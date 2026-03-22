Reddick captures his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Tyler Reddick started from the pole and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, but it wasn’t that easy. Reddick reported a brake issue early in the stage and overcame early electrical issues to lead 77 laps en route to his fourth win of the 2026 Cup Series season.

“I know never to give up,” Reddick. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington, that, the Lady in Black would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times. I mean, Lap 1, we had the charging problem where the battery wasn’t charging at all. All day long, just not running fans. Sweat my tail off inside the race car, and we knew it was going to be physical. Really worn out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

With a malfunctioning alternator, Reddick had to conserve power by turning off any unnecessary electrical drains, including his cool suit.

But, Reddick battled back and erased a seven-second deficit to Brad Keselowski, and passed Keselowski for the lead on lap 266 and pulled away by 5.847 seconds to win the Darlington Goodyear 400 at the track too tough to tame for his 12th NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com

“It means everything. Some of the guys and I were talking about – we have it pretty good as Cup drivers, but it seemed like today, it was going to be a blue-collar type of day – we were going to have to really work for it.

From lap 1, to have the alternator problems we were having, and just be cutting fans and not to be able to run things that I was counting on to keep me cool all day, was tough. Just an incredible Xfinity Camry. So proud of this team, and everyone that is a part of it.”

Keselowski led a race-high 142 of the 293 laps in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington and swept the first two stages, finishing second.

“We didn’t have the best car today,” Keselowski said. “Not compared to Tyler. Tyler drove a hell of a race, and he’s driving a rocket, and he’s making it count right now. I think we got the most out of the day we were getting to get, honestly, but we scored a lot of stage points, second place, first place loser, but that’s OK. We’re doing the things we need to do and making the most of the days we have.”

Ryan Blaney overcame a pit road penalty and finished third.

“I’m proud of the fight back to run third. I thought our car was pretty good; we just got set back too many times, and it was hard to make it back up. I’m proud of our effort. We made gains on it all day, so that’s good. I was third, and Austin was fifth, so a good showing for the Penske cars, and I’m proud of that comeback.” PIT ROAD? “It’s something we’ve got to work on,” Blaney said.

Carson Hocevar finished fourth after starting from the rear of the field.

“Super proud of this No. 77 Chili’s Marg Machine Chevrolet team. It hasn’t been a lack of effort, but just a lack of luck that takes us out of finishes, so it’s nice to take one today. Chili’s put a lot of effort into this throwback scheme, so it’s great to give it a good run.” Hocevar said.

Austin Cindric rounded out the top 5 finishers.

“It was a difficult weekend for the teams to kind of decide what to bring and the right things to do. My group proves time and time again that they come prepared, whether it’s changes or practice to race, things like that, so we really had a solid package to work with all day, something that we could adjust with and change with the conditions. We were overdue for this group to have a good run and I’m proud to be able to deliver it and get us to the finish line for the first time, it feels like all year without an issue, so I’m proud of the team and something to build on.” Cindric said.

Ty Gibbs finished sixth, Daniel Suarez seventh, William Byron eighth, Chris Buescher ninth, and Erik Jones finished tenth.

Kyle Larson, who was running in 11th place with 10 laps remaining, had a late issue and fell to 32nd place.

Notably, five-time winner at Darlington, Denny Hamlin, made contact with Erik Jones entering Turn 3. As Jones slid down the track, Hamlin slowed, while Bubba Wallace was unable to avoid hitting both Hamlin and the outside wall.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway featured four caution flags for 26 laps, and 16 lead changes among 8 drivers.

After Darlington, Tyler Reddick leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings by 95 points over Ryan Blaney, 120 points over Bubba Wallace, 122 points over Denny Hamlin, and 131 points over Chase Elliott.

Up Next:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Race Results for the Goodyear 400 – Sunday, March 22, 2026

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC – 1.366 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 293 Laps – 400.238 Miles