OSRX, Inc. Announces Sponsorship of Rising American Motorsports Prodigy Truly Adams

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Missoula, MT – OSRX, Inc., a leading provider of compounded ophthalmic medications, announced a sponsorship of Truly Adams, the 15-year-old American racing sensation gaining global attention in Formula 4 development programs. OSRX—an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility—specializes in pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative ophthalmic care by combining multiple medications into a single bottle to simplify dosing regimens, reduce costs and improve the patient experience.

Adams, a Moreno Valley, CA native, has become one of the most promising young drivers in international open-wheel racing. At just 15, he has raced Formula 4 cars at speeds reaching 130 mph in France and made history as the first American ever to finish on the podium at the FEED Racing Volant F4 Finals, taking third at the prestigious Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours. He is currently training in France with Patrick Lemarié, co-founder of FEED Racing, to prepare for his maiden season in 2027.

“OSRX is proud to support Truly Adams, a young athlete whose drive, discipline, and commitment to excellence mirrors the values that define our organization,” said Eric Garner, OSRX chief commercial officer. “As an American company, we believe in backing underdogs—those who fight uphill battles against larger, well-funded opponents with pure grit and determination. That’s our story as an upstart compounder in a world dominated by Big Pharma, and it’s Truly’s story as he climbs the ranks of global motor sports. We support people who earn their place through talent, work ethic and heart.”

Founded in 2019, OSRX has experienced record growth fueled by its dual channel approach—offering both a direct-to-patient medication model and a bulk order model for surgical centers and practices. This flexible distribution strategy, combined with the company’s unwavering commitment to customer service and affordable, high-quality compounded medications, has helped propel OSRX into one of the fastest-growing providers in ophthalmic care. Today, OSRX is licensed in all 50 states, reflecting its nationwide reach and trusted reputation among prescribers and patients alike.

“I’m incredibly grateful for OSRX’s support,” said Truly Adams. “Having partners who believe in my potential and invest in my development makes it possible for me to keep pushing forward and competing at the highest levels. I’m proud to represent a company that values hard work, integrity, and earned success.”

About OSRX

OSRX is an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility dedicated to advancing ophthalmic care through high-quality compounded solutions that simplify treatment for prescribers and patients. Licensed nationwide, the Montana-based company is trusted by more than 9,500 prescribers and is driven by its mission to deliver A New View of Medicine®. Learn more at www.osrxpharmaceuticals.com.

About Truly Adams

Truly “The Truth” Adams is a 15-year-old American racing driver and two-time World Karting Champion from Moreno Valley, California. With more than six decades of family racing heritage and roots at Adams Motorsports Park, he has emerged as one of the most promising young American open-wheel talents. In 2025, he made history as the first American to reach the Finals and podium in France’s FEED Racing Volant F4 program. Adams is advancing into Formula 4 development and competition in 2026, targeting both U.S. and international series. Learn more at trulythetruth.com

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

