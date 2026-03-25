Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR O'Reilly SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC O'Reilly Auto Parts
Martinsville Speedway - March 2025 by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

NASCAR Weekend Schedule for Martinsville

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series travel to Martinsville Speedway. Saturday afternoon, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series headlines the racing action. The Cup Series closes out the weekend on Sunday with the Cook Out 400. The Craftsman Truck Series will return to competition on April 3 at Rockingham Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is the returning Cup Series race winner at Martinsville.  Hamlin also leads the Cup Series among active drivers with wins at Martinsville Speedway (2008, 2009, 2010 sweep, 2015, 2025).

Austin Hill returns to defend his 2025 win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. 

The Whelen Modified Tour will take center stage Friday evening at Martinsville with the “Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.”

Friday, March 27

12:30 p.m. & 1:10 p.m.: Whelen Modified Practice
3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Qualifying
4:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
5:35 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
7:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200
200 Laps = 105.2 Miles – FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, March 28

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
1:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
3:30 CW: O’Reilly Series NFPA 250 CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 131.5 Miles
Post O’Reilly race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 29

3:30: Cup Series Cook Out 400
Stages 80/180/400 Laps = 210.4 Miles
FS1/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Goodyear 400 Race Winner Tyler Reddick Post Race Q&A
21:56
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Race Winner Justin Allgaier Post Race Q&A
18:38
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington
02:04

Latest articles

Austin Cindric Gaining Momentum As Cup Series Goes to Martinsville

Official Release -
Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse, was one of three Ford Racing drivers to finish in the top five on Sunday at Darlington Raceway
Read more

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. 
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
The first half-mile track of the season is on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the pair will venture to Virginia to take on Martinsville Speedway this weekend.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Martinsville Speedway

Official Release -
Martinsville Speedway provides a familiar backdrop for Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team this weekend, as the Wood Brothers return to their home track looking to find their footing in Sunday’s Cook Out 400.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos