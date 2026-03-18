Front Row Motorsports and FUEL by Franzia Partner for National Campaign

Noah Gragson to Bring Wine-Based RTD Brand to 21+ NASCAR Fans

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 18, 2026) – In a bold move to bring full-throttle good times to NASCAR fans, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and FUEL by Franzia, a new RTD brand with intense flavors & a bold kick, today announced a national partnership led by Noah Gragson.

Gragson will help bring the official wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) partner of NASCAR to legal drinking age adult fans across the country in a fully integrated mix of social media, in store point-of-sale, at-track appearances, and more.

The partnership will also be highlighted by the debut of the No. 4 FUEL by Franzia Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the Martinsville Speedway on the weekend of March 28 and 29.

“FUEL by Franzia is all about fueling a high-energy, good time with friends,” said Helen Kurtz. ”We wanted to partner with a driver who authentically represents what our brand stands for: making bold moves and living life full throttle. You can’t find a better athlete than Noah.

“He carries the same unapologetic spirit of FUEL by Franzia brand, which has made him one of NASCAR’s most popular and relatable drivers in the sport. We cannot wait to see the car on the track and work with Noah to connect FUEL by Franzia to NASCAR fans.”

The No. 4 FUEL by Franzia Ford Mustang Dark Horse will spotlight the Hard Punch flavor on the sides of the car with the team also featuring its other new, unique bold flavors that include Ultra Frost and After Burner across its other branded assets throughout the season.

“FUEL by Franzia, its new flavors, it all screams the new ‘Hell Yeah’ theme of NASCAR,” said Gragson. “The sport is growing with younger legal drinking age adult fans who want to have a great time at the track. That is what makes this partnership so much fun and it’s why I love representing FUEL by Franzia.”

Fans will begin to see Gragson and FUEL by Franzia signs together in-store during the Martinsville race weekend and throughout the remainder of the season. Gragson will race the FUEL by Franzia colors on Sunday, March 29 during the Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway broadcast on FS1.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: .

ABOUT FUEL BY FRANZIA

FUEL by Franzia is a wine-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand known for its bold kick, exciting flavors and full throttle personality. Created to deliver juicy taste and party-ready energy, FUEL by Franzia brings a fresh twist to the wine category with a lineup of fruit-forward, 14% ABV RTDs that will rev up any moment. The brand combines accessibility and bold flavor to meet today’s adult beverage drinkers where they are — whether chilling with friends, tailgating, or enjoying life’s memorable moments together. For more information visit https://www.fuelbyfranzia.com/ and Instagram: @fuelbyfranzia