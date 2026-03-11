Super.com Becomes Official Savings Partner of NASCAR

Super.com’s First Major Sports Partnership Brings Unique Savings Options to NASCAR Fans Nationwide

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 11, 2026) – NASCAR® today announced a new partnership with Super.com, which helps consumers save on everyday purchases, including a variety of ways fans can save when they attend NASCAR race weekends. Beginning in 2026, Super.com will serve as the Official Savings Partner of NASCAR, unlocking new ways for fans to save while engaging with the sport they love.

Built to make life more affordable, Super.com will integrate directly into NASCAR’s digital platforms, giving fans seamless access to various discounts as they plan race weekends throughout the season.

Super.com customers will also receive special access to certain discounted tickets for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series — making race day even more accessible.

“Our fans travel thousands of miles every season to be at the track,” said Craig Stimmel, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “That’s what makes NASCAR unlike any other sport, and partnering with Super.com means we can make it easier on their wallets, from the hotel room or camp site to the infield and the grandstands. That’s the kind of value that keeps fans coming back race after race.”

Beyond digital, Super.com will activate on-site at select NASCAR-owned tracks and integrate into the NASCAR Fan Rewards program, connecting with more than 400,000 loyalty members. The brand will also leverage hospitality and experiential assets throughout the season to reward their Super+ members with premium access and experiences.

To kick off its entry into the sport, Super.com served as the primary sponsor of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevy Camaro at Phoenix Raceway last weekend, featuring a bold new Super.com paint scheme.

The partnership reinforces NASCAR’s continued commitment to accessibility and fan-first innovation — ensuring that more fans can experience the excitement of race weekend, both at the track and beyond.

About Super.com

Super.com is building the world’s most valuable membership program. Super+ members have access to 15+ benefits focused on saving, earning, credit building, and more. Our members get deep discounts on hotels, use a secured charge card to build credit, take out cash advances to make ends meet, play games to earn money, and much more.

Available on web, iOS, and Android — visit www.super.com, download the app, or follow Super.com on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.