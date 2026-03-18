Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Darlington Raceway

Event: Goodyear 400

Date/Time: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina

Layout: 1.366-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

When it comes to iconic car numbers at Darlington Raceway, few carry the history of the No. 21 Ford fielded by Wood Brothers Racing.

The Wood Brothers have recorded eight NASCAR Cup Series victories at the Lady in Black – six with Darlington standout David Pearson and one each with NASCAR Hall of Famers Cale Yarborough and Neil Bonnett. The team’s success at the 1.366-mile oval also includes 12 pole positions, 22 top-five finishes and 34 top-10 results across 106 starts.

Now, Josh Berry looks to add to that legacy as he returns to one of his favorite tracks on the schedule.

Berry, the driver of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse, has quickly grown comfortable at Darlington and has shown the ability to contend at the historic South Carolina venue.

“The history the Wood Brothers have there is really cool,” Berry said. “Darlington is a place I’ve learned to really enjoy over the years. It’s one of my favorite tracks, and I’m looking forward to getting back there.

“It’s going to be interesting with the horsepower and downforce changes, but for us it’s about making the right decisions before we get there so we have what we need to compete. No matter what, it’s always fun racing there. It’s such a challenging place, and the history behind it makes it special.”

Adding another Darlington victory to the Wood Brothers’ record is something Berry has circled.

“When you think about places you’d like to put the Wood Brothers back in Victory Lane, Darlington is definitely near the top of that list.”

Berry’s confidence at Darlington took a step forward during the 2024 season, when he finished fourth in both races while driving the No. 4 Ford.

“I had mixed results there early on,” he said. “What really clicked for me was my time in the 4 car – learning from Kevin [Harvick] and Rodney [Childers] and their approach to Darlington. That’s when I felt like I started putting things together there, and the confidence came with it.”

He carried that momentum into last fall, qualifying third at the track in the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane entry, and continues to embrace the unique challenges Darlington presents.

“It’s just a fun place to race – so many different lines and techniques,” Berry said. “It makes it a lot of fun behind the wheel.”

Practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:40 p.m. ET, with coverage on Prime Video.

Sunday’s Goodyear 400 is set to take the green flag just after 3 p.m. ET on FS1. Stage breaks are scheduled for Lap 90 and Lap 185.

Saturday, March 21

Josh Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise hauler beginning at 1:00 p.m. local time in the Darlington Raceway fan zone. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®

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About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.