RFK Racing – Martinsville Advance

Martinsville Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Ridgeway, VA

Format: 400 Laps, 210.4 miles, Stages: 80-180-400

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

This race marks a significant milestone for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing as Co-Owner and driver Brad Keselowski makes his 600th Career Start after leading 142 laps in Darlington last weekend and finishing 2nd.

Martinsville Speedway hosts its annual spring race this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the seventh points race of the 2026 campaign.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger / Thomas’ High Protein Bagels

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Body Guard

Keselowski at Martinsville Speedway

Career Starts: 600

Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)

Top-10s: 18

Poles: 1 (2020)

Keselowski enters the weekend on the edge of a major milestone and will make his 600th career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday.

Momentum is in Keselowski’s favor, finishing 2nd last weekend at Darlington Raceway after leading 142 laps of the race.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion owns a pair of Martinsville clocks (2017, 2019), showcasing consistent strength on the paperclip shaped half mile.

With 18 top 10 finishes at Martinsville, Keselowski has been one of the most consistent performers at the historic short track.

The Michigan native has also shown strong single lap speed at Martinsville, scoring one pole (2020) and regularly qualifying near the front.

Starts: 21

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Chris Buescher heads to Martinsville looking to carry momentum from his recent strong performances, with a season best 6th place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and leading 41 laps at Darlington Raceway.

Buescher makes his 22nd Martinsville start this weekend, entering with a pair of top‑10 finishes and continued progress on the half‑mile.

His best qualifying effort (4th) at Martinsville came in recent seasons as he’s shown increased single‑lap speed, contributing to his overall trend of stronger starting positions.

Preece at Martinsville Speedway

Starts: 13

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: 1 (2023)

As a short track ace, Ryan Preece is one to watch this weekend. Last time out on a short track, he went to victory lane, winning the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium to open 2026.

Preece has earned 3 top‑10 finishes at Martinsville, showcasing his comfort on flat, abrasive short tracks where precision and patience pay off.

Qualifying has been a bright spot for the Connecticut native at Martinsville, where he scored a pole in 2023 and has routinely shown single‑lap speed on similar layouts.

Overall, Preece continues to trend upward on short tracks, carrying both confidence and momentum into this weekend’s return to one of NASCAR’s most historic venues.

RFK Paperclip Preview

Cup Wins: 4 (Martin, 1992; Burton, 1997; Martin, 2000; Busch, 2003)

Masters of the Paperclip: RFK Racing has a long and respected history at Martinsville Speedway, earning four Cup Series victories at the iconic half‑mile. From Mark Martin’s 1992 win to Jeff Burton’s 1997 triumph, and Martin’s return to Victory Lane in 2000, RFK established itself early as a short‑track force. Kurt Busch added to the legacy in 2003, cementing RFK as a perennial contender on the tight bullring.

Short‑Track Strength: Over the decades, RFK has built a reputation for excelling on demanding short tracks, and Martinsville has been one of the team’s most consistent showcases of that identity.

A Multi‑Series Footprint: Beyond the Cup Series, RFK’s impact at Martinsville stretches into the Truck Series as well. Jon Wood (2003) and Ricky Craven (2005) delivered memorable NCTS victories, showcasing RFK’s strength across multiple divisions at the paperclip‑shaped half‑mile.

RFK Martinsville Speedway Wins

1992 Martin Cup

1997 Burton Cup

2000 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2003 Wood NCTS

2005 Craven NCTS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Darlington: RFK Racing lit up Darlington with one of its strongest collective performances of the season, honoring Greg Biffle in style with all three tribute schemes running up front. Brad Keselowski dominated the day by leading 142 laps, sweeping the opening two stages, and surging back through the field to claim a strong runner‑up finish. Chris Buescher was right in the mix as well, leading 41 laps and battling for the win before late contact dropped him to a resilient ninth. Ryan Preece joined the charge by driving into the top five during Stage Two and fighting tight conditions late to bring home a solid 13th. RFK left the Lady in Black looking fast, aggressive, and very much in contention to bring home the victory.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Keselowski: 9th, Preece: 12th