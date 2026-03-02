ELITE MOTORSPORTS SET FOR 2026 NHRA SEASON

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (March 02, 2026) – Elite Motorsports, NHRA’s largest professional team in the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series, will field a seven car professional team heading into the 75th Anniversary season of the NHRA.

For the first time, Elite Motorsports will have a Top Fuel dragster compete in the full 20-race season with motorsports icon Tony Stewart at the wheel and R+L Carriers as the primary sponsor. Veteran crew chiefs Mike Green and Joe Barlom will lead the Top Fuel program.

“It’s been an interesting and busy few months getting ready for NHRA’s 2026 season. I think everyone’s pretty anxious, it’s a new Top Fuel program for Elite which means a new crew trying to get their bearings, new parts, new programs and then the added factor that I’m racing against my own team. It took some getting used to, my trailer and gear being at the Elite shop down the street,” said Stewart who owns Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and fields Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and Funny Car driver Matt Hagan. “Mike Green and Joe Barlam really took advantage of testing, not just to figure out the car, but to figure out our routine, get the guys all on the same page and make sure we’re as ready as possible for the season opener. I won’t say we’re going to be perfect but if we can replicate some of what we did at testing we’ll definitely be ready to hold our own.

“It’s going to be an exciting season with all the NHRA 75th Anniversary fanfare,” continued Stewart who finished 2025 with two victories and the regular season championship. “I feel privileged to be part of it. I’m looking forward to competing, going rounds and putting on a good show for R+L, all our partners and the fans. Can’t wait to get started.

Six-time world champion and winningest female in motorsports history Erica Enders returns to the seat of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / R+L Carriers machine. The future Hall of Famer is coming off her 50th national event victory in 2025. She picked up the milestone win at the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Enders’ classic red machine will be tuned by Mike Ingersoll and Chase B. Freeman.

“Everyone at Elite Motorsports is excited to get the 2026 NHRA season started. Last year did not go the way any of us wanted but that only motivated us to work harder. There have been a lot of changes, a lot of testing and a lot of progress. Things are coming together and we are looking forward to seeing where we stand, when the scoreboard lights up,” said Enders who ended the 2025 season sixth in points. “The most important thing to me is the health of my boys. I think it’s safe to say, with all hands on deck, we will rise like we always do. We kept busy in the winter, running the Drag Illustrated Winter Series and testing regularly, so I’m ready to chase some trophies. I have full faith in this team, last year was an anomaly, but there’s no challenge too great for us. We are Elite for a reason. We will come back stronger and give the fans something worth watching in the NHRA 75th anniversary season.”

Aaron Stanfield led the Elite Motorsports stable of Pro Stock cars in 2025 coming in fourth in the championship points standings thanks to two runner-up finishes. The multifaceted driver will continue to handle driving duties of the JHG / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers machine with Mark Ingersoll and Chase B. Freeman as crew chiefs.

“I’ve been ready to get back to competing in Pro Stock since Vegas in the fall. The season coming to an abrupt end because of the weather was unfortunate but I’m excited for 2026. Elite has been working hard this off season. After testing, we can see that the hard work is starting to pay off. It was a long week and everyone really just put their heads down and kept grinding. It was great to be back out with everyone,” said Stanfiled who is fresh off a Pro Mod victory in Drag Illustrated’s Winter Series World Series of Pro Mod event at Bradenton Motorsports Park. “I was lucky to get to drive in the Drag Illustrated Winter Series in Pro Mod this off season. Crazy experience, something new, a challenge but it also kept me on my toes. Hoping there’s no rust to brush off and we’re ready to go right from the season opener.”

Jeg Coughlin Jr., a five-time Pro Stock world champion, is back for more in 2026. This will be Jeg Jr.’s 24th full professional season and marks a return to his family roots. He’ll be sporting the yellow and black of JEGS on his hot rod alongside nephew Troy Coughlin Jr. Jeg Jr., who will have Mark Ingersoll and Chase B. Freeman as crew chiefs, ended 2025 with a runner-up finish and three semifinal appearances for an eighth place finish in the points.

“The 2026 season is here and I couldn’t be more excited for the season opener. Team Elite has put in a lot of hours over the winter and our early season testing has shown to be promising. I’ll be back in the yellow and black colors of JEGS and I can’t wait to pull up for that first run of the season in those familiar hues. It would be great to strike right out of the gate for all the efforts that have brought this back together.” Jeg Jr. said. “The entire 2026 year will be a celebration for NHRA and all of us competitors for the 75th season. Special events, purses and activities will be common not only for the racers, but the fans alike. It will also be fun joining fellow teammate Erica Enders and the remaining Top 75 drivers of all-time in special events throughout the year. It’s going to be fun.”

Joining Jeg Jr. representing the yellow and black of JEGS is Troy Coughlin Jr. who will be in the predominantly black Pro Stock hot rod. Troy Jr., a third-generation versatile racer, finished 2025 10th in the points standings after a semi-final appearance at St. Louis in the Countdown to the Championship. Troy Jr. and his midnight edition JEGS hot rod will be crew chiefed by Mark Ingersoll and Chase B. Freeman.

“My guys, Kyle Bates, Kelley Murphy, Steve-O, and Alex Laine and all the Elite Motorsports crew have worked tirelessly on getting this JEGS Camaro fresh this winter, they have every square inch of the car as great as it can be. Testing showed us some great opportunities and progress that we plan to continue,” Troy Jr. said. “Having two JEGS cars and me being a driver in one is a dream I’ve been dreaming of since my dad and Uncle Jeg were teammates in the early 2000s. I’m beyond honored to be next to Uncle Jeg. We get to represent the most wonderful brand in high performance automotive with the best people.”

Veteran racer Greg Stanfiled returns for his second season with Elite Motorsports. The five-time Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series champion will continue to represent Janac Brothers Racing for the full 2026 season. He picked up a memorable victory in 2025 at Sonoma Raceway when he defeated his son, Aaron, in the finals. Stanfield ended the season 12th in points.

“It’s been a busy off season. Not sure calling it an ‘off’ season is even really fair. Elite has been working hard on the Pro Stock program, trying some new things, lots of testing. After we had everyone out at the PRO test last week, I think we’re looking good, or at least headed in the right direction,” Stanfield said. “It’s hard not to be excited about the start of the season. Janac Brothers, a long time supporter, is back stronger than ever with us and I’m hoping we can get them a few more Wallys. But we won’t really know how we stack up until that first race. It should be exciting, it won’t be easy, but I’m optimistic.”

Entering his sophomore season behind the wheel of a Pro Stock car, Stephen Bell will once again run a partial season under the Elite Motorsports banner. The seven-time Factory Stock Showdown winner laid down his career best speed of 211.20 mph and elapsed time, 6.518-seconds, at the Seattle Northwest Nationals in 2025. He’ll look for more success under crew chief Anthony Lum in 2026.

“I got my first taste of Pro Stock last year and I’m hooked. It’s hard not to be, the competition, the crowds, the team. Working with everyone at Elite has been something special,” Bell said. “Last year might have been a little rough, but everyone kept working hard trying to find solutions. That mentality has been maintained through these last few months and after testing a few weeks ago, I’m more excited than ever. You’ll see me at more races this season, that’s for sure.”

Elite Motorsports will also field a Pro Mod program with Mason Wright as the driver of the ProFlow Plumbing Solutions Camaro as well as two Competition Eliminator entries run by Royce Lee Freeman and, the newest addition to the Elite family, Mike Lomas who will feature The Financial Guys on the side of his car. Beyond the professional categories, Elite will continue supporting a broad roster of sportsman racers throughout the Lucas Oil NHRA Racing Series, reinforcing the team’s commitment to developing talent and strengthening the sport from the ground up.

NHRA’s 75th Anniversary season kicks off with race one of the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series-20 event schedule, the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 6-8 in Florida.