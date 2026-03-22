Reddick wins Darlington Goodyear 400, notches fourth victory of the season 

Tyler Reddick claimed his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon. But, it was not without its obstacles.

After leading the first 45 laps, the team had a problem with the right-front tire change, resulting in a 16-plus pit stop. Reddick, however, rallied to finish second in Stage 1.

But that was not the only problem that Reddick’s team had to address.

They also had to change the battery and deal with a faulty alternator before pit road was open, resulting in a penalty. for pitting before pit road opened. Reddick had to restart Stage 2 at the back of the field.

With a malfunctioning alternator, Reddick had to conserve power by turning off any unnecessary electrical drains, including his cool suit.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 1, followed by Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suárez and William Byron.

Keselowski also won Stage 2. Buescher finished second as Larson, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Byron, Cindric, Ty Gibbs and Suárez completed the top 10.

“All in all, a great day for us,” Keselowski said. “Won two stages, led a lot of laps, scored a bunch of points. So, a lot to be proud of. The team just needs a little pace. All three of our cars are executing really well and getting good finishes. With a little bit of pace, we can win these races. We’re showing ourselves as a team that is highly capable.”

Despite all the obstacles he faced, a relentless Reddick pursued Keselowski, passing him for the lead on Lap 266, and claiming the victory.

“I know never to give up,” Reddick said. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington that the Lady in Black would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times.

“I mean, Lap 1, we had the charging problem where the battery wasn’t charging at all. All day long, just not running fans. Sweat my tail off inside the race car, and we knew it was going to be physical. Really worn out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

Keselowski finished second as Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suárez, William Byron, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

Next week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

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