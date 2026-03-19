Andrew Patterson Earns Opportunity for 8 Races with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

STATESVILLE, NC (March 19, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that longtime team member Andrew Patterson will compete in eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events during the 2026 season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet. Patterson, who began his career with the organization working in the race shop, now steps behind the wheel for the team after several years as part of the program’s growth.

Patterson’s schedule will include starts at Martinsville, Rockingham, Charlotte, San Diego, Bristol II, Las Vegas II, Phoenix II, and Homestead-Miami as part of the team’s multi-driver lineup for the No. 32 entry.

Patterson’s opportunity comes after a steady climb within the organization that dates back to 2021. One of the original members of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program, Patterson relocated to Statesville from Ohio and joined the team as one of its earliest employees during the program’s first season. For several years, Patterson lived in an apartment connected to the team’s former Truck Series shop, fully immersing himself in the day-to-day grind of building a race team. From working in the shop to traveling with the team on race weekends, Patterson became an integral part of the organization’s growth and success while gaining an understanding of the cars from the inside out.

While continuing his work with the team, Patterson spent the past several seasons building his own racing résumé, cutting his teeth in late model competition across the Southeast. His progression eventually led to opportunities in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 and 2025, including a standout performance with Nitro Motorsports at Salem Speedway where Patterson battled for the win late in the race before finishing second. In 2025, Patterson also took the next step in his racing career by fielding his own No. 40 entry in ARCA competition, building and preparing the car himself while handling everything from setup to even driving the hauler to the track.

Earlier this year, Patterson was also able to get behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Chevrolet during preseason testing at Rockingham Speedway, gaining valuable seat time while helping the team continue its preparation for the upcoming race weekend.

“Andrew has been part of this team since the very beginning,” said team owner Jordan Anderson.

“He’s been here since Day 1 of our O’Reilly Series program and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and determination he’s shown to get to this point. He’s put in the work in every area of this team, from building the cars in the shop to traveling with us on the road, all while grinding away at his own racing career. The discipline and grit he’s shown to make it this far has been really impressive.”

Anderson continued, “To see him now get the chance to climb behind the wheel of the No. 32 is really special. He knows these cars inside and out, and I truly feel like he’s earned this opportunity. Watching him fight for the win at Salem last year proved to me he was ready for this moment. He’s made the sacrifices and shown he has what it takes to compete at this level.”

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Jordan and everyone at the shop has given me,” said Patterson.

“When I moved to Statesville after graduating and started out on tear down with the team, I never imagined I’d one day get the chance to drive one of these cars for them. Being around the program every day has helped me learn so much about how these cars work and how the team operates.”

“I’ve been working on building my own racing program along the way, and to now get the chance to race with the same group of people I’ve been working beside the last few years really means a lot. This team feels like family to me. I’m excited to get to Martinsville, keep learning, and make the most of the opportunity.”

Additional driver news and partner announcements for the No. 32 Chevrolet will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.