Jim Dunn Racing – Gainesville Advance for the NHRA Gatornationals

Todd Lesenko

Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA Gatornationals

March 5-8 | Gainesville, Florida

Event Overview

Friday, March 6 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 2:30 p.m. ET

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 7 (All-Star Top Fuel Callout and Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

All-Star Top Fuel Callout – Round 1: 12:15 p.m. ET

Nitro qualifying session (All Top Fuel Cars not in the Callout and Funny Car): 12:35 p.m. ET

All-Star Top Fuel Callout – Semifinals: 2:15 p.m. ET

Nitro qualifying session (Top Fuel): 3 p.m. ET

All-Star Top Fuel Callout – Finals: 3:30 p.m. ET

Nitro qualifying session (Funny Car): 3:35 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 8 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 10 a.m. ET

Round 2: 12 p.m. ET

Semifinals: 1:30 p.m. ET

Finals: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV coverage on FS1

Saturday, March 7: All-Star Top Fuel Callout (4 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 8: Qualifying Show (10 a.m. ET)

Sunday, March 8: Finals show (12 p.m. ET)

Notes of Interest

The 57th NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway is the first event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Todd Lesenko to the north-central Florida track. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lesenko competed in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012 for Jim Dunn Racing, so 2026 marks a homecoming for Lesenko and the iconic racing team.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Jim Dunn Racing has won at least one NHRA tour event in four different decades with five different drivers. Jim Dunn won in the 1970s and ‘80s, son Mike won in the 1990s, as did Kenji Okazaki and Frank Pedregon, and Tony Bartone won in the 2000s.

14 different drivers have won racing rounds on the NHRA tour in Jim Dunn Racing vehicles.

Solid Start/True Brand the primary partner of Lesenko this weekend in Gainesville. They are a women-owned, family-operated automotive additives manufacturer based in Lakeland, Florida. Founded in 2010 and built upon an automotive additives legacy dating back to 1976, the company produces a full line of performance-driven products designed to enhance engine performance and extend equipment life. Known for innovation, quality, and purpose-driven partnerships, Solid Start/True Brand proudly supports initiatives that strengthen families and communities nationwide.

True Brand is honored to partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to raise awareness and drive impact in the fight against breast cancer. NBCF is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women now through early detection, education, and support services. Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF provides free, life-saving breast cancer screenings and educational resources to women in need, empowering individuals and families with hope, knowledge, and access to care year-round.

The Gatornationals will mark Lesenko’s 24th career Funny Car appearance, and his second Funny Car appearance at Gainesville.

Lesenko is seeking his first win and No. 1 qualifier at the Gatornationals. In 2012, he failed to qualify in the Jim Dunn Racing entry.

Lesenko participated in a pre-season testing event in Gainesville, where he also re-licensed in the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car.

The Gatornationals was the last event in which a Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car reached the final round. That occurred on March 15, 2015, when John Hale beat John Force, Alexis DeJoria and Blake Alexander before losing to Ron Capps (Hale – 4.208 ET at 289.32 mph, Capps – 4.115 ET at 311.05 mph).

In 2025, after qualifying 12th and beating Daniel Wilkerson in the first round, Jim Dunn Racing driver Buddy Hull lost to Chad Green in Round 2.

Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors will have the chance to win the coveted NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally trophy in 2026.

Fans can join Hall of Fame drag racer Darrell Gwynn for the Gatornationals track walk to benefit the Darrell Gwynn Chapter of the Buoniconti Fund. In 1990, Gwynn had a racing accident that caused paralysis. Following his accident, he established the Darrell Gwynn Foundation, which provides support for people with paralysis and works to prevent spinal cord injuries through their Wheelchair Donation Program and Education & Prevention Program. The track walk takes place on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET and costs $20 per person to participate.

The Gatornationals will set the field for the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of 2026. The semifinalists from Gainesville will rematch during qualifying on Saturday at the next event in Phoenix, with bonus money and points on the line.

Todd Lesenko, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car

2026 marks a homecoming for you and Jim Dunn Racing, having last competed in the Funny Car class for the iconic racing team in 2012. What excitement does that give you heading into this season?

“It has been a long time coming with business and life. The time available was limited and eventually the time came that I could consider getting back into a car. My wife and I were making a trip down to Arizona to escape the cold winter in Canada. We were discussing the fact that the Dunn’s had not disclosed their new driver for the 2026 season. Almost immediately, my phone rang and it was my great friend, Jon Dunn. We chatted for a few minutes and I asked him who their driver was for 2026 hoping that perhaps I would be able to drive their car. We talked about how great it is when we’re together as a family and my wife Liz loves the whole Dunn family, so it’s not only a race team, but our family.”

With the opportunity to test and re-license at Gainesville during the off-season, explain how important it’s been getting that track time.

“The change to the cars was a concern because of the headers being laid back, making the car a little skittish at the top end of the track. I booked to take Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School in Gainesville and took my Super Comp license. I had a day with Frank for a one-on-one session. He is an excellent coach and very smart man. Jim (Dunn) and Jon (Dunn) wanted me to get used to the Funny Car and refresh all of my starting line staging maneuvers to assist in acclimating to the new car. We made 10 total runs at pre-season testing and it was great for me to have a chance to make that many runs before we get to qualifying in Gainesville. I’m truly blessed to have this opportunity to spend 2026 competing in the NHRA and celebrating victories with my family.”