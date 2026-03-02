NHRA
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

DEBUT OF RIGHT TRAILERS OUTLAW STREET SERIES SET FOR NHRA’S STOP AT ZMAX DRAGWAY

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (March 2, 2026) – NHRA announced today that the thrilling new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series, which features some of the major names from the famous Street Outlaws franchise, will debut on April 24-26 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte as part of NHRA’s 4-Wide Nationals.

The exciting new showcase for 2026 will feature 10 drivers, with three rounds of qualifying over the course of Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, followed by semifinals and finals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway.

The loaded field for the debut and the four-race series will include the biggest names and the legendary figures from Street Outlaws, including Shawn Ellington, Ryan Martin, Scott Taylor, Jeff Lutz and more. The full field for the first race in Charlotte will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the excitement level is high for the group set to make their NHRA debut during the 75th anniversary season.

“I think this is an incredible opportunity for NHRA and our outlaw group to work together,” Taylor said. “We are excited to come out and light the boards with our steel roof and quarter cars, as I truly believe it will shock the world to see how fast these cars are. We are looking forward to hanging out with new and current fans.”

The collaboration marks a major moment in NHRA’s milestone year, with the biggest names from Street Outlaws helping put on a show for fans during the four-race campaign this season.

The debut takes place at the Bellagio of Dragstrips in Charlotte, giving fans a marquee opportunity to watch the new Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series – along with the high-octane, intense action of four-wide racing in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series – all at one monumental race.

It also marks the only four-wide race of the season in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, as fans get to witness one of the wildest spectacles in motorsports. Add in the stars from Street Outlaws in this debut showcase and it has the makings of an epic weekend.

“The Right Trailers’ Outlaw Street series is sure to bring a new fan base to NHRA and bring those fans to the existing NHRA teams,” Right Trailers President Michael Scott said. “I have been a fan of many of the racers that will compete in the Outlaw Street series and am excited to see how big this deal gets.”

Added Taylor: “Outlaw Street is about bringing a new audience to NHRA while giving longtime fans something exciting and different. These are racers that fans already know and follow. Now, they’ll see them compete on one of the biggest stages in drag racing.”

Ellington, who drives the famed “Murder Nova,” is a fan favorite known for his black Chevy Nova and fierce racing style. Ellington has long been a key figure in the Street Outlaws scene, as has Martin, who is the reigning powerhouse and a multiple-time champ on the No Prep Kings circuit with his Fireball Camaro.

Martin is also hugely popular in the series, showcasing a strong blend of speed and consistency to build his impressive standing in the sport.

Taylor is another veteran in the Street Outlaws racing community, bringing a wealth of experience and a reputation as a fearless competitor.

To see the debut of the Right Trailers Outlaw Street Series in action on April 24-26 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, fans can purchase tickets at www.zmaxdragway.com. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Jim Dunn Racing – Gainesville Advance for the NHRA Gatornationals
Jim Dunn Racing – Gainesville Advance for the NHRA Gatornationals
Next article
Worsham & Nataas Bring Testing Momentum to the Starting Line of the 2026 Season
Worsham & Nataas Bring Testing Momentum to the Starting Line of the 2026 Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Tyler Reddick achieves historic three peat victory at COTA
02:58
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates for first O’Reilly victory at COTA
02:29
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Kirk Wolf and Dubbin Motorsports Target Strong GatorNationals Season Start

Official Release -
Dubbin Motorsports is set to open the 2026 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season this weekend at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA GatorNationals at Gainesville Raceway, with driver Kirk Wolf returning behind the wheel of the team's A/Fuel Dragster.
Read more

ELITE MOTORSPORTS SET FOR 2026 NHRA SEASON

Official Release -
Elite Motorsports, NHRA’s largest professional team in the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series, will field a seven car professional team heading into the 75th Anniversary season of the NHRA.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland,...

Official Release -
Todd Gilliland (Started 17th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 95 of 95 laps)
Read more

Chandler Smith Brings Race-Winning Acumen to Hettinger Racing

Official Release -
Hettinger Racing has tabbed Chandler Smith to drive its No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the next two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races March 7 at Phoenix Raceway and March 14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos