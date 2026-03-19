Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Sweetwater Construction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 26th

2026 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday night’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 169 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the sixth of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Sweetwater Construction as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 147-lap event.

Sweetwater Construction is a Cranbury, N.J.-based construction management and general contracting firm delivering high-quality construction solutions throughout New Jersey.

Founded in 1988 by the late Ronald C. Witt Sr., the company has built a reputation for excellence through its commitment to integrity, craftsmanship, and client-focused service.

Today, under the leadership of President and CEO Ronald C. Witt Jr., Sweetwater continues to expand its footprint across a diverse range of market sectors, including corporate interiors, healthcare, biopharma, life sciences, multi-family, senior living, institutional, and hospitality.

Specializing in out-of-ground construction, additions and renovations, and interior construction projects, Sweetwater Construction remains dedicated to delivering projects safely, efficiently, and with the highest level of quality.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Saturday’s first of two 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series trips to the track dubbed ‘Too Tough To Tame’ will mark Ellis’s 11th career start at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

In his previous 10 Darlington Raceway starts, Ellis’s best result was delivered in his third trip in the 2021 edition of the Steakhouse Elite 200, where he earned a track-best 16th, driving for Alpha Prime Racing.

Overall, he holds an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series average finish of 28.9 at the famed track in the heart of South Carolina.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 21, for the sixth race of the 2026 season at Darlington Raceway.

As part of a triple-header weekend at the historic South Carolina oval, the action begins Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, continues with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday night and concludes Sunday, March 22, with the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400.

The 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval at Darlington Raceway presents one of the toughest challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and discipline as drivers manage the track’s narrow racing groove, uneven corners and ever-present risk of earning the infamous “Darlington Stripe.”

The weekend features a full slate of NASCAR national series competition at Darlington Raceway, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opening the show Friday night, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series taking center stage Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to reset at Darlington Raceway as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 33-race campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s most demanding and historic tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Darlington, Ellis has 169 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.5 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | LiUNA! NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series concluded its first of two West Coast swings this past weekend with a stop at the ever-popular Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

Young’s Motorsports turned to Sin City, looking to rebound from a tough weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and climb back into the championship picture.

After starting 35th in his No. 02 Tablo TV Chevrolet, Ellis steadily worked his way through the field and, despite battling the balance of his race car throughout the event, persevered in the first of two visits to Las Vegas Motor Speedway by earning a 30th-place finish.

Although the result wasn’t what the team had hoped for, Young’s Motorsports heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend looking to reset its early-season momentum and build toward a strong spring stretch in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday afternoon, he will be the crew chief in his 27th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 26 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

﻿The season’s sixth race will serve as his third event atop the pit box at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and his first appearance there since 2021.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Darlington Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington Raceway.

In the organization’s three previous races, the team has earned a track-best 23rd-place finish during the 2024 edition of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, with then series rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

In Darlington, the organization’s three previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 29.0 and an average finish of 28.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 17 starts at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2020, producing a 24.0 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 10th, earned by Kaden Honeycutt in the series’ ninth race of the 2023 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 76 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.6 and an average finish of 24.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is one of the toughest tracks we go to all year, and it definitely keeps you on your toes. You have to respect the place, stay disciplined and take care of your equipment because it can get away from you in a hurry.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge and hopefully using this weekend as a chance to get our momentum headed back in the right direction.”

On Keys to Darlington Raceway Success: “The biggest key to success at Darlington is patience and tire management. “That place is tough on tires, so you have to be smart throughout the race and not overdo it early in a run.

“It’s also important to stay disciplined, avoid mistakes and keep working on the balance of the car so you’re in a good spot when it counts at the end.”

On Sweetwater Construction Partnership: “Sweetwater Construction has been an incredible partner over the past three seasons.

“They’ve really embraced the motorsports environment and what NASCAR can offer from a marketing and relationship standpoint.

“I’m proud to represent their brand again in 2026, and I’m grateful for their continued belief in what we’re building with Young’s Motorsports starting at Darlington Raceway this weekend.”

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway Finish: “Las Vegas wasn’t the finish we were hoping for, but I’m proud of the way this Young’s Motorsports team kept fighting all day.

“We had our hands full with the balance, but everybody stayed focused and kept making adjustments to help me. We’ll take what we learned from the weekend, keep digging and get ready for Darlington.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run Wcompetitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry and execution.

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2026 Driver Points Position: 38th

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry, continuing this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Nathan Byrd returns to the organization for the third consecutive race and will pilot the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the sixth of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 26, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September 2024, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Last year, Byrd continued his foray into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, making 15 starts for Young’s Motorsports. His campaign was highlighted by three top-15 finishes, including a career-best 14th-place result in back-to-back races at Rockingham Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively.

Byrd’s most recent NASCAR national series start came under the lights at Phoenix Raceway on October 31, 2025 — a Halloween night showdown in the desert.

● All-Aboard! For the 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 167-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed.

Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single-story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects.

Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

﻿● Nathan Byrd O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Saturday’s first of two 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series visits to the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” will mark Byrd’s first career series start at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

However, Byrd did make his Darlington Raceway debut last August in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, qualifying his No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST on speed and using the race to gain valuable experience at one of the sport’s most demanding racetracks en route to a hard-fought 27th-place finish in the 147-lap contest.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, March 21, for the sixth race of the 2026 season at Darlington Raceway.

As part of a triple-header weekend at the historic South Carolina oval, the action begins Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, continues with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday night and concludes Sunday, March 22, with the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400.

The 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval at Darlington Raceway presents one of the toughest challenges on the schedule, demanding precision, patience and discipline as drivers manage the track’s narrow racing groove, uneven corners and ever-present risk of earning the infamous “Darlington Stripe.”

The weekend features a full slate of NASCAR national series competition at Darlington Raceway, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series opening the show Friday night, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series taking center stage Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series closing the weekend with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday afternoon.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate venues on deck, Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway presents Byrd with another opportunity to continue building his national series résumé while contributing to Young’s Motorsports’ continued presence on the national stage.

● Nathan Byrd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Darlington, Byrd has five NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 21st-place finish in his series debut after starting 35th in the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway for DGM Racing.

Since his 2024 debut, Byrd has recorded an average finish of 29.0 in series competition, adding starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and Phoenix Raceway for DGM Racing, SS-GreenLight Racing and Young’s Motorsports, respectively.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Byrd has made 18 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Byrd as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 168th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 167 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

﻿The season’s sixth race will be his ninth tango at Darlington Raceway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his eight previous leadership efforts at Darlington, Abbott has earned a track-best 12th-place finish twice, most recently with driver Jeremy Clements in the 2020 spring edition of the Toyota 200.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Darlington Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth start in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington Raceway.

In the organization’s three previous races, the team has earned a track-best 23rd-place finish during the 2024 edition of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, with then series rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

In Darlington, the organization’s three previous starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series have produced an average starting position of 29.0 and an average finish of 28.0.

Beyond its O’Reilly Auto Parts Series efforts, the team has also made 17 starts at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2020, producing a 24.0 average finish.

That stretch is highlighted by the organization’s best track Truck Series finish of 10th, earned by Kaden Honeycutt in the series’ ninth race of the 2023 Truck Series season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 76 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 26.6 and an average finish of 24.0.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington Raceway: “Darlington is a tough place to make your first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start, but I think having some prior experience there in the Truck Series should help.

“It’s a track that really challenges you as a driver because of how unique both ends are and how much tire wear comes into play. I learned a lot there last year, and hopefully I can carry some of that over this weekend and keep building experience with the team.”

On Darlington Raceway Goals: “The biggest goal for us this weekend is to keep making progress and put together a clean race from start to finish.

“Darlington is a really challenging place, so it’s important to stay disciplined, manage tire wear and avoid mistakes. If we can do that, keep working on the balance of our race car and be in a good position at the end, I think that would be a successful weekend for us.”

On Consecutive O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Starts with Young’s Motorsports: “It means a lot to come back with Young’s Motorsports for a third consecutive race this weekend at Darlington.

“Any time you can build some consistency with the same team, it helps from every standpoint — communication, comfort and continuing to understand what I need in the race car. Darlington is a huge challenge, but I’m excited for the opportunity and ready to keep building on what we’ve started.”

Race Information:

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Sat., March 21, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 5:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).