DEREK MENHOLT GETS NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WIN IN GAINESVILLE TO OPEN 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 8, 2026) – Derek Menholt knocked off Lyle Barnett in the final round on Sunday at Gainesville Raceway in the opening race of JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

The event was the first of 11 races in the series and was powered by FuelTech as part of this weekend’s Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, kicking off NHRA Pro Mod’s 25th season.

Menholt, who qualified ninth, went 5.690-seconds at 251.02 mph in his ’69 Camaro as runner-up Lyle Barnett went red in the championship round. It’s the second career victory for Menholt and his first at Gainesville Raceway, as the Pro Mod veteran opened the season in style.

Menholt, who has now won two of the last three races, beat Mike Thielen, Chip King and reigning world champion J.R. Gray to reach the final round. Barnett left early by .003, handing Menholt the victory and the first NHRA 75th anniversary diamond Wally of 2026 for the class.

“It’s an amazing deal,” Menholt said. “I was worried the whole time about Lyle. He’s a great driver and it’s a good feeling to get this one. This is one we’ve been wanting. It’s a good race car.”

To get to the final round, Barnett knocked off Mason Wright, Kevin Rivenbark and former world champion Mike Castellana.

The JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports returns to action March 20-22 with the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Final round-by-round results from the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA

Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Derek Menholt, Chevy Camaro, 6.665, 145.30 def. Mike Thielen, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;

Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.716, 250.23 def. Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.752, 248.48; Lyle Barnett,

Camaro, 5.698, 251.06 def. Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.767, 250.32; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.793,

247.16 def. Travis Harvey, Camaro, Broke; Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, 5.759, 246.39 def. Steve Jackson,

Camaro, 5.814, 249.16; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 5.701, 249.86 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 5.745,

250.09; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.750, 250.32 def. Nick Januik, Chevy Corvette, 5.761, 246.17; Chip King,

Dodge Charger, 5.788, 239.36 def. Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 6.216, 205.26;

QUARTERFINALS — Menholt, 5.718, 250.13 def. King, 5.786, 250.23; Gray, 5.738, 251.11 def. Laughlin,

5.940, 247.75; Barnett, 5.703, 252.24 def. Rivenbark, 5.780, 247.57; Castellana, 5.755, 247.84 def.

Frigo, 5.755, 249.53;

SEMIFINALS — Menholt, 5.741, 248.25 def. Gray, 5.737, 251.77; Barnett, 5.709, 251.95 def.

Castellana, 5.776, 250.13;

FINAL — Menholt, 5.690, 251.02 def. Barnett, Foul – Red Light.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Point standings (top 10) following the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA

Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

Derek Menholt, 114; 2. Billy Banaka, 95; 3. JR Gray, 74; 4. Mike Castellana, 71; 5. Alex

Laughlin, 55; 6. Sidnei Frigo, 53; 7. (tie) Chip King, 51; Kevin Rivenbark, 51; 9. Mike Stavrinos,

38; 10. Steve Jackson, 36.