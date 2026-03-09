Betway is Revealed as Official Partner to Formula 1

In a new multi-year deal, Betway has been announced as the official betting partner to Formula 1. This announcement comes ahead of the start of the new Formula 1 season in Australia. Betway is part of the Super Group, a holding company that also has online casino Spin and is headquartered in Malta.

Sports betting is how many modern Formula 1 fans interact with live events, so this partnership makes a lot of sense. Fans of Formula 1 will be able to place bets on drivers, teams, safety car occurrences, and pit stops. The new Formula 1 season kicks off in Melbourne with 11 teams ready for the Australian Grand Prix. This season sees a new team join the grid to boost the grid to 11, and that is Cadillac.

Interest in Formula 1 betting continues to grow globally, including among players who use the best betting sites in Kenya, where motorsport wagering is becoming increasingly popular.

How Will the Betway Partnership Work in Formula 1?

As sport is built on strategy and data points, this partnership opens a path for audiences to engage with accurate, consistent, and official metrics. Betway allows fans over the age of 18 to participate in exciting and entertaining bets. This is why the 2026 season of Formula 1 is set to be the most anticipated ever in its 76-year history.

The new regulations help expand the limits of technological development. This new partnership will certainly bring more exciting action to Formula 1 fans around the world. The Betway brand also makes products for motorsports fans during live events.

What Has Been Said About the Agreement?

Jonny Haworth, who is the director of commercial partnerships at Formula 1, believes sports betting is a natural extension of the way modern fans want to engage with the sport. The partnership with Betway allows fans over 18 years of age to get closer to strategies and action through complex data sets.

Betting and sport are two sides of the same coin and go hand in hand. The new partnership between Formula 1 and the Betway brand will take the sport into a new, cutting-edge dimension for fans.

Super Group CEO Reacts to the Formula 1 Partnership

Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group shares they are over the moon to get into this partnership with Formula 1. He added that this partnership reinforces their commitment to this adrenaline-filled sport. The company will offer our customers the most innovative markets during race events, ensuring fans have access to the best betting opportunities while following the action on track, so the entertainment and excitement levels are at a new high.

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to be the most competitive season, and we are very much looking forward to being part of it.