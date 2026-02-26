NASCAR Weekend Schedule – Circuit of the Americas and St. Petersburg

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will compete at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

There have been five Cup Series races at the 2.40-mile road course track with five different winners. Chase Elliott won the inaugural race in 2021, followed by Ross Chastain (2022), Tyler Reddick (2023) and William Byron (2024).

Christopher Bell is the returning Cup Series race winner at Circuit of the Americas.

Active road course winners:

Chase Elliott – 7

Kyle Larson – 6

Shane van Gisbergen – 6

Kyle Busch – 4

A.J. Allmendinger – 3

Christopher Bell – 3

Tyler Reddick – 3

William Byron – 2

Ryan Blaney – 1

Alex Bowman – 1

Chris Buescher – 1

Ross Chastain – 1

Denny Hamlin – 1

Joey Logano – 1

Michael McDowell – 1

Daniel Suarez – 1

Friday, Feb. 27

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

4 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2

5:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Circuit of the Americas:

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

6:05: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying – CW App

Saturday, Feb. 28

Circuit of the Americas:

10 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

11:10 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

3 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Focused Health 250

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages 20/40/65 Laps = 156 Miles

Post Race: Press Pass

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

Noon: Craftsman Truck Series OnlyBulls Green Flag 150

Stages 20/40/80 Laps = 144 Miles

Post Race: Press Pass

Sunday, March 1

Circuit of the Americas:

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Stages 20/45/95 Laps = 228 Miles

FOX/HBO Max/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Race: Press Pass

*All times are Eastern