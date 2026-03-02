DEBUT OF RIGHT TRAILERS OUTLAW STREET SERIES SET FOR NHRA’S STOP AT ZMAX DRAGWAY

INDIANAPOLIS (March 2, 2026) – NHRA announced today that the thrilling new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series, which features some of the major names from the famous Street Outlaws franchise, will debut on April 24-26 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte as part of NHRA’s 4-Wide Nationals.

The exciting new showcase for 2026 will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying over the course of Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, followed by semifinals and finals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway.

The loaded field for the debut and the four-race series will include the biggest names and the legendary figures from Street Outlaws, including Shawn Ellington, Ryan Martin, Scott Taylor, Jeff Lutz and more. The full field for the first race in Charlotte will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the excitement level is high for the group set to make their NHRA debut during the 75th anniversary season.

“I think this is an incredible opportunity for NHRA and our outlaw group to work together,” Taylor said. “We are excited to come out and light the boards with our steel roof and quarter cars, as I truly believe it will shock the world to see how fast these cars are. We are looking forward to hanging out with new and current fans.”

The collaboration marks a major moment in NHRA’s milestone year, with the biggest names from Street Outlaws helping put on a show for fans during the four-race campaign this season.

The debut takes place at the Bellagio of Dragstrips in Charlotte, giving fans a marquee opportunity to watch the new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series – along with the high-octane, intense action of four-wide racing in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series – all at one monumental race.

It also marks the only four-wide race of the season in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, as fans get to witness one of the wildest spectacles in motorsports. Add in the stars from Street Outlaws in this debut showcase and it has the makings of an epic weekend.

“The Right Trailers’ Outlaw Street series is sure to bring a new fan base to NHRA and bring those fans to the existing NHRA teams,” Right Trailers President Michael Scott said. “I have been a fan of many of the racers that will compete in the Outlaw Street series and am excited to see how big this deal gets.”

Added Taylor: “Outlaw Street is about bringing a new audience to NHRA while giving longtime fans something exciting and different. These are racers that fans already know and follow. Now, they’ll see them compete on one of the biggest stages in drag racing.”

Ellington, who drives the famed “Murder Nova,” is a fan favorite known for his black Chevy Nova and fierce racing style. Ellington has long been a key figure in the Street Outlaws scene, as has Martin, who is the reigning powerhouse and a multiple-time champ on the No Prep Kings circuit with his Fireball Camaro.

Martin is also hugely popular in the series, showcasing a strong blend of speed and consistency to build his impressive standing in the sport.

Taylor is another veteran in the Street Outlaws racing community, bringing a wealth of experience and a reputation as a fearless competitor.

To see the debut of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series in action on April 24-26 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, fans can purchase tickets at www.zmaxdragway.com. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.