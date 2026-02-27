HOOSIER RACING TIRE NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF NHRA SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT SERIES AS PROGRAM EXPANDS IN 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 27, 2026) – NHRA announced today that Hoosier Racing Tire has been named the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, as part of an impressive expansion for the 2026 season.

The popular program, which has been expanded by 50 percent, will now include 12 E.T. Finals in 2026 across the United States and Canada, as well as an increase to 16 racers in each category and doubling the number of racers who will be competing at the world championship in Las Vegas.

It shows the notable growth in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier over the past several seasons. In 2024, an Eastern Canada E.T. Finals took place for the first time, while last year, winners in the Eastern Canada Division advanced to compete for a world championship in Las Vegas. Now, four additional E.T. Finals have been added, including new events in Northern Mississippi (Holly Springs), Western Kansas (SRCA Dragstrip), Northern California (Redding Motorsports Park) and Western Canada (RAD Torque Raceway).

NHRA will also create a $30,000 Hoosier Prize Pool, which will be shared among the E.T. Finals winners and national champions who use Hoosier Tire.

“Becoming the presenting partner of the NHRA Summit E.T. Series is a natural fit for Hoosier,” said Paul Menting, VP of Sales, Hoosier Racing Tire. “The series represents the passion, dedication, and competitive spirit that define grassroots drag racing. We’re excited to deepen our partnership with the NHRA and continue supporting the racers and tracks that drive the future of our sport.”

The expansion gives racers a better opportunity to compete close to home and advance to the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier World Championship, which takes place Oct. 29-Nov. 1 as part of the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Drivers in Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman and Motorcycle will compete at NHRA member tracks across North America during the 2026 season. The four class champions from the 12 E.T. Finals events, along with wild card entries from Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4, will earn their spot to compete for a world championship in Las Vegas.

Summit Racing Equipment, an industry leader in the distribution of auto racing parts and equipment through catalogs and the Internet, remains a massive supporter of the program with a partnership that spans nearly 25 years.

“With the expansion of the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier to 12 E.T. finals, it’s super exciting to see thriving series continue to grow,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “There are so many great opportunities for racers to compete across North America and Summit Racing Equipment is thrilled to continue this partnership.

“These competitors are so talented and this series provides such a deserved spotlight for them. We look forward to working with Hoosier Racing Tire on this program and we can’t wait for an incredible year in 2026.”

On the “Road to Vegas,” tens of thousands of drivers will compete for event wins. The 12 E.T. Finals winners receive an impressive prize package, including a Wally trophy, jacket, and purse, along with bonus travel money for all 64 qualifiers to attend the world championship in Las Vegas.

At the national event, each championship contender can enjoy a memorable experience that includes a welcome dinner, an introduction during pre-race ceremonies at the NHRA national event and a huge spotlight all weekend as they compete for a world championship in front of a huge Las Vegas crowd.

“This is a landmark moment for bracket racers in the NHRA,” NHRA Sportsman Manager Jason Galvin said. “Thank you to Jim Greenleaf and everyone at Summit Racing Equipment for being open to expansion and pushing for new opportunities, and to the entire Hoosier team for jumping at the opportunity to provide more racing across the country for the true heartbeat of this sport, bracket racers. The NHRA cannot wait to show off this expanded program and to celebrate the 64 racers who will qualify for the finals in Las Vegas. They are in for the experience of a lifetime on the grandest stage.”

National champions in 2025 included Matt Witkowski (Division 1) in Super Pro, Michael Fornwalt (Division 1) in Pro, Gage Wilson (Division 4) in Sportsman and Michael Schamlle (Division 3) in Motorcycle.

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit www.nhra.com/sportsman. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

2026 NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals Schedule

Division 1 Canada – Toronto Motorsports Park, Cayuga, ON, Aug. 28-30

Division 1 – Lebanon Valley Dragway, West Lebanon, N.Y., Aug. 28-30

Division 2 – Carolina Dragway, Aiken, S.C., Oct. 2-4

Division 3 – Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, Sept. 11-13

Division 4 East – Holly Springs, Holly Springs, Miss., Sept. 25-27

Division 4 West – Texas Motorplex, Dallas, Sept. 11-13

Division 5 East – Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, Iowa, Sept. 17-20

Division 5 West – SRCA Dragstrip, Great Bend, Kan., Sept. 24-27

Division 6 Canada – RAD Torque Raceway, Edmonton, AB, Aug. 29-Aug. 30

Division 6 – Qlispé Raceway Park, Airway Heights, Wash., Sept. 4-6

Division 7 South – The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Oct. 9-11

Division 7 North – Redding Motorsports Park, Redding, Calif., Oct. 2-4

NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier World Championship

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Oct. 29-Nov. 1

(as part of the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals)

