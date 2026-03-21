Spire Motorsports Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Report

Connor Mosack – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 10TH

FINISH: 5TH

OWNER POINTS: 3RD

Connor Mosack, driver of the No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet Silverado RST, showed resilience after battling adversity throughout Friday’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200, securing a hard-fought fifth-place finish in his second start at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Mosack opened the first 45-lap stage with a 10th-place starting position. Early cautions shuffled the field, allowing the No. 7 to briefly remain inside the top 10, but handling challenges quickly surfaced, hindering his ability to carry momentum. Despite finding speed late in the stage, Mosack lost momentum in traffic in the closing laps and settled for a 12th-place finish.

After gaining five positions on pit road, Mosack started the second stage from seventh. The Charlotte, N.C., native maintained his position near the top 10 early in the second stage before contact with the wall resulted in damage to the right-front fender, causing it to rub against the tire. The issue forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for repairs, dropping the No. 7 Silverado to 29th in the running order. Following the stop, Mosack continued to battle handling concerns, noting difficulty navigating traffic. Despite the setback, the team kept the truck on the lead lap as Mosack concluded Stage 2 in the 24th position.

The final stage saw Mosack methodically work his way forward as multiple cautions provided opportunities to gain track position. The No. 7 Friends of Jaclyn team capitalized with consistent pit stops, moving Mosack back inside the top 15 and eventually into contention. While he continued to search for rear grip throughout the run, late-race restarts proved to be pivotal. Restarting 13th in overtime, Mosack quickly charged forward, advancing to sixth before another caution set up a green-white-checkered finish. Mosack lined up fifth for the final restart and held his ground in the closing laps to secure an impressive top-five finish to end the night.

Connor’s Post-Race Comments

“This definitely wasn’t the way we drew it up, but we had a truck capable of running in the top five all day. We just got a little bit of damage early in Stage 2 and had to come down pit road and struggled to regain our track position with very little grip. But our last pit stop helped the truck come back to life and obviously, a couple guys got into it to help give us a few free spots. I am proud of my guys for bringing a fast truck and I am looking forward to the next one.”

Carson Hocevar – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 2ND

FINISH: 22ND

OWNER POINTS: 12TH

Carson Hocevar, driver of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet Silverado RST, was well on his way to a sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory in Friday evening’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway, but a tire issue while leading with four laps to go took the team out of contention. They were ultimately scored with a 22nd-place finish.

Hocevar qualified second, but after a pair of early caution periods, fought a tight-handling Chevy and low grip levels when exiting the corner. The Portage, Mich., native held on despite the challenging conditions to take the Stage 1 green-and-white checkered flag in seventh. During the ensuing stage break, veteran crew chief Chad Walter summoned his driver to pit road for four tires and fuel, including a significant air pressure adjustment.

Hocevar restarted 12th on Lap 53 and averaged top-three pace to fight his way to a seventh-place finish in Stage 2. His efforts through the first 90 laps of the evening collected the No. 77 crew a total of eight stage points, aiding the team in their pursuit for a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owners’ championship.

A communication error on pit road as the 23-year-old driver reached his pit box forced Hocevar to restart 26th on Lap 99. He proceeded to put on a masterclass, driving to 17th in a single lap, and reached 12th when the caution waved again on Lap 105. Following a pit stop under yellow, he raced from 14th into the top five in just five laps, and was running third when another caution flag was waived on Lap 121. The Delaware Life crew clocked their fastest four-tire stop of the day, allowing their driver to line up third for the Lap-128 restart. A daring move heading into Turn 1 gave Hocevar the lead, which he preserved for the next 16 circuits before a tire issue with four laps to go brough out a caution and sent him to pit road.

Carson’s Post-Race Comments

“Disappointing ending. I missed my pit stall because I was looking at the sign for the No. 7 team, and that put us towards the back. We drove to the lead, and were going to have a really fun race with Ross (Chastain) for the win, but the right-front tire didn’t hold up. Thanks to the No. 77 guys for bringing us another fast Delaware Life Silverado. We’re going to get one soon.”

Up Next…

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday, April 3. The Black’s Tire 200 will be televised live on FS1 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The fifth of 25 points-paying races on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

To stay up-to-date on all the latest news and exclusive content, follow Spire Motorsports on Facebook, X and Instagram, and visit Spire-Motorsports.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.