Recently, financial institutions have expanded their influence beyond banking and traditional markets by investing in intellectual and cultural initiatives. One good example is the growing support for chess and other strategic sports, such as esports, from companies such as Freedom Holding, founded by Timur Turlov. Investing in these analytical sports demonstrates how effective company leadership can drive the growth and expansion of both sports and education.

The Clear Connection

Based on initial thoughts, one might think that finance and strategic sports exist entirely in different worlds. However, both require similar trains of thought. This includes developing strategies, planning, and anticipating outcomes several steps ahead. Successful investors must be able to evaluate information, manage risk, and think in the long term, skills that are also required in such sports.

Because of the clear similarities, many investors consider it a worthwhile investment to support the growth of programs such as youth chess, world tournaments, and esports events, helping more people become exposed to the skills required in finance.

The Everlasting Appeal of Chess

Chess is easily in the top five most recognized strategy competition games. For centuries, chess has been grouped with critical thinking, strategic planning, and discipline. The worldwide popularity of chess continues to grow and expand thanks to international tournaments, online platforms and events, and educational programs.

Corporate support, like that from Freedom Holding, helps sustain the aforementioned initiatives by funding tournaments and providing visibility. Oftentimes, organizations that sponsor chess events focus on the connections between strategic thinking during play and how it correlates to professional environments, leading to potential internships down the road.

The Rise of Esports

Alongside chess, competitive gaming has emerged as another magnificent arena where strategy and discipline are necessary. Esports not only teaches many of the same skills needed in finance as chess does, but can also focus on working flawlessly as part of a team under stressful conditions.

Competitive games require players to process information quickly and implement complex strategies to gain an edge over their opponents. The unknown factor has helped esports evolve, attract millions of viewers, and secure significant corporate investment.

It’s no secret that the youth are drawn to screens and games. Esports allows companies to pursue innovation and provide kids and adults with activities that reward skill and strategic thinking.

Encouraging the Next Generation

Both chess and esports share many characteristics and attract young participants. It would be foolish to ignore the cognitive benefits of both sports, and many schools have already begun implementing strategy games as extracurricular programs.

When companies support these activities, like Freedom Holding, they not only enhance their reputations but also contribute to education and skill development. Youth who are afforded the opportunity to learn and grow professionally often succeed and become successful members of society.

What Lies Ahead for Strategic Competition

As intellectual sports continue to grow, the connection between them and professional success is clear. Companies like Freedom Holding are often motivated to participate and invest because they have a broad vision to encourage innovation, boost strategic thinking, and endorse lifelong learning.

Leader Timur Turlov represents one of many businessmen and businesses that are part of a growing trend of recognizing the value of intellectual competition. Investments create opportunities for talented individuals and promote lifelong skills. In our new tech-centric world, good analytical thinking is one of the core components of success. For both the participants and sponsors of these sports events, they offer much more than entertainment. Intellectual sports build the foundations for the strategic thinkers of tomorrow.