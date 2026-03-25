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The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. 

In March of 2025, Christopher Bell captured the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph (19.718 secs.), and Denny Hamlin led twice for a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinched a dominant victory in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.

Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400

Season Race #: 7 of 36
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 0.526-mile asphalt oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 0 degrees
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 800 feet

Length and Race Stages for the Cook Out 400

Race Length: 400 laps / 210.4 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 100 laps (ends on 180)
Final Stage Length: 220 laps (ends on 400)

Who and what should you look out for at the Martinsville Speedway?

This weekend, 10 of the 59 different NCS Martinsville winners will be active, and Denny Hamlin leads the active NCS drivers in wins at Martinsville with six victories.

Active Martinsville WinnersWinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin62025, 2015, 2010 sweep, 2009, 2008
William Byron32025, 2024, 2022
Ryan Blaney22024, 2023
Brad Keselowski22019, 2017
Kyle Busch22017, 2016
Kyle Larson12023
Christopher Bell12022
Alex Bowman12021
Chase Elliott12020
Joey Logano12018

In 150 races at Martinsville, 37 (24.7%) have been won from the front row: 22 from the first starting position and 15 from the second starting position.

Kyle Busch (2012, 2017, 2018, 2021) leads all active drivers with four runner-up finishes each, and Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes with 21 top fives at Martinsville.

RankActive DriversTop Fives
1Denny Hamlin21
2Kyle Busch17
3Brad Keselowski12
4Joey Logano11
5Ryan Blaney11

The Driver Picks For Martinsville Speedway

  • Ryan Blaney has two wins, 11 top fives, 13 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 8.150. Blaney leads the series among active NCS drivers in average finishing position at Martinsville in 20 races.
  • Denny Hamlin has four poles, six wins, 21 top fives, 27 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.450. Hamlin also leads all active drivers in the NCS in laps led at Martinsville with 2,722 (14.3%) in 40 starts.
  • Joey Logano has five poles, one win, 11 top fives, 22 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.618.
  • Chase Elliott has one pole, one win, nine top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
  • Christopher Bell has one pole, one win, two top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 14.750.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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