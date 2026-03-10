JBS EQUIPMENT NAMED 2026 NHRA PRO MOD SERIES TITLE SPONSOR; ELITE MOTORSPORTS NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR

NHRA officials announced today that JBS Equipment will serve as the official series sponsor for the 2026 NHRA Pro Mod season, while Elite Motorsports will add to the partnership as the presenting sponsor for the upcoming season.

Justin Bond, a longtime competitor and supporter of the NHRA Pro Mod class and owner of JBS Equipment, has stepped forward to support the category in a major way by becoming the series sponsor for the 2026 campaign. Bond has also played an active role in helping grow the class over the years and continues that commitment through this partnership.

“We are proud to be a part of the NHRA Pro Mod class and are looking forward to a great season,” said Bond. “This category continues to deliver incredible competition and excitement for fans, and we’re excited to support its continued growth.”

Joining JBS Equipment in supporting the class is Elite Motorsports, which is led by team owner Richard Freeman and has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the 11-race season in 2026. Elite Motorsports is widely recognized as one of the most successful teams in NHRA competition and has long been a strong supporter of the Pro Mod category.

“We’re excited to partner with the NHRA Pro Mod series this season,” said Freeman. “The class represents some of the most competitive and thrilling racing in drag racing, and we’re proud to help support its future.”

With the addition of JBS Equipment as series sponsor and Elite Motorsports as presenting sponsor, the 2026 NHRA Pro Mod season is positioned for another exciting year of competition featuring some of the fastest and most powerful doorslammer race cars in the world.

Derek Menholt won the season-opening race on Sunday in Gainesville and the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports returns to action March 20-22 with the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

“It’s great to see two premier companies become the title and presenting sponsors for the NHRA Pro Mod class during its 25th season and NHRA’s 75th anniversary,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “The category continues to offer incredible action and be a fan-favorite across the country. We’re thrilled to see it continue to grow with these two companies during such an important year for the class and NHRA.”

About JBS Equipment

JBS Equipment is a leading provider of high-quality equipment solutions serving the agricultural, construction, and heavy-duty industries across North America. Built on a foundation of reliability, performance, and strong customer relationships, JBS Equipment has earned a reputation for delivering durable equipment and dependable service. Through its support of motorsports and the NHRA Pro Mod community, JBS Equipment continues to invest in innovation, performance, and partnerships that drive success both on and off the track.

About Elite Motorsports

Elite Motorsports is a championship-winning NHRA drag racing team led by owner Richard Freeman. With multiple NHRA world titles and national event victories, the organization is recognized as one of the premier teams in professional drag racing, built on performance, innovation, and a commitment to excellence both on and off the track.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.