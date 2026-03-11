ROUSH YATES ENGINES STRENGTHENS ALLIANCE WITH THE L.S. STARRETT COMPANY WITH PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL

MOORESVILLE, NC – March 11, 2026 – Roush Yates Engines is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with The L.S. Starrett Company, a leader in precision measuring tools, precision granite surface plates, vision and optical systems, and force measurement systems. This partnership will continue to provide Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions with the highest quality measuring tools, technology, and measuring equipment essential for manufacturing and race engine development.

Roush Yates Engines designs, develops, and builds over 900 high performance engines throughout the season to support Ford Racing’s NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams. Roush Yates Engines has leveraged Starrett tools and equipment since Jack Roush and Robert Yates created Roush Yates Engines in 2004. Since 2017, Roush Yates Engines and The L.S Starrett Company have forged a strong technical alliance, focused on leveraging advanced measurement tools to enhance performance and reliability. The continuation of this partnership signifies a mutual dedication to innovation, quality, and pursuit of excellence.

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS), a division of Roush Yates Engines, is an AS 9100 Rev D / ISO 13485 CNC contract manufacturing solutions company for the motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical markets. RYMS currently machines over 50% of the FR9 engine components to support continuous design and development at Roush Yates Engines.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Starrett,” said Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Their expertise in metrology is invaluable to our engine development and manufacturing processes. Together, we will continue to push the envelope in performance, engineering, and metrology.”

Roush Yates Engines’ Eric Kerley leverages Starrett’s force measurement system daily to better understand valve spring load and deflection, while collecting, displaying, and distributing technical data to our engineering department. The FMS 5000 has also provided the agility to measure other engine components at Roush Yates Engines.

“Our quality technicians and machinists use Starrett’s data collection system, precision hand tools, height gages, hardness testers, vision equipment, and custom precision measuring tools daily,” said Jimmy Gander, Director of Quality Control at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “It is imperative that we leverage the experience of Starrett to ensure product measurement conformance in a timely manner.”

Examples of tools used at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions listed below:

AV450 Vision System

HDV400 Vision System

AVR400 Vision System

FMS 5000 Force Measurement Machine

Hardness Tester 3834

Calipers

Micrometers

Indicators and Gages

Bore Gages

Depth Gages

Hole Gages

Fixed Gage Standards

Electronic Height Gages

Band Saw Blades

“Our continued partnership allows us to engage the Roush Yates team early in the new product development process. Their real-time, actionable feedback helps us quickly refine designs, validate performance under extreme conditions, and bring stronger, proven solutions to market,” said Michael Connor, Sales & Marketing Director, L.S. Starrett Company.

For more information about Roush Yates Engines and its world-class partners, click here.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company specializes in the design, machining, assembly, and testing of purpose-built race engines, while also delivering manufacturing solutions across a range of industries.

Ford Racing in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder for the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions is a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC contract manufacturing solutions company. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions machines 50% of the FR9’s engine components to support internal demand. Out of the passion for manufacturing excellence, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions diversified and currently provides manufacturing solutions to motorsports, aerospace, defense, space, and medical markets. Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions has implemented a vertical integration strategy to increase speed to market and fulfill customers’ requirements.

About L.S. Starrett Company

The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880, in Athol, Massachusetts. Starrett, a leader who has set the standard for fine precision tools in the industry for over 130 years, has rightfully earned the title, ‘World’s Greatest Toolmakers’. Manufacturing more than 5,000 variations of precision tools, gages, measuring instruments and saw blades for industrial, professional and consumer markets worldwide. Starrett operates sixteen manufacturing locations worldwide with six in the United States.

Over the past 13 years, Starrett has been a long-standing premier supplier to Roush Yates Engines, providing premium measuring tools including micrometers, calipers, tapes, levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks and granite surface plates and custom engineered products. Starrett tools are made to the highest standard of quality and workmanship. In an industry where ounces and millimeters make the difference on Sunday, it is imperative to have world-class partners like Starrett.