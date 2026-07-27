Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Post-Race Report – Indianapolis

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Sprayway Chevrolet

Stage 1 Finish: 18th

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 15th

“I was really glad to put together a solid race for our No. 27 team, as we really needed it going in to this weekend here in Indianapolis. Hopefully we can take this performance and really build off of that going forward!”

Blaine Perkins, No. 31 iHeart / Q95 Rocks! Chevrolet

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 32nd

Finish: 28th

“I had a really good time in Indianapolis this past weekend with everybody from iHeart Media and Q95 on the car. Just wanted to say thank you for their support and giving us the opportunity to go race at “The Brickyard.” I’m looking forward to the off-week here before we get going to the final stretch of the year. Hopefully we can finish the season strong and on a positive note.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 32 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 1st

Finish: 22nd

“I think it was a step in the right direction for our No. 32 program. I think the finish doesn’t indicate the potential in our car, just because of our qualifying effort and where we ended the first stage. I felt that we were in a good spot, and then we rolled some strategy to get myself some driver points in my push to get back into “The Chase” for the championship. Like I said, being 22nd doesn’t tell how well we ran, but the points we gathered does say that with getting 25 points.

Huge thanks to everyone at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for their hard work. We had some ups and downs, and I think this weekend was a step in the right direction with the potential the car had. I’m proud to see the effort and to see some progress on that accord, so thank you to everybody in this building for the ten races this year to keep us in the driver points, and all of the partners that allow me to do it. Thank you to John Bommarito and the whole Bommarito Automotive Group, HENDRICKCARS.COM and the whole Hendrick Automotive Group, Donut Media, The Black Effect Podcast Network, iRacing, and NASCAR 25. There’s a lot of people that helped make sure I was driving Chevrolets this year, so thank you to everybody involved. Hopefully we can continue the momentum from this last weekend, and on my end get back into “The Chase,” and also for the rest of this year that JAR can continue with some good momentum. Thank you everybody, it’s been a fun 10 races this year, and I’ll see y’all at the track!”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.