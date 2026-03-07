Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Phoenix Raceway; March 7, 2026

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race: GovX 200

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 7, 2026 7:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. MT)

TV: CW Network

Radio: MRN Radio- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Desert Duel: Burton, Perkins and Caruth Take on Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Arizona (March 6, 2026) – The desert backdrop and distinctive dogleg of Phoenix Raceway sets the stage for another pivotal weekend of NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition as Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport prepares for Saturday’s GovX 200.

Located just outside Phoenix in Avondale, the one-mile tri-oval features progressive banking and a wide racing surface that encourages bold moves and creative strategy. The track’s combination of heavy braking zones, tire wear, and multiple racing lanes often produces dramatic restarts and intense battles throughout the field.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will field three entries for the desert showdown: Jeb Burton behind the wheel of the Dish/Zone Protects Tick Prevention No. 27 Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Werner Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth in the iRacing/NASCAR 25 No. 32 Chevrolet.

With warm desert temperatures expected and tire management playing a crucial role over long green-flag runs, teams will look to balance speed with consistency while navigating the track’s abrasive surface and strategic restarts through the dogleg.

Burton returns to Phoenix with valuable experience on the desert oval. Across 11 starts at the track, Burton owns an average finish of 19.4, highlighted by a sixth-place result in 2021 and a solid 12th-place finish during the 2023 season finale weekend.

The veteran driver understands that rhythm and patience are essential at Phoenix, where tire wear and late-race restarts frequently shake up the running order.

“This place is all about managing your tires and being aggressive at the right times,” Burton said.

“Phoenix gives you options with the dogleg and different lanes, so it’s about staying disciplined and putting our Dish/Zone Protects Tick Prevention Chevy in position late in the race.”

If Burton can qualify inside the top-15 and maintain track position through the stage breaks, the No. 27 team has the potential to contend for another solid top-15 finish with an opportunity to challenge the top 10 if strategy falls their way.

Perkins continues his development on intermediate and short-oval tracks as he returns to Phoenix, where he has steadily gained experience in recent starts. During the 2024 championship weekend event at Phoenix, Perkins finished 25th, demonstrating consistent pace over the long run.

The California native views Phoenix as a driver-focused track where throttle control and braking precision are critical.

“Phoenix is one of those places where every lap counts,” Perkins said.

“You’re constantly working the wheel and managing tires. If we can stay clean, keep improving our balance during the race, and execute on pit road, we can have a really solid day with our No. 31 Werner Chevrolet.”

For Perkins, a clean and precise race will be key. With steady progress throughout the weekend, the No. 31 team could aim for a top-15 finish while building momentum early in the season.

Caruth makes his Phoenix appearance with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport bringing a combination of simulator-driven preparation and growing experience across NASCAR’s national series.

The partnership with iRacing highlights Caruth’s digital-to-real-world racing journey, and Phoenix’s technical layout rewards drivers who understand braking points, throttle timing, and multiple racing grooves.

“Phoenix is a really technical short track,” Caruth said.

“You’ve got to be aggressive through the dogleg but still take care of the tires. The iRacing and NASCAR 25 Chevy team has been working hard preparing for this race, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

If Caruth adapts quickly to changing track conditions and executes clean restarts, the No. 32 team has the potential to challenge for a top-15 finish and possibly a top-10.

With desert temperatures expected to climb near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon, tire management and long-run balance will be key factors as the GovX 200 unfolds. Restarts through Phoenix’s famous dogleg frequently create three- and four-wide battles, making track position and driver confidence critical throughout the race.

For Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, the trip to the desert represents another opportunity to showcase the growth of a team that continues pushing forward with grit, innovation, and belief in its drivers, employees, and partners.

When the green flag waves in the Arizona desert Saturday afternoon, three Chevrolets carrying the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport banner will charge into Turn 1 ready to take on the challenge of Phoenix Raceway.

The GovX 200 from Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. MT) on Saturday. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, offering flag-to-flag coverage from Avondale, Arizona.

