Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRC NASCAR Cup
Phot by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Reddick captures his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

By SM Staff
5 Minute Read

Tyler Reddick started from the pole and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, but it wasn’t that easy. Reddick reported a brake issue early in the stage and overcame early electrical issues to lead 77 laps en route to his fourth win of the 2026 Cup Series season.

“I know never to give up,” Reddick. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington, that, the Lady in Black would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times. I mean, Lap 1, we had the charging problem where the battery wasn’t charging at all. All day long, just not running fans. Sweat my tail off inside the race car, and we knew it was going to be physical. Really worn out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

With a malfunctioning alternator, Reddick had to conserve power by turning off any unnecessary electrical drains, including his cool suit.

But, Reddick battled back and erased a seven-second deficit to Brad Keselowski, and passed Keselowski for the lead on lap 266 and pulled away by 5.847 seconds to win the Darlington Goodyear 400 at the track too tough to tame for his 12th NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Tyler Reddick
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

“It means everything. Some of the guys and I were talking about – we have it pretty good as Cup drivers, but it seemed like today, it was going to be a blue-collar type of day – we were going to have to really work for it.

From lap 1, to have the alternator problems we were having, and just be cutting fans and not to be able to run things that I was counting on to keep me cool all day, was tough. Just an incredible Xfinity Camry. So proud of this team, and everyone that is a part of it.”

Keselowski led a race-high 142 of the 293 laps in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington and swept the first two stages, finishing second.

“We didn’t have the best car today,” Keselowski said. “Not compared to Tyler. Tyler drove a hell of a race, and he’s driving a rocket, and he’s making it count right now. I think we got the most out of the day we were getting to get, honestly, but we scored a lot of stage points, second place, first place loser, but that’s OK. We’re doing the things we need to do and making the most of the days we have.”

Ryan Blaney overcame a pit road penalty and finished third.

“I’m proud of the fight back to run third. I thought our car was pretty good; we just got set back too many times, and it was hard to make it back up. I’m proud of our effort. We made gains on it all day, so that’s good. I was third, and Austin was fifth, so a good showing for the Penske cars, and I’m proud of that comeback.” PIT ROAD? “It’s something we’ve got to work on,” Blaney said.

Carson Hocevar finished fourth after starting from the rear of the field.

“Super proud of this No. 77 Chili’s Marg Machine Chevrolet team. It hasn’t been a lack of effort, but just a lack of luck that takes us out of finishes, so it’s nice to take one today. Chili’s put a lot of effort into this throwback scheme, so it’s great to give it a good run.” Hocevar said.

Austin Cindric rounded out the top 5 finishers.

“It was a difficult weekend for the teams to kind of decide what to bring and the right things to do. My group proves time and time again that they come prepared, whether it’s changes or practice to race, things like that, so we really had a solid package to work with all day, something that we could adjust with and change with the conditions. We were overdue for this group to have a good run and I’m proud to be able to deliver it and get us to the finish line for the first time, it feels like all year without an issue, so I’m proud of the team and something to build on.” Cindric said.

Ty Gibbs finished sixth, Daniel Suarez seventh, William Byron eighth, Chris Buescher ninth, and Erik Jones finished tenth.

Kyle Larson, who was running in 11th place with 10 laps remaining, had a late issue and fell to 32nd place.

Notably, five-time winner at Darlington, Denny Hamlin, made contact with Erik Jones entering Turn 3. As Jones slid down the track, Hamlin slowed, while Bubba Wallace was unable to avoid hitting both Hamlin and the outside wall.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway featured four caution flags for 26 laps, and 16 lead changes among 8 drivers.

After Darlington, Tyler Reddick leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 95 points over Ryan Blaney, 120 points over Bubba Wallace, 122 points over Denny Hamlin, and 131 points over Chase Elliott.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Race
Race Results for the Goodyear 400 – Sunday, March 22, 2026
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 293 Laps – 400.238 Miles

FinStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1145Tyler Reddick25070Running
256Brad Keselowski11055Running
3712Ryan Blaney30042Running
41677Carson Hocevar00033Running
5122Austin Cindric88038Running
62854Ty Gibbs09033Running
7117Daniel Suarez910033Running
81324William Byron107034Running
9617Chris Buescher62042Running
102443Erik Jones00027Running
11911Denny Hamlin00026Running
122319Chase Briscoe04032Running
131760Ryan Preece06029Running
143397Shane Van Gisbergen00023Running
1539Chase Elliott70026Running
16251Ross Chastain00021Running
172621Josh Berry00020Running
183288Connor Zilisch #00019Running
192220Christopher Bell00018Running
202071Michael McDowell00017Running
2188Kyle Busch00016Running
221938Zane Smith00015Running
233134Todd Gilliland00014Running
241548Justin Allgaier(i)0000Running
25103Austin Dillon00012Running
26304Noah Gragson00011Running
272142John Hunter Nemechek00010Running
283541Cole Custer0009Running
291847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.0008Running
302716AJ Allmendinger0007Running
313610Ty Dillon0006Running
3245Kyle Larson53019Running
332922Joey Logano0004Running
34223Bubba Wallace40011Running
351435Riley Herbst0002Running
363451Cody Ware0001Running
373766* Timmy Hill(i)0000Handling

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Brad Keselowski settles in runner-up spot following dominant run at Darlington
Brad Keselowski settles in runner-up spot following dominant run at Darlington
Next article
Reddick wins Darlington Goodyear 400, notches fourth victory of the season 
Reddick wins Darlington Goodyear 400, notches fourth victory of the season 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Goodyear 400 Race Winner Tyler Reddick Post Race Q&A
21:56
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
18:38
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington
02:04

Latest articles

Reddick wins Darlington Goodyear 400, notches fourth victory of the season 

Angie Campbell -
Tyler Reddick claimed his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon. But it was not without its obstacles.
Read more

Brad Keselowski settles in runner-up spot following dominant run at Darlington

Andrew Kim -
The 2012 Cup Series champion from Rochester Hills, Michigan, fell one position shy of snapping a 65-race winless drought despite leading the most laps and winning two stages throughout the 2026 Goodyear 400.
Read more

RFK Racing Combines to Lead 183 Laps at Darlington

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing brought a lot of vibrant colors to the Lady in Black Sunday. Each of its three teams honored Greg Biffle with iconic paint schemes reminiscent of The Biff’s famous on-track identities.
Read more

CAPPS, LANGDON & GLENN ROLL TO WINS AT FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

Official Release -
Three-time Funny Car world champion Ron Capps recovered from a massive engine explosion in the second round at Firebird Motorsports Park
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos