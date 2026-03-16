CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: Respect for the Bumps

Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams banking on program’s history of success for 12 Hours

DETROIT (March 16, 2026) – Corvette Racing’s four Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams are set for the second and final race of their season-opening Florida swing at America’s oldest sports car race. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring – the second round of this year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – is an event with a huge following for Corvettes… buoyed by a lengthy record of success.

Dating back even before the first season of Corvette Racing in 1999, the program has logged thousands of laps and tens of thousands of miles around the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring circuit. It’s one of the most hallowed circuits in all of global motorsport due to the rough and bumpy nature of the track and a race that runs from daylight into darkness.

Five Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs and seven Corvette Racing factory drivers will take on the challenge at Sebring, which has been the site of 14 class victories for the program – a dozen coming in the 12 Hours.

Each came from the two-car Corvette Racing factory team operated by Pratt Miller. How times have changed with this year’s lineup of Corvettes for Sebring:

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – GTD PRO: Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims, Marvin Kirchhöfer (No. 3 Corvette); Nicky Catsburg, Tommy Milner, Nico Varrone (No. 4 Corvette)

13 Autosport – GTD: Matt Bell, Orey Fidani, Lars Kern (No. 13 Corvette)

Matt Bell, Orey Fidani, Lars Kern (No. 13 Corvette) DXDT Racing – GTD: Charlie Eastwood , Mason Filippi, Salih Yoluc (No. 36 Corvette)

, Mason Filippi, Salih Yoluc (No. 36 Corvette) DragonSpeed – GTD: Giacomo Altoé, Henrik Hedman, Casper Stevenson (No. 81 Corvette)

(Factory drivers in bold)

The six factory drivers that make up the Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports squad have a phenomenal track record at Sebring with eight combined victories. Antonio Garcia is tied for the most Sebring wins by an active driver (four), and Milner has two of his own. Each will make their 20th starts in the 12 Hours this weekend.

Milestone Sebring Starts for Garcia, Milner

This week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will see Antonio Garcia and Tommy Miler make their 20th starts in America’s oldest sports car race.

Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R will make his 20th consecutive 12 Hours start, which will tie him for second all-time in race history and one behind his long-time Corvette teammate Jan Magnussen. Of note, his four wins at Sebring are tied for the most by an active driver.

Milner has been a fixture at Sebring since 2006 with victories coming in 2013 and 2016. The only 12 Hours he missed was in 2022 but with good reason – he was part of Corvette Racing’s FIA WEC entry that finished second in 1000 Miles of Sebring on the same weekend as the 12 Hours!

In GTD, 13 Autosport’s Lars Kern was the class winner in 2021. Both the No. 13 Corvette and DXDT Racing’s No. 36 Z06 GT3.R were in contention for the GTD victory a year ago with late-race leads. DragonSpeed, the newest Corvette team in GTD, was on pole last year in GTD PRO.

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is set for 10:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 21 from Sebring International Raceway. It will stream live on Peacock with television coverage on NBCSN from 5 to 10:30 p.m. IMSA Radio will stream live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s always great to go back to Sebring, especially during race week. It’s a track we use a lot for testing, maybe not as much now as we did back in the day, but I really discovered what Sebring means during the 12 Hours early on in my career. It’s just the atmosphere that feels great all week. When you arrive there Tuesday or Wednesday, you see people who have been lining up there for days and weeks. It’s always great to see how big of an event it is. I just love it there.

“The Corvette fan base is huge and I discovered that right away in 2009 when I first joined the team. I think every Corvette Racing driver – especially coming from Europe – has a shock with how big the support is. You get to see the consistency of that over the years. You knew you were on the best team out there. The main thing is that out of 10 people you would see about half would be in Corvette t-shirts. So you could feel that and that’s a great thing. You get to know the fans over the years and they get to know you a little bit more. That’s a part of the whole weekend.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Of course Daytona is the first race of the IMSA season, but for a lot of us Sebring really kicks off the heart of the championship. We feel confident going in after a good test with our Corvette there in February… straight after Bathurst for me. Corvette and Pratt Miller have always been very strong around Sebring for a long time. Our work and results from that test leads me to believe we should be in a good position again. You never can tell at this race, though. A lot of years the track and the bumps are the ones that determine your race. As always we will go into it fully prepared and knowing what we need to do in order to be successful. Hopefully fortune smiles on us this year so we can end up at the front after 12 hours.”

MARVIN KIRCHHÖFER, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “After Bathurst I went straight to Sebring for some testing with the Pratt Miller guys. It was good to get more time in the Corvette. Daytona unfortunately wasn’t the result we were hoping for. The test went well and I was very pleased to get loads of laps under my belt. There were a few test items that we needed to check off, which we did. I’m definitely feeling way more prepared going into Sebring than Daytona. That one is a little bit awkward because you don’t have a lot of tire sets for the Roar and pre-race. You don’t drive that much so the preparation is very limited. The test definitely helped. I’m super excited to go back. It’s been 2024 since I’ve raced at Sebring. This is one of the coolest races on the IMSA calendar. I do like Sebring as well and am excited to hit the bumps in the Corvette. The car seems to be quite good the last couple of years. The performance and pace always looked strong. I’m excited for what I hope is a good 2026 race. Hopefully we can show our potential and pace to make it a great race.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Sebring itself is an exciting race… one of the biggest in the world. That in and of itself is enough of a draw and excitement to want to do well there and be successful. It also obviously is known for its history and a fun atmosphere, so that also adds to the excitement of going back every year.

“I can’t think of a year when I was getting ready for Sebring and not getting excited about racing there. The racing’s fun, no matter what, no matter how you cut it. Sebring is just that much more exciting because of the history and how challenging that race is. It ends up being quite physical because it’s long enough that you are in the car quite a bit and short enough that you feel the urge to be at the pointy end of the field as much as you can. It just makes your life easier as the race goes on.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Sebring is always good fun. Even since I started coming here regularly with Corvette Racing, it has become a race that I really look forward to. It is very unique with a track that isn’t like anywhere in the world plus starting the race in the day and ending it at night. Things definitely get really crazy and chaotic once the sun goes down at Sebring. We have seen the last few years that people tend to take a lot of risks which means a lot of contact. Unfortunately for us that has happened the last few years there but hopefully we can come out better this year. Already we are in a good situation in the championship – P2 of the full-season entries in GTD PRO. Obviously our goal is to win the race but we also want to improve our championship position.”

NICO VARRONE, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Super excited to be back in Sebring. The 12 Hours is one of the most important races of the year. Every driver on every team wants to win it. This also is one of the toughest tracks in the world in terms of both for the car and the driver. I think we have a really good package with the Corvette. We worked a lot last year and this year in order to have a good car here. I think we made really good progress and we are really confident that we’re going to perform well. So I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always great with all the fans that come to support Corvette Racing. It will be good to see all the guys again and be with my teammates. Hopefully we can bring home a good result for Corvette and for the team.”

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I feel we have unfinished business at the Sebring 12 Hours. We had an amazing car last year capable of fighting for the win but had contact with another competitor that ruined our performance in the last couple of hours. I know the team can give us a Corvette that will be competitive once again, so I’m really looking forward to this year’s event. It’s one of the biggest races in our sport, I’m really motivated to get back there and challenge for the win.”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Coming out of Daytona with a fourth-place finish gives us a lot of confidence heading into Sebring. It’s a demanding race both mentally and physically for the drivers and the crew, and the car itself is put through a lot. That’s part of what makes it special and why everyone wants to win here so badly. The team has been working incredibly hard and we know how strong the Corvette package is, so we’re eager to give it another go. Sebring is one of those events where everything has to come together over 12 hours, but we’re feeling confident and I think we have a real shot at fighting for a podium.”

LARS KERN, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “One the most epic races on the calendar. I absolutely love this place but I might hate it moments later. It’s a huge challenge for cars, teams and drivers. Always boiling hot, bumpy and unforgiving. Obviously we all aim for a great result, but it’s not a race decided by pure pace. We have to execute perfectly in every way to be in the mix. Over the course of last year we showed that we are capable of doing that. I hope we can make the 13 Autosport team and all the Corvette fans proud next Saturday.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Sebring is a race that I think all of us at DXDT have had circled since last year. It’s one that we definitely feel got away. The team and the car were strong. We ran up front and led a lot of laps before we had the late mechanical problem. That’s Sebring, though, as I’ve come to find the more I race there. We’re coming off a similar strong showing at Daytona. We keep putting ourselves in contention to break through with a podium or race win. If we can keep doing that, good things will happen and we’re confident that this can happen this year at the 12 Hours. I hope it does. All the guys and gals at DXDT Racing deserve it.”

MASON FILIPPI, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m extremely excited to be running the 12 Hours of Sebring in our DXDT Corvette. It will be my first 12-hour, and it’s one of those races that I’ve always dreamed of competing in. I’ve had a lot of success in the other ranks of IMSA at Sebring so I’m looking forward to using the track knowledge and apply it to the 12-hour. It’s a difficult race because of the bumps and heat that you usually have at Sebring. There are big challenges with traffic, as I’ve seen rewatching past races. You can see how you have to be smart throughout and just be there at the end. The Corvette typically does really well there so I’m excited to be a part of a program that runs up front as well as in a car that we can fight for that 12-hour win. The competition is stiff but that’s what makes it exciting. I really appreciate my sponsors for the season that have helped me get here and I’m looking forward to a strong 12 Hours.”

GIACOMO ALTOE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m looking forward to being back in Sebring for the 12-hour race. Daytona was a complicated race for us with several on-track incidents that affected our final result, but the overall pace was definitely there. Despite the challenges, we learned a lot as a team and about our new car, and those lessons will help us moving forward.

“We then had two productive days of testing at Sebring and spent a lot of time working through our setup to make sure we’re as prepared as possible heading into race week.

“Sebring is always one of the toughest races of the season. The track is extremely demanding and you need to stay out of trouble and manage the obstacles that inevitably come your way over 12 hours. Corvette has a strong history and a lot of experience there, and we hope to benefit from that knowledge to put everything together and come away with a solid result.”

HENRIK HEDMAN, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Sebring is one of my favorite tracks. I’ve raced here many times in prototypes, and even though it’s one of the toughest races on the calendar, it’s a place where I always really enjoy. It will be my first time back since 2024, and my first time here with the Corvette. Racing at Sebring with Corvette is always something special because of the strong history the brand has at this track.

“The tests we completed in February should definitely help us, but we also know that Sebring is a place where the track and conditions can evolve very quickly. That means you have to be ready to adapt and make sure everything comes together at the right moment.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Connor De Phillippi/Max Hasse/Dan Harper/Neil Verhagen – 366 Chaz Mostert/Kenny Habul/Maro Engel/Will Power – 350 Jason Hart/Luca Stoltz/Maxime Martin/Scott Noble – 322 Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Nico Varrone – 304 Ayhancan Guven/Klaus Bachler/Ricardo Feller/Thomas Preining – 278 Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Marvin Kirchhöfer – 215

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 366 No. 75 75 Express – 350 No. 48 Winward Racing – 322 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 304 No. 911 Manthey – 278 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 215

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

BMW – 372 Mercedes-AMG – 350 Chevrolet – 335 Porsche – 303 Lamborghini – 285

GTD Drivers Standings

Indy Dontje/Lucas Auer/Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 382 John Potter/Madison Snow/Nicki Thiim/Spencer Pumpelly – 336 Dudu Barichello/Mattia Drudi/Tom Gamble/Zacharie Robichon – 335 Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern/Ben Green – 295 Lilou Wadoux Ducellier/Simon Mann/Tommaso Masca – 285 Charlie Eastwood/Salih Yoluc/Mason Filippi/Scott McLaughlin – 168

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Winward Racing – 382 No. 44 Magnus Racing – 336 No. 27 Heart of Racing – 335 No. 13 13 Autosport – 295 No. 21 AF Corse USA – 285 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 168

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 382 Aston Martin – 355 Chevrolet – 328 Ferrari – 306 Lamborghini – 284

CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: By the Numbers

1: As in one manufacturer and one model of car for the 28th year at Sebring: Chevrolet and the Corvette

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its previous 27 years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

4: Sebring race wins for Antonio Garcia – the most among drivers entered in this year’s 12 Hours

4: GT class pole positions at Sebring for Oliver Gavin and Ron Fellows, tied for most in event history

5: Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs entered for this year’s Sebring 12 Hours – one more than in 2025

8: Sebring victories – a race record – for Johnny O’Connell, a Sebring Hall of Famer who drove for Corvette Racing from 2001-10. It includes one overall and seven class wins

14: Number of Sebring victories for Corvette Racing – the most of any venue in program history. Twelve of those have come in the 12 Hours, including 2022 in GTD PRO

15: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

17: Wins in 2025 for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R across six different series. Three have come via TF Sport across the FIA WEC and ELMS

33: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Indianapolis, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

38: Number of combined Sebring 12 Hours starts for Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia. Both will make their 20th starts this weekend. Garcia hasn’t missed the race since 2006, and Milner’s only miss was in 2022 when he contested the 1000 Miles of Sebring for Corvette Racing in the FIA WEC

40: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Tom Van Rompuy at Fuji in September for TF Sport

73: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

79: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. DXDT Racing’s Mason Filippi plus DragonSpeed’s Giacomo Altoé, Henrik Hedman, Casper Stevenson and Mateo Cairoli made their first starts in a Corvette at Daytona

154: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing starting the 2026 season – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, five in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia and GT America and two in the European Le Mans Series

365: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

63,969.12: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries at Sebring since 1999. The program eclipsed the 60,000-mile mark in 2025 and could go over 70,000 miles if the five Corvettes combine to complete 1,613 laps – an average of 323 laps each

480.377.95: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. The program should surpass the half-million mile mark midway through this season

Corvette Racing at Sebring International Raceway (wins in bold)

1999 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 4th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 7th in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 6th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

2001 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 4th in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS (Gavin pole)

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 6th in GTS (Gavin fastest race lap)

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2010 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 8th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Emmanuel Collard – 9th in GT2

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 3rd in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 11th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 1st in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 6th in GTLM (Gavin fastest race lap)

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Daytona/Sebring double)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 9th in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (10th Sebring team win; Daytona/Sebring double)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 1st in GTLM (3rd straight Sebring team win)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 10th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTE Pro (FIA WEC)

2020* – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTLM (Garcia pole, Catsburg fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 4th in GTLM (Taylor pole, Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 5th in GTLM

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 1st in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 2nd in GTE PRO (FIA WEC)

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone – 1st in GTE Am (FIA WEC)

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 10th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – 11th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 9th in GTD

No. 17 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Nico Varrone/Anthony Mantella/Thomas Merrill – 22nd in GTD

2025 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 7th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Nico Varrone – 9th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 10th in GTD

No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Alec Udell/Salih Yoluc – 8th in GTD

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

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