NASCAR at Darlington Spring 2026 Weekend Schedule

NASCAR travels to Darlington Raceway this weekend with all three national series competing at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Harry Gant and Kurt Busch will be the Grand Marshals for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 and give the command, “Drivers, start your engines!”

Mark Martin, also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will have the role of Honorary Pace Car Driver and lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400. His success at Darlington makes him the perfect candidate with 12 wins across multiple series, highlighted by two Southern 500 victories.

Dave Marcis, a NASCAR veteran with 883 career starts, will serve as the honorary starter and also present the Goodyear 400 trophy to the winner in Victory Lane.

Denny Hamlin, fresh off a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, is the returning race winner.

On Tuesday, Hendrick Motorsports announced that “Alex Bowman will miss at least the next three races as he continues to recover from vertigo. Justin Allgaier will fill in through Bristol. Alex continues to experience symptoms, so we are following the guidance of the medical team and giving him the time he needs to recover.”

Friday, March 20

3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS2

4:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

7:10 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Driver Intros

7:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, March 21

Noon: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

1:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

2:30 p.m.: 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

3:40 – 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Driver Intros

5:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 22

2:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Driver Intros

3 p.m.: Goodyear 400 Stages 90/185/293 Laps = 400.2 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern