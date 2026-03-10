NHRA
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wolf Battles Aggressive Car and Gainesville Surface, Exits in Round One

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Kirk Wolf and the Dubbin team survive a turbulent qualifying weekend before falling in a razor-thin opening round.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The DMP | Kentex A/Fuel Dragster and driver Kirk Wolf arrived at the NHRA GatorNationals facing a car that wanted to run — perhaps too much. A wheelie bar malfunction, tire smoke, and a stubbornly aggressive car consumed two of the three qualifying sessions before a razor-thin round-one exit ended the team’s weekend.

Qualifying: Three Sessions, multiple Problems

Q1 set the tone. A wheelie bar adjustment problem destabilized the car at the hit, producing tire shake near the 100-foot mark. Wolf abandoned the pass, posting an 8.767 at 90.61 mph — good for ninth on the sheet.

“We had a problem with the wheelie bar; they couldn’t get it adjusted properly,” said team owner Dean Dubbin. “It just wasn’t where we needed it to be to get the tire and clutch to work together, and it made the car too unstable leaving the line.”

Q2 brought no relief. Tire smoke at the hit of the throttle produced a 25.519 at 24.43 mph, dropping Wolf to 14th.

With Q3 representing the final opportunity to establish a competitive baseline, tuners Clay and Chase Copeland made significant clutch and engine changes. The result: a straight and smooth 5.377 at 265.90 mph — 11th in the final qualifying order.

“It was a good, solid hit, but a little off from the performance that the car should be running in those conditions,” Dubbin said. “After what happened in Q1 and Q2, the guys made some wholesale changes to the tune-up to give us the best opportunity to get down the track and get some representative data going into eliminations. We like to be aggressive and hate to tiptoe like that, but we just had no choice.”

Eliminations: .005 Decides It

Round one drew McKenna Bold aboard one of the Randy Meyer Racing entries. Both drivers left nearly simultaneously — reaction times separated by .001 seconds — and the race was settled at the finish line by (.005) five-thousandths of a second.

Driver RT ET Speed
(W) McKenna Bold .061 5.318 265.06 mph
Kirk Wolf     .062 5.322 267.32 mph

“It was a great race; everyone did a great job. We needed that run in Q1, so we had a really good platform to build from throughout the weekend,” Dubbin said. “It just took us a few runs to get squared away with what the car wanted. Unfortunately for us, the car in the other lane was just a tick faster today.”

Up Next:

The Dubbin team has a few weeks off before returning to Concord, NC, for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway – April 24 – 26.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
DEREK MENHOLT GETS NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WIN IN GAINESVILLE TO OPEN 2026
DEREK MENHOLT GETS NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WIN IN GAINESVILLE TO OPEN 2026
Next article
JBS EQUIPMENT NAMED 2026 NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TITLE SPONSOR; ELITE MOTORSPORTS NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR
JBS EQUIPMENT NAMED 2026 NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TITLE SPONSOR; ELITE MOTORSPORTS NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NCS Phoenix Raceway Race Winner Ryan Blaney Post Race Q&A
17:13
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NOAPS GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
22:27
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Race Advance

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports has logged three top-15 and nine top-20 finishes. Justin Haley earned a team-best 14th-place result at the 1.5-mile oval after Michael McDowell earned the organization’s first pole last March.
Read more

JBS EQUIPMENT NAMED 2026 NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TITLE SPONSOR; ELITE MOTORSPORTS NAMED PRESENTING...

Official Release -
NHRA officials announced today that JBS Equipment will serve as the official series sponsor for the 2026 NHRA Pro Mod season, while Elite Motorsports will add to the partnership as the presenting sponsor for the upcoming season.
Read more

Ford Racing NASCAR – Las Vegas 1 Advance

Official Release -
Ford Racing heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway after putting together its best weekend of the year in which Ryan Blaney drove to victory and Joey Logano scored the pole at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland,...

Official Release -
Noah Gragson returns to his stomping grounds this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series faces the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos