,” said Joey Chestnut. “The energy at a NASCAR race is already electric, and when you add in service members competing and fans cheering them on, it takes it to another level. I’m excited to be there, connect with everyone, and experience the action up close.”

The event comes on the heels of the GOOD RANCHERS 250/GOVX 200 doubleheader at Phoenix Raceway, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th and builds on the existing partnership between GOVX and NASCAR, highlighted by the NASCAR MilTix Program Presented by GOVX. This ongoing program honors Active Duty and Veteran service members with exclusive ticket discounts of up to 50% off NASCAR tracks nationwide.

“In the world of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut stands alone,” added Aaron Pelander, GOVX Chief Brand Officer. “We’re honored to welcome the champ to the weekend’s NASCAR festivities and deeply appreciate him hosting America’s heroes for a fun-packed pre-race event.”

About GovX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in this mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through the flagship marketplace, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 11M+ members with their own storefront. More than 2K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With the proprietary verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 5K brands currently utilize GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within an engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date, over $2.5M has been donated through the GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT JOEY CHESTNUT

Joey Chestnut is widely recognized as the greatest competitive eater in history. A holder of over 50 world records across a staggering variety of disciplines, Chestnut is best known for his 16-time dominance at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he set a world record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Beyond the stage, Chestnut is a symbol of American grit and entertainment, dedicated to pushing the limits of the human body while supporting various charitable causes and military appreciation initiatives. Known to his fans as “Jaws,” he continues to redefine the boundaries of “elite athleticism” one plate at a time. For more information, visit https://joeychestnut.komi.io/.

ABOUT CHARBROIL

Since 1948, Charbroil® has been a trailblazer in outdoor cooking, consistently delivering products that enhance the entire grilling experience. Just like every backyard is different, Charbroil knows that every griller is different, and we celebrate these differences. That’s what makes Charbroil the go-to brand for grillers to find the grill that’s right for them—whether they prefer gas, electric or even grilling on the go. We’re always developing new cooking technology to push the boundaries so that every flip, sizzle, and sear is even more delicious than the last time. Welcome to the cookout—where every meal is an adventure, and the whole crew is invited. For more information, visit www.charbroil.com.

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two race weekends each year. Its season-opening weekend March 5-8 features full-throttle excitement with the NASCAR Cup Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR will also return Oct. 16-18 with intense NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series racing. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.