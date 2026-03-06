XTREME RACEWAY PARK JOINS NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN DIVISION 4

Track owner and Quarter-Max owner Clyde Scott also partnering with NHRA for 51 Legends of NHRA Divisions presented by Quarter-Max Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (March 6, 2026) – NHRA officials are excited to announce that Xtreme Raceway Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

Track owner Clyde Scott, who is the owner at Quarter-Max Racing Components, has also partnered with NHRA for a special “51 Legends of the NHRA Divisions presented by Quarter-Max” program during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026.

Quarter-Max will celebrate a memorable aspect of NHRA’s 75-year history, as 51 legends in each of NHRA’s seven divisions will be named and awarded with a branded medallion at every divisional banquet across the country.

Quarter-Max will also contribute a $10,000 purse to support the Division 4 Top Sportsman and Top Dragster Points Fund, along with backing the new “Battle for the Buckle” Division 4 Bracket Series.

The series will run alongside select Summit Racing Equipment Racing Series presented by Hoosier Tire events at NHRA Member Tracks throughout Division 4. At season’s end, $5,000 in prizes and payout will be distributed among the top eight racers in Super Pro and Pro, while $2,500 will be awarded to the top eight racers in Sportsman and Jr. Dragster.

The top eight points earners will then compete in an 8-Car “Battle for the Buckle” Shootout at Xtreme Raceway Park, located just south of Dallas in Ferris, Texas, providing an exciting championship opportunity for racers at one of NHRA’s newest member tracks.

“A partnership between the NHRA and Xtreme Raceway Park has been in the back of our minds for years; we just hadn’t found the right moment to make it a reality. After years of staying in touch, the timing finally felt right,” Scott said.

“The level of professionalism the NHRA brings to the racing community is unmatched —you don’t reach a 75-year milestone without being the real deal. The proof is in the pudding – they are here to stay. They are dedicated to keeping drag racing great, which makes them a perfect fit for Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas.

“The NHRA staff has been phenomenal. They actually pick up the phone and follow through on their word. With that kind of support behind us, I’m incredibly excited to see Quarter-Max Racing Components go to the next level.”

The “51 Legends of the NHRA Divisions presented by Quarter-Max Racing” will be a prominent aspect of every race in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series at tracks across the country, pairing up well with NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026.

The 51 legends coincide with NHRA’s founding year, 1951, and spotlight racers, track operators, innovators, and those who helped shape the sport within each NHRA division.

“Quarter-Max really wanted to be part of this program,” Scott said. “The sportsman racers are so important to this sport and that’s why I was so excited to be part of this. We want to take great care of them and being part of this list, it’s going to be as big as winning a championship. It’s going to be a great thing.”

Located in Ferris, Texas, Xtreme Raceway Park is a standout 1/8-mile dragstrip and a popular destination for both racers and fans. A top-notch facility with stellar amenities, XRP remains highly-regarded in the sport.

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Xtreme Raceway Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

XRP will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as they excitedly move into a new era for the facility.

“We’re all in this together. We’re growing the sport of NHRA Drag Racing as a team and to have Clyde and his team as part of the NHRA family, it strengthens the future for this sport,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “They’ve got a fantastic facility and a beautiful track. The entire group there has worked so hard and they love drag racing, and that’s so exciting to see.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

