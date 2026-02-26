Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Event: Race 4 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)

#of Laps: 95

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (5th)

Noah Gragson (12th)

Todd Gilliland (35th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas poses the next challenge for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team. This will be Gragson’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at COTA and looks to top his 2025 finish (eighth) this weekend.

The event is a home race for primary partner, Rush Truck Centers, which is based in nearby New Braunfels (Tex.). For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers has also proudly served the area around Austin (Tex.), with locations on both the north and south side of the city, among others throughout Texas. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided by Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

“Circuit of the Americas is a track we have circled on our calendar every year,” said Gragson. “Austin is fun city and we get to race in the backyard of everyone at Rush Truck Centers, with their colors on the car. I felt like we surprised a lot of people last year with our 8th place finish, but we had a great car and played the strategy right to walk out with a solid top-10. With the momentum coming out of Daytona and Atlanta, we’re hoping we can keep that going and put on another good performance in front of Rusty and everyone at Rush.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Circuit of the Americas is up next for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team. In four NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.4-mile Austin, Texas road course, Gilliland has two top-10 finishes. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has one start at the track, capturing the checkered flag in the inaugural Truck Series race in 2021.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for this weekend’s race. Fans are encouraged to download the Love’s Connect App to unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Users can save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel, along with access to great mobile-only deals. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“It has been a frustrating start to the season, and I definitely feel like we missed out on easy points, but COTA provides a great opportunity for us to rebound and gain some momentum,” said Gilliland. “I have always enjoyed Austin. The racing, the town, and the overall energy around the weekend is exciting. Hopefully, we can cap it all off with a strong result.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Coming off of a top-10 finish in last Sunday’s race at the EchoPark Speedway, Zane Smith heads to the Circuit of the Americas fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith is a two-time winner at the 2.4-mile road course, winning back-to-back NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the venue in 2022 and 2023.

As part of its 2026 activation, Aaron’s is running the Fastlane 5000 Sweepstakes, now through March 31. Fans can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 home upgrade from Aaron’s, along with weekly prizes, by visiting Aarons.com/Fastlane5000. The sweepstakes connects the excitement of race weekend with Aaron’s nationwide footprint, driving engagement both in-store and online across nearly 1,200 Company-operated and franchised locations. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, visit Aarons.com.

“COTA is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule,” said Smith. “I dominated in the Truck Series there, so I always have a lot of confidence heading into this weekend. The team and I are really clicking right now, and we’ve been in contention the last two races. I think this weekend will be a good one for us.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.