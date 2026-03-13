GMG Racing Confirms Trio of 2026 IMSA Carrera Cup North America Entries Across All Three Competing Classes

Full-Season Campaigns for John Capestro-Dubets in Pro and GMG Racing Founder and Team Driver James Sofronas in Pro-Am

Longtime GMG Racing Driver Kyle Washington Returns for Select Schedule of Carrera Cup Masters Class Races

GMG Racing Looks to Extend Winning Legacy as it Opens 25th Year of Competition Next Weekend at Sebring International Raceway in Season-Opening Carrera Cup Doubleheader

THERMAL, California (March 13, 2026) – GMG Racing, one of North America’s most successful sports car road racing operations, today announced a three-car entry in IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America for the team’s milestone 25th Anniversary racing season in 2026. The Southern California-based team headquartered at the Thermal Club near Palm Springs, fields a full-season campaign for drivers John Capestro-Dubets in the No. 7 GMG Racing Porsche 911 Cup and team founder James Sofronas in the No. 14 Mobil 1/GMG Racing Porsche 911 Cup. Longtime GMG driver Kyle Washington is also set to contest a select schedule of events this year in his No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 Cup.

The announcement comes as the team prepares for the season-opening Carrera Cup doubleheader next week, March 18 – 20, at Sebring International Raceway. The 2026 schedule features eight rounds across legendary American venues, including support races for Formula 1 at Miami and Circuit of The Americas (COTA), a one-off appearance with IndyCar at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship race weekends at Sebring, Watkins Glen, Road America, Indianapolis and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

While GMG Racing celebrates its 25th season of competition this year, the team surprisingly never raced in IMSA Carrera Cup before the 2023 finale at COTA. Sofronas swept that weekend’s Pro-Am races in his and the team’s series debut, a breakout performance that has seen him continue to win at least two races a season through last year. Sofronas has secured eight of the nine career Carrera Cup victories GMG Racing has captured the past three years, but he is confident Capestro-Dubets – best known as “JCD” – and Washington have what it takes to join him in adding to the tally in 2026.

“With their respective experience and non-stop commitment to improving their driving, I am super confident both JCD and Kyle will join me in contending for Carrera Cup class victories and podiums this year,” Sofronas said. “As Porsche’s top single-make racing series, the level of competition in Carrera Cup is immense and pushes us to be better as a team. We’ve had a taste of victory at several of the tracks on the calendar, and with the new Type 992.2 Porsche 911 Cup car debuting this season, there is new opportunity and challenge ahead. I’m looking forward to sharing that challenge with JCD and Kyle. Having JCD with us for the full season adds consistency and winning history to our program, and whenever Kyle is in the car, we know he’s a threat for the podium in the Masters class.”

Taking on the Carrera Cup Challenge in the top-tier Pro class, JCD has won races and championships in practically every sports car racing series he has ever contested. He has driven and coached for GMG Racing in recent seasons.

“Carrera Cup is undoubtedly one of the toughest series in the States,” Capestro-Dubets said. “With so many drivers moving on to IMSA WeatherTech and WEC, my goal this season is to clearly prove my value. The dream has always been a shot at a Rolex 24. At 37, I’m lining up against a grid of hungry juniors, so the challenge isn’t just about raw pace. I’m excited for this new chapter, and every lesson I learn on track this year is something I can eventually pass down to the drivers I mentor. The bumps there are no joke at Sebring, but it is always a dream come true to race at a track with so much heritage.”

Washington is on the brink of winning in Carrera Cup as a frequent visitor to the Masters class victory lane. A string of career third-place finishes, including at the Formula 1 support races in Miami and Montreal, are highlighted by a career-best second at COTA in 2024. He makes his 2026 debut in next month’s Carrera Cup doubleheader at Long Beach.

Next week’s season-opening races are available for viewing live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock as well as on IMSA.TV and IMSA’s YouTube Channel. The first 40-minute race starts at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 19, while the second and final round is slated to go green at 5:45 p.m. EST on Friday, March 20.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.