Worsham & Nataas Bring Testing Momentum to the Starting Line of the 2026 Season

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Orange, CA — March 2, 2026, After a productive PRO test session in Gainesville last month, Del Worsham and Julie Nataas head into this weekend’s Gatornationals carrying strong momentum into the start of the 2026 season.

During testing, the duo made several successful passes, highlighted by Nataas’s new personal-best 3.94-second run. The milestone marks a significant step forward as she continues gaining experience in Nitro Funny Car competition.

“We made some solid runs in testing,” said Worsham. “I really enjoy having Julie in the car and watching her get more and more comfortable. Every time she straps in, she processes more. She’s always been strong on feedback, but now she’s giving us insight that sometimes goes beyond what the computer is telling us about what the car is doing.”

For Nataas, the progression has been tangible. Still, she knows the learning curve in Funny Car never levels off.

“With every lap, I feel more confident,” Nataas said. “But this class demands that you never get comfortable. I’m constantly trying to stay ahead of the car, anticipate it, feel it, and learn from every run. Testing was encouraging, but I know there’s still more in me and more in the car.”

This weekend marks a single-race opportunity for Nataas as she continues pursuing the funding necessary to compete more consistently this season. While performance progress has been clear, securing the partners required to keep the car on track remains the critical next step.

Primary support for this event comes from Hedinger’s Equipment and J&A Service, two companies with deep ties to performance and perseverance in motorsports.

Hedinger’s previously backed Worsham and supported Nataas during her Top Alcohol Dragster campaign, continuing a relationship built on trust and long-term belief in the team. J&A Service, known throughout the sport for standing behind grassroots racers and emerging talent, brings its namesake work ethic to the Funny Car stage this weekend.

Also continuing its support is Richmond Gear, which has expanded its relationship with Worsham into a broader multirace program in 2026.

“Richmond Gear is proud to sponsor Del Worsham’s Funny Car for the 2026 season. Racing has always been at the core of the Richmond brand, and this partnership reflects our deep roots in the sport,” said Steve Filipiak, Director of Marketing at Richmond Gear. We’re thrilled to be working with Del and his team. Winners Run Richmond!”

