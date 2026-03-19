Top 5 Tire Shop Management Softwares for Your Shop

Top 5 Tire Shop Management Software For Your Shop

Running a tire shop means managing more than the work happening in the bay. You need accurate inventory, clear scheduling, dependable estimates, and steady communication with customers who expect quick updates and fair pricing. When these tasks are handled manually or across scattered tools, it becomes harder to keep bays full and maintain consistent service.

Tire shop software brings these pieces together so your team can work more efficiently and your customers get a smoother experience from booking to checkout. The right system helps reduce errors, improve turnaround times, and support steady growth across one or multiple locations.

Here are the top five tire shop management software solutions to consider.

Tekmetric

Best For: Tire and auto repair shops that want a modern software built around real shop workflows. Tekmetric is one of the best tire shop management software solutions for teams that need a complete, easy-to-use platform for quotes, inspections, customer payments, and reporting.

Key Features

All-in-One Platform. Central dashboard for scheduling, estimates, repair orders, auto parts inventory, and invoicing, so the whole team works from the same live data.

Central dashboard for scheduling, estimates, repair orders, auto parts inventory, and invoicing, so the whole team works from the same live data. Tire Management Suite. Integrated tire suite with quick tire quoting, profit tracking, and tire inventory tools.

Integrated tire suite with quick tire quoting, profit tracking, and tire inventory tools. Digital Vehicle Inspections. Techs capture photos, videos, and notes on mobile devices and send findings instantly to customers with customers.

Techs capture photos, videos, and notes on mobile devices and send findings instantly to customers with customers. Multi-Shop Management. Shared auto parts inventory visibility, standardized templates, and consolidated reporting for multi-shop operations.

Shared auto parts inventory visibility, standardized templates, and consolidated reporting for multi-shop operations. CRM and Marketing. Automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, campaigns, confirmations, review generation, and online booking. Fully integrated into one platform.

Automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, campaigns, confirmations, review generation, and online booking. Fully integrated into one platform. Payments and Financing. Text-to-pay, buy now pay later, and online checkout with seamless syncing to invoices.

Text-to-pay, buy now pay later, and online checkout with seamless syncing to invoices. Inventory & Parts Ordering. Real-time auto parts tracking, low-stock alerts, and direct supplier ordering.

Real-time auto parts tracking, low-stock alerts, and direct supplier ordering. Reporting. Live dashboards for revenue, productivity, margins, and overall shop performance.

Pros

Intuitive design built around real shop workflows.

Complete all-in-one functionality.

Built by a former shop owner.

Unlimited users with flexible pricing.

Easy to learn with short onboarding.

Highly responsive US-based support.

Industry-leading G2 customer ratings.

Cons

Works best with a stable internet connection.

It may be expensive for smaller shops.

Verdict

Tekmetric gives shops a smooth, modern workflow with strong tire tools, clear communication, and real-time insights. It is a top choice for tire and repair shops that want a reliable platform built for growth.

Tire Guru

Best For: Tire shops that want industry-specific software with built-in marketing, customer communication, and workflow automation tailored to tire operations.

Key Features

Industry-Specific Shop Management. Designed for tire shops with tools for scheduling, estimates, invoicing, and basic workflow automation.

Designed for tire shops with tools for scheduling, estimates, invoicing, and basic workflow automation. Integrated Customer Journey. Covers the full process from online booking and tire search to digital inspections, approvals, and text-to-pay.

Covers the full process from online booking and tire search to digital inspections, approvals, and text-to-pay. Customer Communication & Marketing. Includes two-way texting, appointment reminders, follow-ups, review requests, and campaign tools to support retention.

Includes two-way texting, appointment reminders, follow-ups, review requests, and campaign tools to support retention. Digital Inspections & Approvals. Inspection results can be shared through a customer portal for review and service approval.

Inspection results can be shared through a customer portal for review and service approval. Website & Digital Marketing Tools. Offers custom websites, SEO, and paid advertising services to help shops attract new customers.

Offers custom websites, SEO, and paid advertising services to help shops attract new customers. Reporting & Financial Tracking. Provides reporting tools and financial tracking to help monitor performance.

Provides reporting tools and financial tracking to help monitor performance. Tire Data & Inventory Support. Includes preloaded tire data and inventory support for quoting and stock management.

Pros

Purpose-built for the tire industry with tailored workflows.

Strong customer communication and marketing tools.

Easy-to-use interface for day-to-day operations, with helpful reporting features.

Cons

Onboarding and data migration can require significant manual effort, especially during initial setup.

Some features feel outdated or less robust.

Occasional system glitches and delays reported.

Training materials may not always match the current platform.

Verdict

Tire Guru delivers a solid, tire-focused solution with useful marketing and communication tools built in. It works well for shops that want an all-in-one system tailored to the tire industry.

AutoLeap

Best For: Shops that value customer relationships, retention, and easy workflows alongside core shop management.

Key Features

All-in-One Cloud Management. Scheduling, estimates, repair orders, invoicing, and payments are handled within one platform.

Scheduling, estimates, repair orders, invoicing, and payments are handled within one platform.

Real-Time KPI Dashboards. Visual charts display sales, average repair order value, technician output, and other key metrics.

Visual charts display sales, average repair order value, technician output, and other key metrics. Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI). Visual inspection tools make it easier to present tire and repair needs to customers.

Visual inspection tools make it easier to present tire and repair needs to customers. Customer Communication Tools. Text and email support for direct customer messaging from within the platform.

Text and email support for direct customer messaging from within the platform. Accounting & Payment Integration. Supports secure payment processing and syncs with QuickBooks for accounting accuracy.

Pros

Modern and intuitive user interface.

Strong onboarding and support.

Built-in marketing and CRM tools reduce the need for external apps.

Cons

Relatively new platform with a shorter history.

Integration options are still expanding.

Positioned slightly above basic entry-level tools.

Expensive for smaller shops.

Verdict

AutoLeap is a strong choice for shops focused on combining efficiency with customer retention and marketing. It is especially useful for shops that want built-in CRM features and smooth customer communication alongside day-to-day operations.

Shop-Ware

Best For: Mid-sized or multi-location shops seeking advanced workflows, customer transparency, and strong multi-shop analytics.

Key Features

Comprehensive Cloud Platform. Covering estimating, job management, parts ordering, inventory, invoicing, and payments.

Covering estimating, job management, parts ordering, inventory, invoicing, and payments. Interactive Digital Inspections & Approvals. DVX™ inspections provide photos, videos, and an online portal where customers can view line items, chat with the shop, and approve work.

DVX™ inspections provide photos, videos, and an online portal where customers can view line items, chat with the shop, and approve work. Multi-Shop Data & Analytics. Centralized dashboards allow owners to compare performance, inventory, and customer history across locations.

Centralized dashboards allow owners to compare performance, inventory, and customer history across locations. Internal Team Communication Tools. Built-in messaging helps technicians and advisors coordinate without relying on external chat apps.

Built-in messaging helps technicians and advisors coordinate without relying on external chat apps. Advanced Parts Pricing & Vendor Tools. AI-driven parts matrices and vendor integrations help shops set margins and order efficiently.

AI-driven parts matrices and vendor integrations help shops set margins and order efficiently. Optional Capacity Planning & CRM Modules. Tools for scheduling, customer outreach, and shop capacity help streamline growth management.

Pros

Excellent customer-facing experience that supports transparency.

Strong multi-location management and analytics.

Broad feature set that supports complex operations.

Continuously updated and innovative feature development.

Cons

Higher price point than more basic platforms.

Steep learning curve.

It might be more than needed for small or low-volume shops.

Requires a reliable internet connection.

Verdict

Shop-Ware is a powerful, enterprise-grade platform best suited for shops that prioritize customer experience, transparency, and growth. It delivers strong control and flexibility for larger or multi-shop operations.

Mitchell 1 Manager SE

Best For: Shops that prefer a desktop-based system with deep data integration, stable features, and traditional workflows.

Key Features

Full On-Premise Shop Management. Handles estimating, repair orders, scheduling, invoicing, and vehicle history on a local system.

Handles estimating, repair orders, scheduling, invoicing, and vehicle history on a local system. Extensive OEM & Aftermarket Catalog Data. Integrated parts and labor databases support accurate estimates and quick parts lookup.

Integrated parts and labor databases support accurate estimates and quick parts lookup. Comprehensive Reporting Library. More than 180 built-in reports covering sales, profitability, productivity, inventory, and more.

More than 180 built-in reports covering sales, profitability, productivity, inventory, and more. Inventory and Purchase Order Management. Parts ordering, stock control, and purchase order generation integrate directly with supplier catalogs.

Parts ordering, stock control, and purchase order generation integrate directly with supplier catalogs. Optional Add-Ons for Modern Workflow Features. Add-ons provide digital inspections, CRM tools, and access to repair information for flexibility.

Pros

Long-standing, stable system with broad industry acceptance.

Deep catalog and parts data integrations.

Rich reporting and documentation capabilities.

Operates without relying on internet connectivity.

Cons

Interface feels dated compared with modern cloud systems.

You can’t use Mitchell outside the shop. Must be on premise.

Updates and new features are slower to arrive.

Requires local maintenance and IT oversight.

Verdict

Manager SE remains a reliable choice for shops that value stability, data depth, and local control. It suits businesses comfortable with desktop workflows and robust reporting, though it lacks the cloud mobility and modern interface of newer platforms.

NAPA TRACS

Best For: Independent shops, especially those in the NAPA AutoCare network or heavily reliant on NAPA parts and tires, seeking a practical and cost-effective management solution.

Key Features

Essential Shop Management Tools. Estimates, repair orders, scheduling, invoicing, vehicle history, and job tracking – all in one system.

Estimates, repair orders, scheduling, invoicing, vehicle history, and job tracking – all in one system. Direct NAPA Parts and Tire Catalog Integration. Real-time access to parts and tire availability and pricing directly from NAPA’s PROLink, PROTire, and TireConnect systems.

Real-time access to parts and tire availability and pricing directly from NAPA’s PROLink, PROTire, and TireConnect systems. Inventory Control & Pricing Options. Stock tracking, vendor ordering, pricing matrices, and margin calculations tailored to NAPA parts and tires.

Stock tracking, vendor ordering, pricing matrices, and margin calculations tailored to NAPA parts and tires. Sales and Performance Reporting. Reports on sales, gross profit, technician productivity, accounts receivable, and more.

Reports on sales, gross profit, technician productivity, accounts receivable, and more. Multi-Location Support (Enterprise Version). Shared customer and vehicle history, consolidated reporting, and enterprise-level tools for larger operations.

Shared customer and vehicle history, consolidated reporting, and enterprise-level tools for larger operations. Optional Extensions for Inspections and Communication. Add-ons available for mobile tools, digital inspections, and messaging to modernize workflows when needed.

Pros

Cost-effective, especially for NAPA-affiliated shops.

Strong integration with NAPA parts and tires.

Reliable and practical system with a long track record.

Useful profit and margin tools.

Cons

Older-style interface compared with cloud tools.

Not fully cloud-native, limiting mobility.

Advanced features may require additional purchases.

Best value when sourcing extensively through NAPA.

Verdict

NAPA TRACS remains a practical, budget-conscious option for shops aligned with NAPA’s supply network. It delivers core shop management and streamlined parts workflows, though it lacks the modern polish and mobility of cloud-based platforms.

Elevate Tire Shop Performance with the Right Software

The right tire shop management software can streamline scheduling, inspections, tire inventory, and customer communication so your team stays organized and your bays stay productive. Clear workflows and real-time visibility also help build customer trust and improve day-to-day efficiency.

Each platform in this roundup offers strengths for different shop needs. Choosing the one that fits your workflow and growth goals will help your business operate smoothly and serve customers with confidence in 2026.