NHRA AND FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCE TIME CHANGES FOR FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 12, 2026) – NHRA and Firebird Motorsports Park officials announced time changes for the upcoming FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, which takes place March 20-22.

Taking an abundance of caution for the expected heat in the weekend forecast, racing in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will shift to earlier in the morning on each day, setting up a “Coffee and Nitro” weekend at the “Duel in the Desert.”

Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m.

On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session – as well as the finals of the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race of the season – is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will be bumped an hour earlier as well, with the first round of eliminations slated for 10 a.m. local time.

The shift to the earlier sessions was made to create the safest race environment for everyone in attendance, including fans, race teams, partners and stakeholders.

“Due to the expected heat in the Phoenix area next week, both NHRA and Firebird Motorsports Park felt it was important to be proactive and adjust the schedule to include earlier start times,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Our priority is always the safety of our fans, race teams and partners, as well as putting on the best show possible. We appreciate the flexibility and work from the amazing staff at Firebird Motorsports Park, the teams and partners to make these time changes, and we’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing in Phoenix.”

Gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the final FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets.

