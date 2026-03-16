Jim Dunn Racing – Phoenix Advance for the NHRA Arizona Nationals

Todd Lesenko

USD Parts Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs

March 20-22 | Chandler, Arizona

Event Overview

Friday, March 20 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 10 a.m. MST/1 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 12:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, March 21 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 10 a.m. MST/1 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 12:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, March 22 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 10 a.m. MST/1 p.m. EDT

Round 2: 12 p.m. MST/3 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 1:35 p.m. MST/4:35 p.m. EDT

Finals: 2:45 p.m. MST/5:45 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Friday, March 20: Qualifying show, recapping all of Friday’s action (7 p.m. MST/10 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, March 22: Qualifying show, recapping all of Saturday’s action (9 a.m. MST/12 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, March 22: Finals show (3:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs is the second event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Todd Lesenko. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lesenko competed in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012 for Jim Dunn Racing, so 2026 marks a homecoming for Lesenko and the iconic racing team. Firebird Motorsports Park is located roughly 20 miles southeast of Phoenix.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Phoenix, Lesenko is tied with Austin Prock in 17th in the Funny Car standings, 105 points behind leader Chad Green.

USD Parts is the primary partner of Lesenko this weekend in Phoenix. For more than 50 years, their mission has been to fulfill your original equipment auto parts needs. As an authorized distributor of Motorcraft, AC Delco and Mopar parts, they support their customers as they work to provide the best ownership experience possible for those that drive Ford, GM and Chrysler vehicles. Their corporate headquarters and largest warehouse is located in Phoenix, Arizona. They have branch warehouses in Albuquerque, Denver and El Paso.

The Arizona Nationals will mark Lesenko’s 25th career Funny Car appearance, and his second Funny Car appearance at Phoenix.

Lesenko is seeking his first win and No. 1 qualifier at the Arizona Nationals. In 2012, he qualified 13th and defeated Matt Hagan in Round 1 before losing to Courtney Force in Round 2.

The Arizona Nationals is one of five races in which a Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car has started from the No. 1 qualifying position. Kenji Okazaki was the No. 1 qualifier for the 1997 Arizona Nationals (5.008 seconds, 290.88 mph on Feb. 22, 1997), an event in which he was ousted in Round 2 by Del Worsham.

Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors will have the chance to win the coveted NHRA 75th anniversary Diamond Wally trophy in 2026.

Taking an abundance of caution for the expected heat in the weekend forecast, racing in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will shift to earlier in the morning on each day, setting up a “Coffee and Nitro” weekend at the “Duel in the Desert.” Gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Todd Lesenko, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing USD Parts Funny Car

The Arizona Nationals will serve as a quasi-home race, with you spending part of the year living in Scottsdale. How special will it be getting to race there in front of friends and family?

“Racing in Arizona is exciting for me. It is my second home. I love this state and the people in it. I am looking forward to signing autographs and shaking hands with all of the NHRA racing fans.”

You’ll be representing USD Parts in Phoenix, which is their headquarters. Talk about what an honor it will be getting to represent them at their home event.

“This weekend, our team will have primary graphics with USD Parts. They will have over 300 guests in attendance. Jim Dunn Racing is anticipating a great weekend at the Arizona Nationals. Since testing and completing our first race in Florida, we feel we are ready to take on the competition and make our sponsors and fans proud. USD and Jim Dunn Racing have a long-standing relationship and I am honored to be a part of it. The car looks amazing and I can’t wait to hit the throttle!”