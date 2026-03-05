TONY STEWART MAKES ELITE MOTORSPORTS DEBUT; AARON STANFIELD LOOKING TO CARRY OVER MOMENTUM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 05, 2026) – Elite Motorsports enters this weekend’s Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 20 events on the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series schedule, with their stable of six Pro Stock cars and the debut of their Top Fuel dragster program.

The Elite Motorsports R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster will make its competition debut at the season opener with motorsports legend Tony Stewart at the wheel. Stewart is in his third season as a Top Fuel pilot. He earned two victories in 2025 and secured the regular season championship before finishing fifth in points. Last year at Gainesville Raceway he had a quarterfinal exit after qualifying 11th.

“I’m about as ready as I’m going to be for the Gatornationals, and I mean that in a good way. Testing has been great, we’ve put up some impressive numbers that have this whole R+L team pretty pumped for the weekend,” said Stewart who laid down a 340-mph run on the last day of testing. “When you see numbers on the board like that, you can’t help but feel optimistic. This whole crew has been working hard so it’s going to be nice to see it officially pay off once we get the Gatornationals started. We’re definitely going to start the season strong, I’m excited about it.”

Led by veteran crew chiefs Mike Green and Joe Barlam, Stewart and the R+L crew will also compete in the Right Trailers Top Fuel All Star Callout, a unique race within a race for the top eight qualified Top Fuel competitors. Stewart earned his way into the eight-car Callout by accumulating the fourth most qualifying points over last season.

Pro Stock phenom Aaron Stanfield comes into the NHRA Gatornationals after picking up a victory at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod. For three consecutive years, Elite Motorsports has started the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season with a pre-season victory, Erica Enders won the 2024 PRO SuperStar Shootout and Troy Coughlin Jr. won the same event in 2025 all three have been at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida.

“I kept my competitive spirit alive during the off season running in the Drag illustrated Winter Series. We ran three races and we missed the field in the first two. But in the first Pro Mod race I’ve ever qualified for, I won it,” Stanfield said. “The World Series of Pro Mod was an incredible event. First off to have Richard [Freeman] have the confidence in me to put me in a Pro Mod car this off season and then he told me I was going to win if I got qualified. To have him have my back like that and give me the opportunity is amazing.

“I’m hungry for some more,” Stanfield continued. “It’s never enough. Its great momentum coming into the NHRA season. We’ve got our heads down and we’re on a mission this year.”

Stanfield finished his 2025 NHRA season fourth in the championship points standings, the best of the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock cars. Stanfield handled the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers machine to two final round appearances and five semifinal finishes. Stanfield will look to improve on a No. 11 qualifying position and first round exit from the 2025 Gatornationals.

“Rolling into Gainesville after making about 25 runs in testing, that definitely has me feeling pretty sharp as a driver. The Elite guys have been working really hard this winter and I feel like I’ve made some headway. I think we’re going to have a good showing here this weekend,” Stanfield said. “This will be the first time we get to see where we stack up against the competition. We know we’re headed in the right direction.”

Six-time world champion Erica Enders and her JHG / Melling / R+L Carriers machine will be looking for their second win at the NHRA Gatornationals. Enders picked up her first win at Gainesville Raceway in 2024.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. and Troy Coughlin Jr. have teamed up with JEGS for the 2026 season and will both rep the yellow and black of the iconic family brand. Jeg Jr. is looking for his third win at the Gatornationals, he won in 2001 and 2008. Tory Jr. will look to repeat his victory from 2023.

Greg Stanfield, who made his return to the Pro Stock seat in 2024 and set the tone with a win at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals, will look to get the Janac Brothers hot rod in the winners circle for the first time at the Gatornationals.

Entering his sophomore season, Stephen Bell with 1320 alongside his Pro Stocker, is looking for his first professionally victory to add to his seven Factory Stock Showdown wins. This will be his Gainesville Raceway debut after only competing in 10 events last season.

The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals kicks off with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 2:30 and 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 12:35 and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 10 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday with a qualifying show at 10 a.m. and eliminations coverage at noon.