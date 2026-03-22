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Reddick wins Darlington Goodyear 400, notches fourth victory of the season 

By Angie Campbell
3 Minute Read

Tyler Reddick claimed his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon. But, it was not without its obstacles.

After leading the first 45 laps, the team had a problem with the right-front tire change, resulting in a 16-plus pit stop. Reddick, however, rallied to finish second in Stage 1. 

But that was not the only problem that Reddick’s team had to address. 

They also had to change the battery and deal with a faulty alternator before pit road was open, resulting in a penalty. for pitting before pit road opened. Reddick had to restart Stage 2 at the back of the field. 

With a malfunctioning alternator, Reddick had to conserve power by turning off any unnecessary electrical drains, including his cool suit.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 1, followed by Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suárez and William Byron. 

Keselowski also won Stage 2. Buescher finished second as Larson, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, Byron, Cindric, Ty Gibbs and Suárez completed the top 10.

“All in all, a great day for us,” Keselowski said. “Won two stages, led a lot of laps, scored a bunch of points. So, a lot to be proud of. The team just needs a little pace. All three of our cars are executing really well and getting good finishes. With a little bit of pace, we can win these races. We’re showing ourselves as a team that is highly capable.”

Despite all the obstacles he faced, a relentless Reddick pursued Keselowski, passing him for the lead on Lap 266, and claiming the victory. 

“I know never to give up,” Reddick said. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington that the Lady in Black would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times. 

“I mean, Lap 1, we had the charging problem where the battery wasn’t charging at all. All day long, just not running fans. Sweat my tail off inside the race car, and we knew it was going to be physical. Really worn out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

Keselowski finished second as Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suárez, William Byron, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

Next week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

Complete Results:

  1. (45) Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing Toyota
  2. (6) Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing Ford
  3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford
  4. (77) Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  5. (2) Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford
  6. (54) Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  7. (7) Daniel Suarez, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  8. (24) William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  9. (17) Chris Buescher, RFK Racing Ford
  10. (43) Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  11. (11) Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  12. (19) Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  13. (60) Ryan Preece, RFK Racing Ford
  14. (97) Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  15. (9) Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  16. (1) Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  17. (21) Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  18. (88) Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
  19. (20) Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  20. (71) Michael McDowell, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  21. (8) Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  22. (38) Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports Ford
  23. (34) Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports Ford
  24. (48) Justin Allgaier, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  25. (3) Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  26. (4) Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports Ford
  27. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  28. (41) Cole Custer, Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
  29. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
  30. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  31. (10) Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  32. (5) Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  33. (22) Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford
  34. (23) Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota
  35. (35) Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing Toyota
  36. (51) Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
  37. (66) Timmy Hill, Garage 66 Ford
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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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Reddick captures his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington
Reddick captures his fourth win of the season in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington

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