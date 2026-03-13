NHRA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION CONTINUES AT LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (March 13, 2026) – As part of its 75th anniversary season, NHRA is celebrating at tracks across the country, including one of its most historic venues and races during the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on April 9-12.

Along with the milestone celebration in 2026, this year’s legendary event will be part of another monumental moment in NHRA history as the organization hosts its 1,000th Funny Car race.

From the first Funny Car win in 1966 to the 900th in 2021, the rich history of the Funny Car class will be celebrated at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals as current drivers look to put their name in the NHRA history books. Legends from landmark races will all be represented in Pomona to add to the celebration, while the winner of the 1,000th Funny Car race will receive a special trophy to go along with the diamond 75th anniversary Wally.

Add in two rounds of qualifying on both Friday and Saturday – as well as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty bonus race on Saturday – and this year’s first visit to the historic track will be one of the biggest yet during NHRA’s milestone year. As part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and six-time NHRA world champion Kenny Bernstein, in honor of his historic 310-mph pass at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in 1994.

On Friday, the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a special NHRA 75th anniversary Winternationals event poster.

Fans can check out the new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley as all drivers try to claim a diamond 75rh anniversary Wally that will only be awarded in 2026.

In 2025, Jack Beckman (Funny Car), Clay Millican (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) claimed Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage on Sunday, April 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Hailing from southern California, past Funny Car world champ Beckman earned his fourth win from his home track last season when he took out Daniel Wilkerson. Beckman leads the charge for powerhouse team John Force Racing, which welcomed Alexis DeJoria and Funny Car rookie Jordan Vandergriff to the JFR stable. Two-time reigning world champ Austin Prock shocked NHRA fans this offseason when he moved to Tasca Racing, while past world champs Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, Cruz Pedregon and J.R. Todd will also be eyeing the 1000th Funny Car win.

Clay Millican, a Top Fuel fan-favorite, claimed his eighth career victory last season when he took out motorsports legend Tony Stewart in the final round to win for the first time in Pomona. Veteran Doug Kalitta secured his second world title at the end of the year, while other past Pomona winners include Antron Brown, Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley and eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher. Josh Hart won in Gainesville to open 2026 in his first race with John Force Racing.

Greg Anderson, the winningest active NHRA driver, won his 16th race from the famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip last season over his KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. The duo battled on the race track all season for the world championship, but it was Glenn who earned his first world title to finish the season. Anderson advanced to the final round in Gainesville, but Matt Hartford opened the year with the victory. Others to watch include Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Cody Coughlin.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans will also be treated to racing action from the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features qualifying at 1:30 and 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10, and the final two rounds on Saturday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 12. Television coverage includes eliminations on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can get closer to the action with a Top Eliminator Club experience, offering the best seats in the house and a premium experience, as well as a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverage, driver appearances, a premium view and more.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.