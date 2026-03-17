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The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. William Byron claimed the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 170.904 mph (28.774 secs) lap during qualifying in the spring race in 2025. Denny Hamlin only led 10 laps, but they were the ones that mattered most, and he took the lead in the overtime restart to win the race.

Track & Race Information for the Goodyear 400

Track Length: 1.366 miles
Track Type: Oval
Surface: Asphalt
Banking: Turns 1-2 (25°), Turns 3-4 (23°)

Length and Race Stages for the Goodyear 400

90/185/293 Laps = 400.2 Miles

Darlington Spring 2026 Weekend Schedule

Who and what should you look out for at the Darlington Raceway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in victories at Darlington Raceway (2010, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2025), and Kyle Busch was the youngest NCS winner at 23 years, 0 months, 8 days on May 10, 2008.

Active Darlington Race Winners (8)WinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin52025, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2010
Chase Briscoe22025, 2024
Brad Keselowski22024, 2018
Erik Jones22022, 2019
William Byron12023
Kyle Larson12023
Joey Logano12022
Kyle Busch12008

The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing 21 wins, more than any other starting position at Darlington (16.28%). The most recent was Joey Logano in 2022, and he is also the only active driver to win from the pole.

Starting PositionWinsWinning %
12116.28%
22015.50%
31511.63%
4107.75%
5129.30%

The Driver Picks For Darlington Raceway

  • Denny Hamlin has two poles, five wins, 14 top fives, 20 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 7.889. Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes at Darlington with 14 top fives. Hamlin also has 20 top 10s.
  • Kyle Larson has one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 12.938.
  • Joey Logano has two poles, one win, six top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.583.
  • Tyler Reddick has one pole, five top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 11.538.
  • Chase Elliott has four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.889.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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