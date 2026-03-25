The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

In March of 2025, Christopher Bell captured the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph (19.718 secs.), and Denny Hamlin led twice for a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinched a dominant victory in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.

Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400

Season Race #: 7 of 36

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 0.526-mile asphalt oval

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 0 degrees

Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 800 feet

Length and Race Stages for the Cook Out 400

Race Length: 400 laps / 210.4 miles

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps

Stage 2 Length: 100 laps (ends on 180)

Final Stage Length: 220 laps (ends on 400)

Who and what should you look out for at the Martinsville Speedway?

This weekend, 10 of the 59 different NCS Martinsville winners will be active, and Denny Hamlin leads the active NCS drivers in wins at Martinsville with six victories.

Active Martinsville Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 6 2025, 2015, 2010 sweep, 2009, 2008 William Byron 3 2025, 2024, 2022 Ryan Blaney 2 2024, 2023 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2017, 2016 Kyle Larson 1 2023 Christopher Bell 1 2022 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Joey Logano 1 2018

In 150 races at Martinsville, 37 (24.7%) have been won from the front row: 22 from the first starting position and 15 from the second starting position.

Kyle Busch (2012, 2017, 2018, 2021) leads all active drivers with four runner-up finishes each, and Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes with 21 top fives at Martinsville.

Rank Active Drivers Top Fives 1 Denny Hamlin 21 2 Kyle Busch 17 3 Brad Keselowski 12 4 Joey Logano 11 5 Ryan Blaney 11

The Driver Picks For Martinsville Speedway