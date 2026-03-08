NHRA
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

DEREK MENHOLT GETS NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WIN IN GAINESVILLE TO OPEN 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 8, 2026) – Derek Menholt knocked off Lyle Barnett in the final round on Sunday at Gainesville Raceway in the opening race of JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

The event was the first of 11 races in the series and was powered by FuelTech as part of this weekend’s Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, kicking off NHRA Pro Mod’s 25th season.

Menholt, who qualified ninth, went 5.690-seconds at 251.02 mph in his ’69 Camaro as runner-up Lyle Barnett went red in the championship round. It’s the second career victory for Menholt and his first at Gainesville Raceway, as the Pro Mod veteran opened the season in style.

Menholt, who has now won two of the last three races, beat Mike Thielen, Chip King and reigning world champion J.R. Gray to reach the final round. Barnett left early by .003, handing Menholt the victory and the first NHRA 75th anniversary diamond Wally of 2026 for the class.

“It’s an amazing deal,” Menholt said. “I was worried the whole time about Lyle. He’s a great driver and it’s a good feeling to get this one. This is one we’ve been wanting. It’s a good race car.”

To get to the final round, Barnett knocked off Mason Wright, Kevin Rivenbark and former world champion Mike Castellana.

The JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports returns to action March 20-22 with the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

﻿GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA

Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The race is the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag

Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

  1. Derek Menholt; 2. Lyle Barnett; 3. JR Gray; 4. Mike Castellana; 5. Sidnei Frigo; 6. Kevin

Rivenbark; 7. Chip King; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Jason Scruggs; 10. Stan Shelton; 11. Nick Januik;

  1. Mason Wright; 13. Mike Thielen; 14. Steve Jackson; 15. Mike Stavrinos; 16. Travis Harvey.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Sunday’s final results from the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

at Gainesville Raceway. The race is the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified — Derek Menholt, Chevy Camaro, 5.690, 251.02 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, Foul – Red

Light.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Final round-by-round results from the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA

Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Derek Menholt, Chevy Camaro, 6.665, 145.30 def. Mike Thielen, Camaro, Foul – Red Light;

Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.716, 250.23 def. Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.752, 248.48; Lyle Barnett,

Camaro, 5.698, 251.06 def. Mason Wright, Camaro, 5.767, 250.32; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.793,

247.16 def. Travis Harvey, Camaro, Broke; Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, 5.759, 246.39 def. Steve Jackson,

Camaro, 5.814, 249.16; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 5.701, 249.86 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 5.745,

250.09; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.750, 250.32 def. Nick Januik, Chevy Corvette, 5.761, 246.17; Chip King,

Dodge Charger, 5.788, 239.36 def. Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 6.216, 205.26;

QUARTERFINALS — Menholt, 5.718, 250.13 def. King, 5.786, 250.23; Gray, 5.738, 251.11 def. Laughlin,

5.940, 247.75; Barnett, 5.703, 252.24 def. Rivenbark, 5.780, 247.57; Castellana, 5.755, 247.84 def.

Frigo, 5.755, 249.53;

SEMIFINALS — Menholt, 5.741, 248.25 def. Gray, 5.737, 251.77; Barnett, 5.709, 251.95 def.

Castellana, 5.776, 250.13;

FINAL — Menholt, 5.690, 251.02 def. Barnett, Foul – Red Light.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Point standings (top 10) following the 57th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA

Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 11 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Pro Modified

  1. Derek Menholt, 114; 2. Billy Banaka, 95; 3. JR Gray, 74; 4. Mike Castellana, 71; 5. Alex

Laughlin, 55; 6. Sidnei Frigo, 53; 7. (tie) Chip King, 51; Kevin Rivenbark, 51; 9. Mike Stavrinos,

38; 10. Steve Jackson, 36.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
HART, GREEN, HARTFORD & GADSON OPEN 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WITH WINS AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORATIONALS
HART, GREEN, HARTFORD & GADSON OPEN 75TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WITH WINS AT AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORATIONALS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Phoenix Raceway
01:26
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
NOAPS GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
22:27
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

Ryan Blaney perseveres for hard-fought Cup victory at Phoenix

Andrew Kim -
The 2023 Cup Series champion rallied from a pair of loose wheel miscues, utilizing a late two-tire pit strategy to claim his first Cup victory of 2026.
Read more

Wall hit ruins Christian Rasmussen’s strong run at Phoenix

Tucker White -
A strong day for Christian Rasmussen went south when he hit the wall with less than 50 laps to go at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: Straight Talk Wireless 500k from Phoenix

Official Release -
Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Barry Albert -
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Showcase Speed Before Flat Tire Derails Top-10 Effort at Phoenix Raceway
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos