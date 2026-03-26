Juncos Hollinger Racing Prepares for First Road Course Test of 2026 Season

Juncos Hollinger Racing heads into Round 4 of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with momentum building, as the team prepares for its first permanent road course of the year at Barber Motorsports Park.

After opening the campaign with two street circuits and an oval, the upcoming Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will provide the clearest indication yet of the team’s underlying performance on a traditional road course layout.

The team arrives on the back of a strong recovery drive at the inaugural Arlington street race, where Rinus VeeKay progressed through the field to finish 14th. The pace has been there for the team’s newest signing and for Sting Ray Robb, now it’s about turning that into results.

With a more conventional circuit layout, the focus shifts to maximizing performance across all phases of the weekend – from practice through to qualifying and race execution – as JHR looks to convert its developing pace into results.

Having now gathered data across three very different circuit types, the team enters the weekend with a broader understanding of its package and a clear opportunity to take another step forward in the 2026 season.

The Weekend Ahead

Located just outside Birmingham, Alabama, the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park circuit features 17 flowing turns and 80 feet of elevation change, presenting a technical challenge for both drivers and engineers. The narrow, 45-foot-wide racing surface places a premium on patience and precision, with overtaking opportunities often requiring careful setup over multiple corners of the 90-lap race. Qualifying and track position are expected to play a key role across the weekend.

Team Perspective

Rinus VeeKay:

﻿“Barber is such a technical and flowing track, and it really rewards getting into a rhythm early. We’ve continued to build momentum as a team, so the focus this weekend is on executing cleanly and making the most of every session to put ourselves in a strong spot for Sunday.”

Sting Ray Robb:

“The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is always a great event, and Barber is a track that demands a lot of precision and discipline. Track position is important there, so qualifying well and managing the race will be key. I’m looking forward to continuing to build with the No. 77 crew this weekend.”

Dave O’Neill, Juncos Hollinger Racing Team Principal:

“We’ve had a really varied start to the season with two street circuits and an oval, so Barber gives us our first proper read on where we are on a permanent road course. It’s a technical track that puts a lot of emphasis on balance and consistency, so it’s a good test for the whole package.

“From what we’ve seen in the opening rounds, there are encouraging signs, particularly in race trim, and the focus now is on putting a complete weekend together. If we can execute cleanly across practice, qualifying and the race, there’s a good opportunity for us to take another step forward.”

Honoring Two Icons

This weekend, Juncos Hollinger Racing joins the INDYCAR paddock in honoring two individuals who made a lasting impact on the sport.

George Barber Jr., founder of Barber Motorsports Park, transformed a vision into one of the most iconic and technically demanding circuits in motorsport. His commitment to excellence created the world-class facility that hosts this weekend’s event.

We also remember Jim Michaelian, a cornerstone of INDYCAR for more than four decades. As the long-time leader of the Long Beach Grand Prix, his passion and leadership helped shape the modern era of American open-wheel racing.

Their presence in the paddock will be deeply missed, and their contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

When to Watch

All the action from Barber Motorsports Park across the weekend:

Friday, March 27

3:30 PM ET – Practice 1

Saturday, March 28

11:00 AM ET – Practice 2

2:30 PM ET – Qualifying

Sunday, March 29

10:00 AM ET – Warm-up

1:00 PM ET