The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. William Byron claimed the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 170.904 mph (28.774 secs) lap during qualifying in the spring race in 2025. Denny Hamlin only led 10 laps, but they were the ones that mattered most, and he took the lead in the overtime restart to win the race.
Track & Race Information for the Goodyear 400
Track Length: 1.366 miles
Track Type: Oval
Surface: Asphalt
Banking: Turns 1-2 (25°), Turns 3-4 (23°)
Length and Race Stages for the Goodyear 400
90/185/293 Laps = 400.2 Miles
Darlington Spring 2026 Weekend Schedule
Who and what should you look out for at the Darlington Raceway?
Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in victories at Darlington Raceway (2010, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2025), and Kyle Busch was the youngest NCS winner at 23 years, 0 months, 8 days on May 10, 2008.
|Active Darlington Race Winners (8)
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|5
|2025, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2010
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|2025, 2024
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2024, 2018
|Erik Jones
|2
|2022, 2019
|William Byron
|1
|2023
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2023
|Joey Logano
|1
|2022
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2008
The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing 21 wins, more than any other starting position at Darlington (16.28%). The most recent was Joey Logano in 2022, and he is also the only active driver to win from the pole.
|Starting Position
|Wins
|Winning %
|1
|21
|16.28%
|2
|20
|15.50%
|3
|15
|11.63%
|4
|10
|7.75%
|5
|12
|9.30%
The Driver Picks For Darlington Raceway
- Denny Hamlin has two poles, five wins, 14 top fives, 20 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 7.889. Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes at Darlington with 14 top fives. Hamlin also has 20 top 10s.
- Kyle Larson has one win, seven top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 12.938.
- Joey Logano has two poles, one win, six top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.583.
- Tyler Reddick has one pole, five top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 11.538.
- Chase Elliott has four top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.889.