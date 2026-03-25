LEGACY MOTOR CLUB WELCOMES DARIUS RUCKER AS INVESTOR

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 25, 2026) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker has joined the organization as an investor, further strengthening the CLUB’s commitment to growth, innovation and expanding its cultural footprint.

Rucker, a lifelong sports fan and respected voice in entertainment, brings a unique perspective to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as it continues to build a modern motorsports brand rooted in heritage and driven by the future.

“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection – with fans, with communities and through storytelling,” said Jimmie Johnson, owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does aligns directly with who we are as a CLUB. We’re excited to welcome him into LEGACY and to build something meaningful together.”

Rucker confirmed his involvement earlier today live on “The Dan Patrick Show,” telling Patrick, “We can now announce that I am one of the investors of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB… It’s cool. You know how much I love motorsports. You know how much I’ve loved NASCAR for years, so this is pretty cool for me.”

As an investor, Rucker will collaborate with the organization on select initiatives that bridge sports, music and fan engagement, while supporting the CLUB’s continued business and brand development.

The addition of Rucker reflects LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s broader vision of bringing new voices and perspectives into NASCAR, while continuing to evolve how teams connect with fans on and off the track. The CLUB will plan to announce a portfolio of additional investors in the near future.

“From day one, this has been about building a CLUB that people want to be part of,” Johnson added. “Darius brings a different lens, a creative mindset and a passion for people that will help us continue to grow in new ways.”

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE and John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, while Johnson competes in select events in the No. 84 entry.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.