Casey Roderick and Rette Jones Racing Look to Bounce Back at Five Flags Speedway

PENSACOLA, Fla: Looking to turn the page after a less-than-desirable finish in their ASA STARS National Tour debut together last month at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, Rette Jones Racing, and driver Casey Roderick set their sights on redemption in Saturday’s Sunshine State 200.

With the ASA STARS National Tour heading to Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway in Pensacola — a track well known to both the veteran driver and team — the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team aims to showcase the speed they displayed during Speedweeks in February while turning the tide and reminding the competition they will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

After proving capable of running up front and contending for the win, Roderick, 33, and the team arrive at Five Flags poised to turn that potential into a defining early-season statement.

Roderick believes the speed the team displayed during Speedweeks, combined with their familiarity with Five Flags Speedway, gives the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team a strong opportunity to contend on Saturday.

“We showed a lot of speed during Speedweeks and proved we can run up front with the best teams in this series, it just didn’t end the way we wanted,” said Roderick.

“That gives everyone on this No. 30 Rette Jones Racing team a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season. Five Flags is a track I’ve always enjoyed racing at and one our team knows really well.

“If we can take what we learned at New Smyrna, execute the little things and put together a complete race, I feel like we’ll have a great shot at putting ourselves in position and contending for the win on Saturday.”

A veteran competitor at Five Flags Speedway, Roderick hopes to turn his experience into success at one of Florida’s most coveted short tracks. To do so, the former NASCAR competitor knows exactly what he is looking for behind the wheel of his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang.

“Five Flags is all about having a balanced race car,” Roderick explained. “You’ve got to be able to roll the center of the corner and still have the drive off so you can make passes. If we can keep the car underneath us on the long runs, I think we’ll be in a good position.”

While Roderick continues to get acclimated driving for one of the most respected teams in the industry, his communication and feedback with crew chief and co-car owner Mark Rette continue to strengthen as the duo builds chemistry together.

On Saturday, Roderick hopes to showcase that growing partnership by contending for the team’s second ASA STARS National Tour victory.

“Working with Mark and everyone at Rette Jones Racing has been great so far,” said Roderick. “The communication has been really strong, and every race weekend we’re learning more about each other and how I like to describe what the car is doing and what I need behind the wheel.

“That kind of chemistry takes a little time to build, but I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. Hopefully, this weekend at Five Flags, we can show what this No. 30 team is really capable of.”

Rette echoed Roderick’s sentiment.

“Casey has done a great job settling into the team, and the communication between him and our guys has been really strong,” said Rette.

“Every time we hit the track we’re learning a little more about what he needs in the car, and that’s helping us get better as a team. We had good speed during Speedweeks, and hopefully we can build on that and have a strong run at Five Flags.”

With one race down and 11 to go, Roderick and the team find themselves buried in the championship standings following their frustrating finish at New Smyrna. Rather than dwelling on the disappointing start, the team is using the setback as motivation to rebound and work their way back into the championship picture.

“It’s obviously not how we wanted to start the season, but it’s a long year and there’s a lot of racing left,” said Roderick. “We showed at New Smyrna that we have the speed to run up front, so that gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.

“Now it’s about putting together complete races and maximizing every opportunity so we can work our way back into the championship fight.”

Port City Racecars, a premier manufacturer of championship-winning chassis and race parts, specializing in asphalt short-track racing will support Roderick’s championship effort in 2026.

Race weekend for the Sunshine State 200 at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway begins Friday, March 13, with ASA STARS National Tour practice, followed by a full night of local racing featuring the Outlaws, Crown Stocks, and the Legacy Series.

Saturday’s action shifts to an afternoon program highlighted by Hamke Pole Qualifying at 11:00 a.m., which will set the starting lineup for the 200-lap feature.

The green flag for the Sunshine State 200 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (2:05 p.m. ET). Fans unable to attend in person can watch both days of racing live on Track TV.

For more on Casey Roderick, like him on Facebook (Casey Roderick Motorsports), follow him on Instagram (@casey__roderick) and X | Twitter (@CaseyRoderick26).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the vision of building a competitive racing organization grounded in hard work, preparation and a relentless, never-give-up attitude.

Owned by veteran racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR continues to expand its footprint across multiple platforms.

﻿In 2026, the team plans to field a full-time entry in the ASA STARS National Tour, while also competing in the ARCA Menards Series and other motorsports disciplines as part of its continued growth and competitive expansion.

Beyond its on-track efforts, Rette Jones Racing provides technical and setup expertise through its technical alliance partnership program, supplying teams with engineering support, chassis consultation, and race-day insight designed to elevate performance and foster long-term success.