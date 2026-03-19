RFK Racing – Darlington Advance

Darlington Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Format: 147 Laps, 200.8 miles, Stages: 45-90-147

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 2:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

As a tribute to Greg Biffle each of the RFK Racing cars will have throwback paints schemes, reminiscent of colors, numeric style, and markings of cars previously driven by Biffle.

6 Car – Throws back to Daytona 2009

17 Car – Throws back to Talladega in April 2011 and Texas November 2011

60 Car – Throws back to the Biffle’s standard paint scheme of 2009

Darlington hosts its annual spring race this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the sixth points race of the 2026 campaign.

Darlington is a track where Jack Roush has had much success, including six wins in the Cup Series alone.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third Bank

NASCAR fans are invited to a special community event at Palmetto Goodwill on Saturday, March 21st featuring an autograph session with Chris Buescher from 11AM-11:45 and a series of fan-focused giveaways. The No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be on display from 10AM – 2PM. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary lanyard with ticket holder and a raffle entry for Palmetto Goodwill gift cards, with the drawing scheduled for noon. Palmetto Goodwill is located at 406 Lamar Hwy, Darlington, SC.

“We are grateful to be part of the Fueled by Fifth Third program and to join Fifth Third Bank and RFK Racing at Darlington Raceway to spotlight the impact that local nonprofits can make when communities show up and support their own,” said Palmetto Goodwill CEO, Brian Itzkowitz.

Palmetto Goodwill is a South Carolina locally based nonprofit whose purpose is to provide exceptional workforce development services. Palmetto Goodwill has more than 1,400 team members serving 18 South Carolina counties, including the Darlington community.

Revenue from their retail stores is reinvested locally to fund job training and career services that ensure every member of our community can thrive and change their life trajectory.

Last year, Palmetto Goodwill placed more than 4,200 people into jobs and impacted more than 16,000 individuals through training, education, and employment programs.

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Oscar Mayer / Heinz

Keselowski at Darlington Raceway

Starts: 24

Wins: 2 (2018, 2024)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 3 (2015, 2020, 2021)

Keselowski is on the precipice of a career milestone as he makes career start #599, at the track where he scored his most recent win (2024).

Keselowski returns to Darlington Raceway where he has led a total of 432 laps of his 24 starts at the track, most recently Keselowski brought home the victory for the No. 6 in the spring race at Darlington Raceway in 2024.

Keselowski is a two-time winner at Darlington Raceway, one of 12 tracks he has multiple wins at on the circuit. Overall, he has a 12.1 average finish and 12 top-10s.

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 11.7 with three poles (2015, 2020, 2021), and overall, he has fourteen top-10 qualifying efforts.

Buescher at Darlington Raceway

Starts: 17

Wins: —

Top-10s: 7

Poles: —

Chris Buescher carries momentum to Darlington, coming off his best finish of the season (6th in Las Vegas).

Buescher makes his 18th Cup start at Darlington this weekend, where he carries an average finish of 15.6 and seventop-10s.

His best qualifying effort stands as the P3 starting spot in the 2024 spring race. Overall, he has a 19.5 average starting position.

Preece at Darlington Raceway

Starts: 12

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: 1

Preece makes his 13th Cup start at Darlington this weekend, where he holds an average finish of 20.8.

Watch for Preece in qualifying. He started the spring race 2nd last year and won a pole award at Darlington in 2020.

The Connecticut native’s best qualifying effort is the P1 starting spot in the spring race of 2020. Overall, he has a 23.3 average starting position.

RFK Historically at Darlington Raceway

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, back-to-back in 1999, Biffle, 2005 & 2006, Keselowski, 2024)

Chasing the Lady in Black: RFK Racing has never shied away from the track Too Tough to Tame, scoring six Cup Series wins at Darlington thanks to legends like Mark Martin (1993), Jeff Burton’s back‑to‑back triumphs (1999–2000), Greg Biffle’s double victories (2005 & 2006), and Brad Keselowski’s 2024 victory—a tradition of toughness that defines RFK’s legacy. RFK has repeatedly stacked the board at Darlington through the years, proving that when the Lady in Black comes calling, RFK shows up ready to battle.

Tradition of Toughness: From Martin’s early dominance to Burton’s relentless pace and Biffle’s mid‑2000s muscle, RFK built a reputation for taming what others fear—an identity that still fuels today’s RFK lineup.

Legacy Lives On: Brad Keselowski’s 2024 win added a fresh chapter to RFK’s Darlington legacy, proving the organization still knows how to fight the Lady in Black and come out on top.

Back-to-Back at Darlington: RFK has won back-to-back Cup races at Darlington Raceway back in 1999 with Jeff Burton.

RFK Darlington Raceway Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

2024 Keselowski Cup

1993 Martin NOAPS

1994 Martin NOAPS

1994 Martin NOAPS

1995 Martin NOAPS

1996 Martin NOAPS

1997 Burton NOAPS

1999 Martin NOAPS

2000 Martin NOAPS

2000 Martin NOAPS

2001 Burton NOAPS

2002 Burton NOAPS

2002 Burton NOAPS

2004 Biffle NOAPS

2005 Kenseth NOAPS

2009 Kenseth NOAPS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Vegas: RFK Racing lit it up in Las Vegas, with all three teams storming into the top 11 by the checkered flag. Chris Buescher led the charge with a sharp, season‑best sixth place finish after slicing his way through the field, Brad Keselowski put on a show by blasting from 28th to a gritty 10th, and Ryan Preece kept the momentum rolling with an impressive 11th‑place finish despite battling tire wear, dirty air, and long green‑flag runs. RFK left the desert looking fast and fired up.

Points Standings: Buescher: 9th, Keselowski: 12th, Preece: 13th

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.