JUSTIN BOND WINS IN PHOENIX IN JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES AT RACE POWERED BY LAT RACING OILS

CHANDLER, Ariz. (March 22, 2026) — Justin Bond outlasted an impressive field in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports on Sunday at Firebird Motorsports Park, defeating Stevie “Fast” Jackson in the final round as part of this weekend’s FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs.

The event was the second of 11 races in the series and was powered by LAT Racing Oils.

In the final round, Bond won when Jackson went red, but he also put together a standout run in the championship round, going 5.736-seconds at 251.81 mph, which was his best performance on raceday. To reach the final round, Bond defeated Nick Januik, Stan Shelton and Gainesville winner Derek Menholt.

It gives Bond his first victory of the year and seventh in his year, finishing off a strong weekend that started with the veteran qualifying second.

“It’s just been a major marathon to be here,” Bond said. “I don’t deserve it, but I’m sure happy we did it. This one is for my guys. I’ve got so many people to thank and this is a big one for us. I just had a really awesome car, and it’s the guys. We weren’t always the low of the round this particular event, but we were just racing smart and racing our opponent, racing the racetrack.

“In the final, we tuned it up pretty good, and didn’t actually need it. My staging plan worked. I never go in first, and this time I went in first, tried to rush him and he was rushed.”

Jackson, a two-time NHRA world champion, reached the final round for the 23rd time in his career after round wins against reigning world champ J.R. Gray, defending event winner Mike Stavrinos and No. 1 qualifier Lyle Barnett.

Menholt remains in the points lead after two races.

The JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports returns to action April 24-26 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte as part of the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Final finish order (1-16) at the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park. The race is the second of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

PRO MODIFIED:

Justin Bond; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Lyle Barnett; 4. Derek Menholt; 5. Mike Stavrinos; 6. Billy Banaka; 7. Stan Shelton; 8. Mike Castellana; 9. JR Gray; 10. Mike Thielen; 11. Nick Januik; 12. Adriano Kayayan; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Kevin Rivenbark; 15. Chip King; 16. Mason Wright.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Sunday’s final results from the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park. The race is the second of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Pro Modified — Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.736, 251.81 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Final round-by-round results from the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park, the race is the second of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.748, 249.76 def. Nick Januik, Chevy Corvette, 5.898, 242.80; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.784, 248.29 def. Mike Thielen, Camaro, 5.842, 238.22; Derek Menholt, Camaro, 5.747, 252.43 def. Adriano Kayayan, Corvette, 6.042, 192.69; Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 5.790, 249.90 def. Mason Wright, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.702, 252.76 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.062, 236.13; Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.798, 251.25 def. Chip King, Dodge Charger, 10.047, 84.83; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.717, 250.92 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 5.742, 252.33; Billy Banaka, Camaro, 5.762, 252.71 def. Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, 8.497, 117.85;

QUARTERFINALS — Bond, 5.766, 247.25 def. Shelton, 5.907, 246.62; Barnett, 5.752, 251.95 def. Banaka, 5.817, 251.11; Jackson, 5.744, 250.55 def. Stavrinos, 5.803, 248.93; Menholt, 5.858, 248.84 def. Castellana, 9.909, 88.95;

SEMIFINALS — Bond, 5.793, 248.48 def. Menholt, 5.865, 247.16; Jackson, 5.766, 250.83 def. Barnett, 5.788, 250.13;

FINAL — Bond, 5.736, 251.81 def. Jackson, Foul – Red Light.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Point standings (top 10) following the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park, the race is the second of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Pro Modified