HMD Motorsports Looks to Deliver at Barber Motorsports Park Doubleheader

“Team aims to maximize points across a key INDY NXT doubleheader weekend”

March 24, 2026 — Entering Rounds Three and Four of the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, HMD Motorsports heads to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 27–29 focused on contending at the front. The Grand Prix of Alabama doubleheader presents a key opportunity for the four-car lineup to maximize points in a pivotal early-season weekend.

Following pre-season testing at Barber Motorsports Park in November, the team arrives well-prepared for the 2.38-mile, 17-turn road course. Often referred to as the “Alabama Rollercoaster,” the circuit’s elevation change creates a demanding challenge that has awarded HMD with much success in the past.

Tymek Kucharczyk, Enzo Fittipaldi, Jack Beeton, and Salvador de Alba each bring momentum into the weekend as they continue their championship campaigns. The team has already secured multiple podium finishes across the opening rounds, underlining the strength and depth of the entire lineup early in the season.

Kucharczyk has shown impressive adaptability in his rookie campaign, quickly getting up to speed in new environments. Fittipaldi continues to build consistency and confidence as he fights to be at the front of the field. Beeton has demonstrated strong qualifying pace and looks to convert that speed into race results, while de Alba continues to build on his road course program with a focus on translating preparation into strong, competitive results this weekend.

With a combination of prior Barber experience, simulator preparation, and early-season results, HMD Motorsports is well-positioned to challenge across both races of the doubleheader weekend.

“The entire team—drivers, crew, engineers, management, even commercial—is hungry for success,” commented HMD Motorsports Team President Mike Maurini. “The past couple of weekends have proven to us that race wins are within reach for every one of our drivers. Everyone is working incredibly hard to position HMD at the top, and we’re looking to carry that momentum into Barber and throughout the season.”

HMD Motorsports hits the track Friday for practice at 2:30 PM ET, with a packed Saturday ahead, featuring Qualifying at 10:00 AM ET followed by the 35-lap Race One at 1:00 PM ET. The doubleheader wraps up on Sunday with the 30-lap Race Two at 11:00 AM ET. Practice and Qualifying will air live on FS2, with both races broadcasting live on FS1.

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