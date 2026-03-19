Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Darlington Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Goodyear 400
Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
Event: Race 7 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (19th)
Noah Gragson (28th)
Todd Gilliland (31st)
Noah Gragson Notes
Following a two-week “West Coast Swing”, Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team are back on the East Coast for 400-miles at the Darlington Raceway. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Gragson has a strong resume, having only one finish outside the top-10 in eight starts. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.
Long John Silver’s will join the No. 4 car this weekend, partnering with Gragson for the 293-lap event. Long John Silver’s will bring its signature, fan-favorite blue and yellow “Fish Yeah” scheme to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
“Darlington is very unique and fun to race at,” said Gragson. “It’s a driver’s track that takes a lot of perfection, and taking care of your equipment, to find success. I always look forward to coming here. I’ve been able to win at Darlington a few times and we had two solid runs here last year. We just really need one of those types of races to rebound after a challenging west coast swing.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland heads to Darlington, South Carolina for the Cup Series first visit of the season to the Darlington Raceway. The 1.3-mile oval is one of Gilliland’s favorite tracks, earning four top-15 finishes in eight Cup Series starts. Gilliland’s best showing at the track came in May 2023 where he started 24th and finished 11th.
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will pay tribute to one of NASCAR’s most iconic seasons with a throwback scheme inspired by Bill Elliott’s legendary 1985 campaign, bringing the signature red and gold look that defined Elliott’s historic run back to life at the Darlington Raceway. Serving as the primary partner, Ruedebusch Development & Construction reflects that same level of excellence and precision, offering a full-service approach to commercial real estate through development, design-build construction, brokerage, and consulting services – either combined or tailored to fit each client’s needs. With experience spanning every aspect of the industry, Ruedebusch supports clients from locating new rental space to securing land for corporate headquarters, delivering turn-key facilities and thoughtfully designed spaces that align with each company’s culture. From concept to completion, Ruedebusch handles the details so businesses can stay focused on what matters most – learn more at Ruedebusch.com.
“Darlington is by far one of my favorite speedways,” said Gilliland. “It’s a tough place to navigate, but that’s the most fun part. It’s great to kick off Ruedebusch’s season with such a cool throwback and I know the team love’s the scheme. The start of the season has been a struggle, but Darlington has been good to us before, so I feel like we will be able to rebound and gain some momentum this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Following a 14th-place finish at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Zane Smith travels to South Carolina looking for a strong result at the Darlington Raceway. In four NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track, Smith has two top-15 finishes, finishing 12th in April 2025 and 13th in August 2025.
Mystik Lubricants teams up with Smith and the No. 38 for the CITGARD® Heavy Duty Engine Oils brand first race of the 2026 season. Smith and the No. 38 team will pay homage to Elliot Sadler, running a throwback scheme to Sadler’s 2000 Ford Taurus.
“As a team, we’re in a really good position to gain some points and move up in the standings,” said Smith. “COTA and Phoenix were a bit of a setback, but we rebounded at Vegas and have momentum heading into a tough track like Darlington. Our Mystik Ford Mustang Dark Horse looks amazing; I can’t wait to get it on track. Hopefully we can add to the scheme’s legacy with a win on Sunday.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT RUEDEBUSCH DEVELOPMENT & CONSTRUCTION
At Ruedebusch, we have the ability to combine commercial real estate development, design-build construction, commercial real estate brokerage, and commercial real estate consulting services or contract them individually.
Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for your business, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch is with you every step of the way.
Let Ruedebusch assist you with your project; we handle the details so you can concentrate on your business. Visit us at Ruedebusch.com.
ABOUT MYSTIK LUBRICANTS
Mystik Lubricants develops products in real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. We’re one of the largest manufacturers of grease in the United States. Our products, like Mystik JT-6 High Temp #2 Grease, provide fearless protection for equipment longevity and are the choice of professional riders and enthusiasts, who demand maximum performance in the toughest conditions.
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ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.