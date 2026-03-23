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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Darlington Raceway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Goodyear 400
Location: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina
Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Start: 26th
Finish: 17th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team put together their strongest stretch in the closing laps of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, advancing seven positions over the final 50 laps to secure a 17th-place finish. It marked their second top-20 result of the season, with the first coming in the season-opening Daytona 500 (ninth).

Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse started 26th and worked their way into the top 10 during a cycle of green-flag pit stops in the opening 90-lap Stage. However, the team lost a lap during the cycle and finished Stage 1 in 22nd, one lap down.

In Stage 2, the team took advantage of a caution following a Lap 112 incident to take the wave-around and return to the lead lap. Berry maintained position from there and finished the Stage in 23rd.

The final Stage saw steady progress from the No. 21 team as Berry settled into the top 20 for much of the closing run. After a green-flag stop on Lap 244, Berry methodically worked forward through the field, climbing into the top 20 by Lap 286. He gained three more positions in the closing laps to cap off a 17th-place finish.

Berry and the Wood Brothers now turn their attention to Martinsville Speedway for next Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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RFK Racing Combines to Lead 183 Laps at Darlington
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Spire Motorsports Goodyear 400 Cup Series Race Report
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