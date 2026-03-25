NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Martinsville

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Martinsville Speedway. Saturday afternoon, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series headlines the racing action. The Cup Series closes out the weekend on Sunday with the Cook Out 400. The Craftsman Truck Series will return to competition on April 3 at Rockingham Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is the returning Cup Series race winner at Martinsville. Hamlin also leads the Cup Series among active drivers with wins at Martinsville Speedway (2008, 2009, 2010 sweep, 2015, 2025).

Austin Hill returns to defend his 2025 win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The Whelen Modified Tour will take center stage Friday evening at Martinsville with the “Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.”

Friday, March 27

12:30 p.m. & 1:10 p.m.: Whelen Modified Practice

3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App

5:35 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App

7:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200

200 Laps = 105.2 Miles – FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, March 28

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

1:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 CW: O’Reilly Series NFPA 250 CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 131.5 Miles

Post O’Reilly race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 29

3:30: Cup Series Cook Out 400

Stages 80/180/400 Laps = 210.4 Miles

FS1/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass