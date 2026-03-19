Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Darlington Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Event: Race 7 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 293

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (19th)

Noah Gragson (28th)

Todd Gilliland (31st)

Noah Gragson Notes

Following a two-week “West Coast Swing”, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are back on the East Coast for 400-miles at the Darlington Raceway. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Gragson has a strong resume, having only one finish outside the top-10 in eight starts. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.

Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 293-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“Darlington is very unique and fun to race at,” said Gragson. “It’s a driver’s track that takes a lot of perfection, and taking care of your equipment, to find success. I always look forward to coming here. I’ve been able to win at Darlington a few times and we had two solid runs here last year. We just really need one of those types of races to rebound after a challenging west coast swing.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland heads to Darlington, South Carolina for the Cup Series first visit of the season to the Darlington Raceway. The 1.3-mile oval is one of Gilliland’s favorite tracks, earning four top-15 finishes in eight Cup Series starts. Gilliland’s best showing at the track came in May 2023 where he started 24th and finished 11th.

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will pay tribute to one of NASCAR’s most iconic seasons with a throwback scheme inspired by Bill Elliott’s legendary 1985 campaign, bringing the signature red and gold look that defined Elliott’s historic run back to life at the Darlington Raceway. Serving as the primary partner, Ruedebusch Development & Construction reflects that same level of excellence and precision, offering a full-service approach to commercial real estate through development, design-build construction, brokerage, and consulting services – either combined or tailored to fit each client’s needs. With experience spanning every aspect of the industry, Ruedebusch supports clients from locating new rental space to securing land for corporate headquarters, delivering turn-key facilities and thoughtfully designed spaces that align with each company’s culture. From concept to completion, Ruedebusch handles the details so businesses can stay focused on what matters most – learn more at Ruedebusch.com.

“Darlington is by far one of my favorite speedways,” said Gilliland. “It’s a tough place to navigate, but that’s the most fun part. It’s great to kick off Ruedebusch’s season with such a cool throwback and I know the team love’s the scheme. The start of the season has been a struggle, but Darlington has been good to us before, so I feel like we will be able to rebound and gain some momentum this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Following a 14th-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Zane Smith travels to South Carolina looking for a strong result at the Darlington Raceway. In four NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track, Smith has two top-15 finishes, finishing 12th in April 2025 and 13th in August 2025.

Mystik Lubricants teams up with Smith and the No. 38 for the CITGARD® Heavy Duty Engine Oils brand first race of the 2026 season. Smith and the No. 38 team will pay homage to Elliot Sadler, running a throwback scheme to Sadler’s 2000 Ford Taurus.

“As a team, we’re in a really good position to gain some points and move up in the standings,” said Smith. “COTA and Phoenix were a bit of a setback, but we rebounded at Vegas and have momentum heading into a tough track like Darlington. Our Mystik Ford Mustang Dark Horse looks amazing; I can’t wait to get it on track. Hopefully we can add to the scheme’s legacy with a win on Sunday.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT RUEDEBUSCH DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION

At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually.

Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.

Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. Visit us at Ruedebusch.com.

ABOUT MYSTIK LUBRICANTS

Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. We’re one of the largest manufacturers of grease in the United States. Our products, like Mystik JT-6 High Temp #2 Grease, provide fearless protection for equipment longevity and are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.

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Built on a legacy of premium products, superior technical knowledge and personalized service, the Mystik product line is “Made to Make it Last” and continues to expand on a reputation of trust and confidence that can only be earned through proven performance and commitment.

ABOUT CITGO CITGARD

CITGO CITGARD Heavy Duty Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. It is engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGO CITGARD 700 Synthetic Blend Engine Oils are a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards, which are driving the need for even more fuel-efficient heavy-duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.