Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway NCS Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Indianapolis Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

Brickyard 400

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Event: Race 24 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)

Length of Race: 160 laps over three hours, eight minutes, 21 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Zane Smith (Started 30th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 33rd, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Todd Gilliland (Started 36th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (23rd)

Zane Smith (24th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 17th / Stage Two: 22nd / Race Result: 15th

“Honestly, pretty solid day considering the challenges you have passing here,” said Smith. “Our team made some good strategy calls that gained us spots during the race, and hopefully that gets the ball rolling again getting some of that momentum back we had in June. Really excited for this break for everyone to recharge and come out swinging the rest of the way.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 25th / Stage Two: 34th / Race Result: 22nd

“Not exactly the run we wanted in our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse, but I’m still proud of the effort,” said Gragson. “We’ll use the off week as a much-needed break and regroup going into Iowa.”

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 33rd / Stage Two: 2nd / Race Result: 24th

“Life is good as ‘Todd Gilliland’ right now,” said Gilliland. “There’s weeks and months and years in this series that will beat you down, so you just really have to enjoy the good times. We’re very lucky to do what we get to do and it’s all I really ever wanted to do since I was a kid, so hopefully we can keep building on it. That’s the biggest thing to me is my team found another level within themselves even if it didn’t necessarily show on the racetrack. I think their intensity is up there, and I think it’s going to be better for all of us going forward. Obviously, we wish we ran a little bit better than 24th today, but we did what we had to do. Really, that was the name of our game all the way throughout this challenge we just barely skated by. We were obviously a bit lucky, but we still stuck out these races. We did the best we could and luckily it was good enough, just barely every single round. It’s a big prize. One million dollars going to the team. That’s just massive. Our team deserves it. They all ramped up and worked extremely hard, so I’m just super proud of everyone for what they’ve done. Hopefully, we can keep building on this and the intensity that we’re able to achieve.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.