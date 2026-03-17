The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. William Byron claimed the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway with a 170.904 mph (28.774 secs) lap during qualifying in the spring race in 2025. Denny Hamlin only led 10 laps, but they were the ones that mattered most, and he took the lead in the overtime restart to win the race.

Track & Race Information for the Goodyear 400

Track Length: 1.366 miles

Track Type: Oval

Surface: Asphalt

Banking: Turns 1-2 (25°), Turns 3-4 (23°)

Length and Race Stages for the Goodyear 400

90/185/293 Laps = 400.2 Miles

Darlington Spring 2026 Weekend Schedule

Who and what should you look out for at the Darlington Raceway?

Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in victories at Darlington Raceway (2010, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2025), and Kyle Busch was the youngest NCS winner at 23 years, 0 months, 8 days on May 10, 2008.

Active Darlington Race Winners (8) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 5 2025, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2010 Chase Briscoe 2 2025, 2024 Brad Keselowski 2 2024, 2018 Erik Jones 2 2022, 2019 William Byron 1 2023 Kyle Larson 1 2023 Joey Logano 1 2022 Kyle Busch 1 2008

The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing 21 wins, more than any other starting position at Darlington (16.28%). The most recent was Joey Logano in 2022, and he is also the only active driver to win from the pole.

Starting Position Wins Winning % 1 21 16.28% 2 20 15.50% 3 15 11.63% 4 10 7.75% 5 12 9.30%

The Driver Picks For Darlington Raceway