The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
In March of 2025, Christopher Bell captured the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph (19.718 secs.), and Denny Hamlin led twice for a race-high 274 of the 400 laps and clinched a dominant victory in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.
Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400
Season Race #: 7 of 36
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 0.526-mile asphalt oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 0 degrees
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 800 feet
Length and Race Stages for the Cook Out 400
Race Length: 400 laps / 210.4 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 100 laps (ends on 180)
Final Stage Length: 220 laps (ends on 400)
Who and what should you look out for at the Martinsville Speedway?
This weekend, 10 of the 59 different NCS Martinsville winners will be active, and Denny Hamlin leads the active NCS drivers in wins at Martinsville with six victories.
|Active Martinsville Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|6
|2025, 2015, 2010 sweep, 2009, 2008
|William Byron
|3
|2025, 2024, 2022
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|2024, 2023
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2017
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2017, 2016
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2023
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2022
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2021
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2020
|Joey Logano
|1
|2018
In 150 races at Martinsville, 37 (24.7%) have been won from the front row: 22 from the first starting position and 15 from the second starting position.
Kyle Busch (2012, 2017, 2018, 2021) leads all active drivers with four runner-up finishes each, and Denny Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers in top-five finishes with 21 top fives at Martinsville.
|Rank
|Active Drivers
|Top Fives
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|21
|2
|Kyle Busch
|17
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|12
|4
|Joey Logano
|11
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|11
The Driver Picks For Martinsville Speedway
- Ryan Blaney has two wins, 11 top fives, 13 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 8.150. Blaney leads the series among active NCS drivers in average finishing position at Martinsville in 20 races.
- Denny Hamlin has four poles, six wins, 21 top fives, 27 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.450. Hamlin also leads all active drivers in the NCS in laps led at Martinsville with 2,722 (14.3%) in 40 starts.
- Joey Logano has five poles, one win, 11 top fives, 22 top 10s, and an average finish of 10.618.
- Chase Elliott has one pole, one win, nine top fives, 14 top 10s, and an average finish of 11.333.
- Christopher Bell has one pole, one win, two top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 14.750.