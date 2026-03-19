NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Andrew Patterson Earns Opportunity for 8 Races with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

By Barry Albert
4 Minute Read

STATESVILLE, NC (March 19, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that longtime team member Andrew Patterson will compete in eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series events during the 2026 season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet. Patterson, who began his career with the organization working in the race shop, now steps behind the wheel for the team after several years as part of the program’s growth.

Patterson’s schedule will include starts at Martinsville, Rockingham, Charlotte, San Diego, Bristol II, Las Vegas II, Phoenix II, and Homestead-Miami as part of the team’s multi-driver lineup for the No. 32 entry.

Patterson’s opportunity comes after a steady climb within the organization that dates back to 2021. One of the original members of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program, Patterson relocated to Statesville from Ohio and joined the team as one of its earliest employees during the program’s first season. For several years, Patterson lived in an apartment connected to the team’s former Truck Series shop, fully immersing himself in the day-to-day grind of building a race team. From working in the shop to traveling with the team on race weekends, Patterson became an integral part of the organization’s growth and success while gaining an understanding of the cars from the inside out.

While continuing his work with the team, Patterson spent the past several seasons building his own racing résumé, cutting his teeth in late model competition across the Southeast. His progression eventually led to opportunities in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 and 2025, including a standout performance with Nitro Motorsports at Salem Speedway where Patterson battled for the win late in the race before finishing second. In 2025, Patterson also took the next step in his racing career by fielding his own No. 40 entry in ARCA competition, building and preparing the car himself while handling everything from setup to even driving the hauler to the track.

Earlier this year, Patterson was also able to get behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Chevrolet during preseason testing at Rockingham Speedway, gaining valuable seat time while helping the team continue its preparation for the upcoming race weekend.

“Andrew has been part of this team since the very beginning,” said team owner Jordan Anderson.

“He’s been here since Day 1 of our O’Reilly Series program and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort and determination he’s shown to get to this point. He’s put in the work in every area of this team, from building the cars in the shop to traveling with us on the road, all while grinding away at his own racing career. The discipline and grit he’s shown to make it this far has been really impressive.”

Anderson continued, “To see him now get the chance to climb behind the wheel of the No. 32 is really special. He knows these cars inside and out, and I truly feel like he’s earned this opportunity. Watching him fight for the win at Salem last year proved to me he was ready for this moment. He’s made the sacrifices and shown he has what it takes to compete at this level.”

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Jordan and everyone at the shop has given me,” said Patterson.

“When I moved to Statesville after graduating and started out on tear down with the team, I never imagined I’d one day get the chance to drive one of these cars for them. Being around the program every day has helped me learn so much about how these cars work and how the team operates.”

“I’ve been working on building my own racing program along the way, and to now get the chance to race with the same group of people I’ve been working beside the last few years really means a lot. This team feels like family to me. I’m excited to get to Martinsville, keep learning, and make the most of the opportunity.”

Additional driver news and partner announcements for the No. 32 Chevrolet will be shared in the coming weeks.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Barry Albert
Barry Alberthttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview
Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook and Picks
01:33
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Four Takeaways - NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas
01:54
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins inaugural Truck race at St. Petersburg
02:17

Latest articles

What They’re Saying: NASCAR Cup Series Drivers On A Potential Wild Race at Darlington

Official Release -
Several drivers have commented on the unpredictable and potential ‘wild’ race that fans may see on Sunday at Darlington Raceway – a track already Too Tough To Tame
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Official Release -
Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane SmithDarlington Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race AdvanceGoodyear 400 Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026Event: Race 7 of 38Series: NASCAR...
Read more

Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Official Release -
The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.
Read more

NHRA MARKS 75 YEARS OF CHAMPIONSHIP DRAG RACING WITH SIGNATURE FILIPPO LORETI TIMEPIECES

Official Release -
In celebration of a defining milestone in American motorsports, the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has partnered with contemporary watch brand Filippo Loreti to unveil a collection commemorating NHRA’s 75th anniversary.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos